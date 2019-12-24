Musiques de l'hiver (2)

Programmation musicale

Antonio Vivaldi

Sonetti automne/hiver

Irene Beraldo narratrice

Federica Bianchi, clavecin

Label : ARION

Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto en fa min op 8 n°4 P 442 RV 297 (L'hiver) : 1. Allegro non molto

Giuliano Carmignola, violon baroque

Andrea Marcon, clavecin

Orchestre Baroque de Venise

Andrea Marcon, chef

Label : SONY

Giuseppe Verdi

Les Vêpressiciliennes : Ballet Les quatresaisons : L'hiver (Acte III Sc 2)

Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala De Milan

Riccardo Muti, chef

Label : EMI

Félicien David

Les Quatresaisons : 5ème soirée d'hiver : Allegro moderato

Ensemble Baroque de Limoges

Label : LABORIE

Jules Massenet

L'annéepassée : Soirsd'hiver : Noël / En songeant / On valsait

Aldo Ciccolini, piano

Label : EMI CLASSICS

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Folk songs of the four seasons, Winter : Children's Christmas song / Wassail song / In Bethlehem City

Choir Of Clare College Cambridge

English Voices

Dimitri Ensemble

David Willcocks, chef

Label : ALBION

Franz Schubert

Der Winterabend D 938

Christian Gerhaher, baryton

Gerold Huber, piano

Label : RCA

Henry Purcell

The fairy Queen : See my many colour'd fields (Acte IV) Air de l'Automne

Martyn Hill, ténor

The fairy Queen : Now winter comes slowly (Acte IV) Air de l'Hiver

Stephen Varcoe, baryton-basse

The fairy Queen : Fourth act tune : Air (Acte IV)

Solistes Baroques Anglais

John Eliot Gardiner, chef

Label : ARCHIV PRODUKTION

Henry Purcell

Le RoiArthur : The Frost Scene / What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid

Stephen Varcoe, baryton

Le RoiArthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

Elisabeth Priday, soprano

Le RoiArthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froid

Stephen Varcoe, baryton

Le RoiArthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

Elisabeth Priday, soprano

Le RoiArthur :Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) Choeur

Choeur Monteverdi

Solistes Baroques Anglais

John Eliot Gardiner, chef

Label : ERATO

Jean-Baptiste Lully

Isis :Entracte (Acte III Sc 8) / Entrée des peuples des climatsglacés (Acte IV Sc 1) / L'hiver qui nous tourmente (Acte IV Sc 1) Choeur des peuples des climatsglacés

Chœur de Chambre de Namur

Les Talens Lyriques

Christophe Rousset, chef

Label : APARTE

Reynaldo Hahn

Versailles : Hivernale

Anne Queffelec, piano

Label : MIRARE

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski

Symphonie nº1 en sol min op 13 "rêvesd'hiver" - II. land der ode, land der nebel - adagio cantabile ma non tanto

Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago

Claudio Abbado, chef

Label : SONY