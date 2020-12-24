Musiques spirituelles, musiques sacrées (4/5) : Musiques sacrées américaines

En cette semaine de l'Avent, nous explorons quelques partitions de musiques sacrées pour en apprécier, quelles que soient les croyances, toute la musicalité, la profondeur, toute la consolation ou l'espérance.

Programmation musicale :

John Newton

Amazing grace

Leta Rector : Chant

Sony, 1997

Irving Berlin

God bless America - pour choeur et orchestre

John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra,

Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood

Sony, 1992

Antonin Dvorak

Going Home

Paul Robeson : Baryton-basse (voix),

Alan Booth : Piano

Vanguard Records, 1958

Aaron Copland

Old american songs : Simple gifts

Samuel Ramey : Baryton (voix),

Warren Jones : Piano

Decca, 1982

Aaron Copland

Old American songs livre I : Simple gift - arrangement pour choeur et orchestre

Michael Tilson-Thomas

Orchestre Symphonique De L'Utah,

Mormon Tabernacle Choir CBS, 1987

Sydney Carter

Lord of the dance

Chym, 1962

Aaron Copland

Appalachian spring : Calm and flowing - suite d'orchestre

Aaron Copland

Orchestre Symphonique De Londres

Sony, 1990

Aaron Copland

Appalachian spring : Moderato - suite d'orchestre

Aaron Copland

Orchestre Symphonique De Londres

Sony, 1990

John Williams

Air and simple gifts - pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette

Itzhak Perlman : Violon,

Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle,

Gabriela Montero : Piano,

Anthony Mac Gill : Clarinette

Sony, 1989

William Billings

Chester

Joel Cohen

Camerata De Boston,

Choeur De L'Universite D'Harvard

Erato, 1998

William Schuman

New England triptych : 3. Chester - pour orchestre

Antal Dorati

Orchestre Symphonique National De Washington

Decca, 1976

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Le Messie : Lift up your heads o ye gates (2ème partie)

Choeur

William Christie

Harmonia Mundi, 1994

Lowell Mason

Joy to the world

Jerold Ottley

Orchestre Symphonique De La Columbia,

Choeur du Tabernacle Mormon

FM Productions, 1985

Phoebe Knapp

Blessed assurance

Leontyne Price : Soprano,

George Decker : Orgue

Choeur Masculin De Saint Thomas De New-York

BMG

Phoebe KnappBlessed assurance Hank Jones : Piano,

Charlie Haden : Basse

Universal Music 2011

How great thou art

Mahalia Jackson

Fremeaux, 2011

How great thou art

Elvis Presley

Sony, 2014

Thomas Dorsey

Precious Lord (partie 1)

Aretha Franklin : Chant et piano

Remember records, 2008

Thomas Dorsey

Precious Lord, take my hand

Elvis Presley

Fremeaux et associés

Thomas Dorsey

Precious Lord, take my hand

Mahalia Jackson : Chant,

Mildred Falls : Piano,

Ralph Jones : Orgue

Fremeaux et associés

Come come ye saints

Jerold Ottley,

Donald Ripplinger,

Clay Christiansen : Orgue,

John Longhurst : Orgue,

Richard Elliott : Orgue

Choeur du Tabernacle Mormon

Bonneville communications, 1991

Trey Parker

The book of Mormon : Hello!

Distribution originale de Broadway

André Previn

Elmer Gantry : Générique

Ryko, 1960

Robert Lowry

Elmer Gantry : Shall we gather at the river

Ryko, 1960

Charles Ives

Sonate pour violon et piano n°4 S 63 : 3.

Allegro Hilary Hahn : Violon,

Valentina Lisitsa : Piano

Deutsche Grammophon, 2011