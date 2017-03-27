Murray Perahia a 70 ans (1/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Jean-Sébastien Bach / Ferruccio Busoni, transcripteur
Choral BWV 645 : Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme
Murray Perahia, piano
Sony SK 66511
Robert Schumann
Concerto en la mineur opus 54 : Allegro
Murray Perahia, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Claudio Abbado, direction
Sony SK 64577
Traditionnel Ladino / Joseph Mijnapfel
Coplas de Purim - pour soprano et ensemble instrumental
Cyrille Gerstenhaber, soprano
Ensemble Xviii-21 Le Baroque Nomade
Jean-Christophe Frisch, direction
Evidence EVCD029
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en la majeur opus 69 : Scherzo
Pablo Casals, violoncelle
Rudolf Serkin, piano
Sony SM2K 58985
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto n°1 en mi mineur opus 11 : romance
Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano
Festival Orchestra
Alexander Schneider, direction
Arbiter 161
Franz Liszt
Weinen klagen sorgen zagen s 179 - prélude d'après la cantate BWV 12 de Jean-Sébastien Bach
Vladimir Horowitz, piano
Sony SK 45818
Robert Schumann
8 Fantasiestücke opus 12 : Des Abends - Aufschwung - Warum - Traumes Wirren
Murray Perahia, piano
CBS MK 76202
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis opus 39 n°6 : Schöne Fremde
Peter Pears, ténor
Murray Perahia, piano
Sony G010002925794M
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°24 en ut mineur K 491 :
- Allegro -
- Larghetto
- Allegretto
Murray Perahia, piano et direction
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Sony 88691914112/10
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria et variations 1 à 7
Murray Perahia, piano
Sony SK 89243
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration