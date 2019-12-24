Musiques de l'hiver (2)
Si Vivaldi a composé de célèbres Quatre Saisons, dont l’Hiver, il est loin d’être le seul. C’est ce que nous écoutons avec Félicien David, Jules Massenet ou Henry Purcell.
Programmation musicale
Antonio Vivaldi
Sonetti automne/hiver
Irene Beraldo narratrice
Federica Bianchi, clavecin
Label : ARION
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en fa min op 8 n°4 P 442 RV 297 (L'hiver) : 1. Allegro non molto
Giuliano Carmignola, violon baroque
Andrea Marcon, clavecin
Orchestre Baroque de Venise
Andrea Marcon, chef
Label : SONY
Giuseppe Verdi
Les Vêpressiciliennes : Ballet Les quatresaisons : L'hiver (Acte III Sc 2)
Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala De Milan
Riccardo Muti, chef
Label : EMI
Félicien David
Les Quatresaisons : 5ème soirée d'hiver : Allegro moderato
Ensemble Baroque de Limoges
Label : LABORIE
Jules Massenet
L'annéepassée : Soirsd'hiver : Noël / En songeant / On valsait
Aldo Ciccolini, piano
Label : EMI CLASSICS
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Folk songs of the four seasons, Winter : Children's Christmas song / Wassail song / In Bethlehem City
Choir Of Clare College Cambridge
English Voices
Dimitri Ensemble
David Willcocks, chef
Label : ALBION
Franz Schubert
Der Winterabend D 938
Christian Gerhaher, baryton
Gerold Huber, piano
Label : RCA
Henry Purcell
The fairy Queen : See my many colour'd fields (Acte IV) Air de l'Automne
Martyn Hill, ténor
The fairy Queen : Now winter comes slowly (Acte IV) Air de l'Hiver
Stephen Varcoe, baryton-basse
The fairy Queen : Fourth act tune : Air (Acte IV)
Solistes Baroques Anglais
John Eliot Gardiner, chef
Label : ARCHIV PRODUKTION
Henry Purcell
Le RoiArthur : The Frost Scene / What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid
Stephen Varcoe, baryton
Le RoiArthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de Cupidon
Elisabeth Priday, soprano
Le RoiArthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froid
Stephen Varcoe, baryton
Le RoiArthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de Cupidon
Elisabeth Priday, soprano
Le RoiArthur :Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) Choeur
Choeur Monteverdi
Solistes Baroques Anglais
John Eliot Gardiner, chef
Label : ERATO
Jean-Baptiste Lully
Isis :Entracte (Acte III Sc 8) / Entrée des peuples des climatsglacés (Acte IV Sc 1) / L'hiver qui nous tourmente (Acte IV Sc 1) Choeur des peuples des climatsglacés
Chœur de Chambre de Namur
Les Talens Lyriques
Christophe Rousset, chef
Label : APARTE
Reynaldo Hahn
Versailles : Hivernale
Anne Queffelec, piano
Label : MIRARE
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie nº1 en sol min op 13 "rêvesd'hiver" - II. land der ode, land der nebel - adagio cantabile ma non tanto
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
Claudio Abbado, chef
Label : SONY
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration