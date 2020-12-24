Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Jeudi 24 décembre 2020
1h 28mn

Musiques spirituelles, musiques sacrées (4/5) : Musiques sacrées américaines

En cette semaine de l'Avent, nous explorons quelques partitions de musiques sacrées pour en apprécier, quelles que soient les croyances, toute la musicalité, la profondeur, toute la consolation ou l'espérance.

Musiques spirituelles, musiques sacrées (4/5) : Musiques sacrées américaines
Des compositions de Berlin, Copland, Williams ou encore Dorsey au programme de ce jeudi de réveillon, © Getty

Programmation musicale : 

John Newton
Amazing grace
Leta Rector : Chant
Sony, 1997

Irving Berlin
God bless America - pour choeur et orchestre
John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra,
Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood
Sony, 1992

Antonin Dvorak
Going Home
Paul Robeson : Baryton-basse (voix),
Alan Booth : Piano
Vanguard Records, 1958

Aaron Copland
Old american songs : Simple gifts
Samuel Ramey : Baryton (voix),
Warren Jones : Piano
Decca, 1982

Aaron Copland
Old American songs livre I : Simple gift - arrangement pour choeur et orchestre  
Michael Tilson-Thomas
Orchestre Symphonique De L'Utah,
Mormon Tabernacle Choir CBS, 1987

Sydney Carter
Lord of the dance
Chym, 1962

Aaron Copland
Appalachian spring : Calm and flowing - suite d'orchestre
Aaron Copland
Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
Sony, 1990

Aaron Copland
Appalachian spring : Moderato - suite d'orchestre
Aaron Copland
Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
Sony, 1990

John Williams
Air and simple gifts - pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette
Itzhak Perlman : Violon,
Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle,
Gabriela Montero : Piano,
Anthony Mac Gill : Clarinette
Sony, 1989

William Billings
Chester
Joel Cohen
Camerata De Boston,
Choeur De L'Universite D'Harvard
Erato, 1998

William Schuman
New England triptych : 3. Chester - pour orchestre  
Antal Dorati
Orchestre Symphonique National De Washington
Decca, 1976

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie : Lift up your heads o ye gates (2ème partie)
Choeur
William Christie
Harmonia Mundi, 1994

Lowell Mason
Joy to the world
Jerold Ottley
Orchestre Symphonique De La Columbia,
Choeur du Tabernacle Mormon
FM Productions, 1985

Phoebe Knapp
Blessed assurance
Leontyne Price : Soprano,
George Decker : Orgue
Choeur Masculin De Saint Thomas De New-York
BMG

Phoebe KnappBlessed assurance Hank Jones : Piano,
Charlie Haden : Basse
Universal Music 2011

How great thou art
Mahalia Jackson
Fremeaux, 2011

How great thou art
Elvis Presley
Sony, 2014

Thomas Dorsey
Precious Lord (partie 1)
Aretha Franklin : Chant et piano
Remember records, 2008

Thomas Dorsey
Precious Lord, take my hand
Elvis Presley
Fremeaux et associés

Thomas Dorsey
Precious Lord, take my hand
Mahalia Jackson : Chant,
Mildred Falls : Piano,
Ralph Jones : Orgue
Fremeaux et associés

Come come ye saints
Jerold Ottley,
Donald Ripplinger,
Clay Christiansen : Orgue,
John Longhurst : Orgue,
Richard Elliott : Orgue
Choeur du Tabernacle Mormon
Bonneville communications, 1991

Trey Parker
The book of Mormon : Hello!
Distribution originale de Broadway

André Previn
Elmer Gantry : Générique
Ryko, 1960

Robert Lowry
Elmer Gantry : Shall we gather at the river
Ryko, 1960

Charles Ives
Sonate pour violon et piano n°4 S 63 : 3.
Allegro Hilary Hahn : Violon,
Valentina Lisitsa : Piano
Deutsche Grammophon, 2011

