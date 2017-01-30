Niels Gade et la musique danoise (1/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Robert Schumann
Album für die jugend opus 68 : Nordisches lied
Eric Le Sage, piano
Alpha 145
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Rebus opus 2a :
- scherzo
- intermezzo
- alla marcia
Anker Blyme, piano
Marco Polo
DCCD 9117
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Allegro en la mineur pour quatuor à cordes
Quatuor Kontra
BIS CD-545
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Souvenirs d'Ossian opus 1 : Ouverture
Orchestre National Danois
Christopher Hogwood, direction
Chandos CHAN 9795
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Fleurs du printemps opus 2b
Elisabeth Westenholz, piano
Kontrapunkt 32097
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Pa Sjolunds fagre sletter
Elisabeth Meyer-Topsoe, soprano
Per Salo, piano
Danacord DACOCD 615
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Symphonie n°1 en ut mineur opus 5 :
- Moderato con moto
- Scherzo. Allegro risoluto quasi presto
- Andantino grazioso
- Finale. Molto allegro ma non fueco
Orchestre National Danois
Christopher Hogwood, direction
Chandos CHOS CHAN 10026
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Quatuor en fa majeur : Allegro di molto
Quatuor de Leipzig
MDG MDG 307 1870-2
Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour violon en mi mineur opus 64:
- Allegro molto appassionato
- Andante
- Allegro molto vivace
Janine Jansen, violon
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig
Riccardo Chailly, direction
Decca 475 8328
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Saltarella en ré majeur : Allegro
Anker Blyme, piano
Marco Polo DCCD 9115
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration