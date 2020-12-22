Musiques spirituelles, musiques sacrées (2/5) : l'Angleterre de William Byrd à Benjamin Britten

En cette semaine de l'Avent, nous explorons quelques partitions de musiques sacrées pour en apprécier, quelles que soient les croyances, toute la musicalité, la profondeur, toute la consolation ou l'espérance.

Programmation musicale

William Byrd

Propers for saturday lady mass in advent pour 5 voix a cappella : Introit : Rorate coeli

The Cardinall's Musick

ASV, 1997

John Ireland

Songs sacred and profane : Advent - pour ténor et piano

John Mark Ainsley : Ténor,

Graham Johnson : Piano

Hyperion

Edward Elgar

The dream of Gerontius op 38 : Praise to His Name... Take me away (2ème partie) L'ange l'âme de Gerontius choeur

John Barbirolli,

Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, L'Ange,

Richard Lewis : Ténor, L'âme de Gerontius,

Orchestre Hallé,

Choeur Hallé,

Choeur Philharmonique De Sheffield,

Ambrosian Singers

EMI, 1965

Edward Elgar

The dream of Gerontius op 38 : Softly and gently (2ème partie) L'ange choeur

John Barbirolli,

Janet Baker : Mezzo-soprano, L'Ange,

Orchestre Hallé,

Choeur Hallé,

Choeur Philharmonique De Sheffield,

Ambrosian Singers

Thomas Tallis

9 psalm tunes for Archbishop Parker's psalter : 3rd tune : Why fum'th in fight - pour choeur a cappella

Stile Antico

Harmonia Mundi, 2008

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis

Mark ElderOrchestre Hallé

Halle Concert Society, 2014

Henry Purcell

Blow up the trumpet in Sion Z 10 - pour choeur et orchestre

Philippe Herreweghe,

Tessa Bonner : Soprano,

Patrizia Kwella : Soprano,

Kai Wessel : Contre-ténor,

Paul Agnew : Ténor,

William Kendall : Ténor,

Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)

Harmonia Mundi

Benjamin Britten

A ceremony of carols op 28 : There is no rose - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe

Tanya Houghton : Harpe

Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge

Harmonia Mundi, 2020

Benjamin Britten

A ceremony of carols op 28 : That yongë child - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe

Tanya Houghton : Harpe

Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge

Harmonia Mundi, 2020

Benjamin Britten

A ceremony of carols op 28 : Balulalow - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe

Helena Mackie : Soprano

Tanya Houghton : Harpe

Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge

Harmonia Mundi, 2020

Benjamin Britten

A ceremony of carols op 28 : As dew in aprille - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe

Tanya Houghton : Harpe

Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge

Harmonia Mundi, 2020

Benjamin Britten

A ceremony of carols op 28 : This little babe - arrangement pour choeur mixte et harpe

Tanya Houghton : Harpe

Choeur Du College Clare De Cambridge

Harmonia Mundi, 2020

Michael Tippett

Plebs angelica Stephen Darlington

Choeur de la cathédrale de Christ Church

Nimbus, 1990

Gustav Holst

L'hymne de Jésus op 37 : Hymne - pour 2 choeurs mixtes choeur de femmes et orchestre

Mark Elder

Orchestre Hallé,

Choeur Hallé,

Jeune Choeur Hallé

Hallé Concert Society, 2013

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Le Messie : Worthy is the lamb / Amen (3ème partie) Choeur

John Eliot Gardiner

Orchestre Baroque Anglais,

Choeur Monteverdi

Philips