Musiques spirituelles, musiques sacrées (4/5) : Musiques sacrées américaines
En cette semaine de l'Avent, nous explorons quelques partitions de musiques sacrées pour en apprécier, quelles que soient les croyances, toute la musicalité, la profondeur, toute la consolation ou l'espérance.
Programmation musicale :
John Newton
Amazing grace
Leta Rector : Chant
Sony, 1997
Irving Berlin
God bless America - pour choeur et orchestre
John Williams
Boston Pops Orchestra,
Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood
Sony, 1992
Antonin Dvorak
Going Home
Paul Robeson : Baryton-basse (voix),
Alan Booth : Piano
Vanguard Records, 1958
Aaron Copland
Old american songs : Simple gifts
Samuel Ramey : Baryton (voix),
Warren Jones : Piano
Decca, 1982
Aaron Copland
Old American songs livre I : Simple gift - arrangement pour choeur et orchestre
Michael Tilson-Thomas
Orchestre Symphonique De L'Utah,
Mormon Tabernacle Choir CBS, 1987
Sydney Carter
Lord of the dance
Chym, 1962
Aaron Copland
Appalachian spring : Calm and flowing - suite d'orchestre
Aaron Copland
Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
Sony, 1990
Aaron Copland
Appalachian spring : Moderato - suite d'orchestre
Aaron Copland
Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
Sony, 1990
John Williams
Air and simple gifts - pour violon violoncelle piano et clarinette
Itzhak Perlman : Violon,
Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle,
Gabriela Montero : Piano,
Anthony Mac Gill : Clarinette
Sony, 1989
William Billings
Chester
Joel Cohen
Camerata De Boston,
Choeur De L'Universite D'Harvard
Erato, 1998
William Schuman
New England triptych : 3. Chester - pour orchestre
Antal Dorati
Orchestre Symphonique National De Washington
Decca, 1976
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie : Lift up your heads o ye gates (2ème partie)
Choeur
William Christie
Harmonia Mundi, 1994
Lowell Mason
Joy to the world
Jerold Ottley
Orchestre Symphonique De La Columbia,
Choeur du Tabernacle Mormon
FM Productions, 1985
Phoebe Knapp
Blessed assurance
Leontyne Price : Soprano,
George Decker : Orgue
Choeur Masculin De Saint Thomas De New-York
BMG
Phoebe KnappBlessed assurance Hank Jones : Piano,
Charlie Haden : Basse
Universal Music 2011
How great thou art
Mahalia Jackson
Fremeaux, 2011
How great thou art
Elvis Presley
Sony, 2014
Thomas Dorsey
Precious Lord (partie 1)
Aretha Franklin : Chant et piano
Remember records, 2008
Thomas Dorsey
Precious Lord, take my hand
Elvis Presley
Fremeaux et associés
Thomas Dorsey
Precious Lord, take my hand
Mahalia Jackson : Chant,
Mildred Falls : Piano,
Ralph Jones : Orgue
Fremeaux et associés
Come come ye saints
Jerold Ottley,
Donald Ripplinger,
Clay Christiansen : Orgue,
John Longhurst : Orgue,
Richard Elliott : Orgue
Choeur du Tabernacle Mormon
Bonneville communications, 1991
Trey Parker
The book of Mormon : Hello!
Distribution originale de Broadway
André Previn
Elmer Gantry : Générique
Ryko, 1960
Robert Lowry
Elmer Gantry : Shall we gather at the river
Ryko, 1960
Charles Ives
Sonate pour violon et piano n°4 S 63 : 3.
Allegro Hilary Hahn : Violon,
Valentina Lisitsa : Piano
Deutsche Grammophon, 2011
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration