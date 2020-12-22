Musiques spirituelles, musiques sacrées (2/5) : l'Angleterre de William Byrd à Benjamin Britten
En cette semaine de l'Avent, nous explorons quelques partitions de musiques sacrées pour en apprécier, quelles que soient les croyances, toute la musicalité, la profondeur, toute la consolation ou l'espérance.
Programmation musicale
William Byrd
Propers for saturday lady mass in advent pour 5 voix a cappella : Introit : Rorate coeli
The Cardinall's Musick
ASV, 1997
John Ireland
Songs sacred and profane : Advent - pour ténor et piano
John Mark Ainsley : Ténor,
Graham Johnson : Piano
Hyperion
Edward Elgar
The dream of Gerontius op 38 : Praise to His Name... Take me away (2ème partie) L'ange l'âme de Gerontius choeur
John Barbirolli,
Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, L'Ange,
Richard Lewis : Ténor, L'âme de Gerontius,
Orchestre Hallé,
Choeur Hallé,
Choeur Philharmonique De Sheffield,
Ambrosian Singers
EMI, 1965
Edward Elgar
The dream of Gerontius op 38 : Softly and gently (2ème partie) L'ange choeur
John Barbirolli,
Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, L'Ange,
Orchestre Hallé,
Choeur Hallé,
Choeur Philharmonique De Sheffield,
Ambrosian Singers
Thomas Tallis
9 psalm tunes for Archbishop Parker's psalter : 3rd tune : Why fum'th in fight - pour choeur a cappella
Stile Antico
Harmonia Mundi, 2008
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Mark ElderOrchestre Hallé
Halle Concert Society, 2014
Henry Purcell
Blow up the trumpet in Sion Z 10 - pour choeur et orchestre
Philippe Herreweghe,
Tessa Bonner : Soprano,
Patrizia Kwella : Soprano,
Kai Wessel : Contre-ténor,
Paul Agnew : Ténor,
William Kendall : Ténor,
Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)
Harmonia Mundi
Benjamin Britten
A ceremony of carols op 28 : There is no rose - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe
Tanya Houghton : Harpe
Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge
Harmonia Mundi, 2020
Benjamin Britten
A ceremony of carols op 28 : That yongë child - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe
Tanya Houghton : Harpe
Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge
Harmonia Mundi, 2020
Benjamin Britten
A ceremony of carols op 28 : Balulalow - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe
Helena Mackie : Soprano
Tanya Houghton : Harpe
Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge
Harmonia Mundi, 2020
Benjamin Britten
A ceremony of carols op 28 : As dew in aprille - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe
Tanya Houghton : Harpe
Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge
Harmonia Mundi, 2020
Benjamin Britten
A ceremony of carols op 28 : This little babe - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe
Tanya Houghton : Harpe
Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge
Harmonia Mundi, 2020
Michael Tippett
Plebs angelica Stephen Darlington
Choeur de la cathédrale de Christ Church
Nimbus, 1990
Gustav Holst
L'hymne de Jésus op 37 : Hymne - pour 2 choeurs mixtes choeur de femmes et orchestre
Mark Elder
Orchestre Hallé,
Choeur Hallé,
Jeune Choeur Hallé
Hallé Concert Society, 2013
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie : Worthy is the lamb / Amen (3ème partie) Choeur
John Eliot Gardiner
Orchestre Baroque Anglais,
Choeur Monteverdi
Philips
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation