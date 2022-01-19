Michael Rabin, violoniste (3/3)
« Michael Rabin fut pour moi le plus grand talent qu’on ait connu aux Etats-Unis depuis cinquante ans. Je n’ai jamais entendu cette sûreté depuis Heifetz ». Ce compliment de son confrère Isaac Stern témoigne de l’incroyable phénomène que fut le violoniste Michael Rabin.
Un demi-siècle après la mort tragique de ce musicien, à l’âge de trente-cinq ans, nous revenons en trois émissions sur quelques grands moments de sa discographie.
Il est le fils de Georges Rabin, violoniste et membre de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York et d'une pianiste de la Juilliard School, Michael Rabin commence l’apprentissage du violon à l’âge de neuf ans. Sur les conseils de Jascha Heifetz, il travaille avec Ivan Galamian à New York à la Juilliard School.
Il fait sa première apparition en public en 1947, et ses débuts au Carnegie Hall en 1950 sous la direction de Dmitri Mitropoulos avec l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.
- 13h30Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en la min op 1 n°24Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
- 13h36Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
Allegro vivace a movimento perpetuo en Ut Maj op 11 - arrangement pour violon et orchestreFelix Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon, Fritz Kreisler : auteurAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
- 13h40Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - Poco più prestoDonald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum L'art de Michael Rabin Label Tahra (TAH 632-633)
- 13h49Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate en Ut Maj BWV 1005 pour violon : 4. Allegro assaiMichael Rabin : ViolonAlbum Recital Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972 / Cd 5 Label Emi Classics (7641280)
- 13h52PAUL CRESTONcompositeur
Concerto n°2 op 78 : Andante - pour violon et orchestreGEORG SOLTI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LOS ANGELESAlbum Récital Michael Rabin / Vol. 3 Label Doremi (DHR-7970/1)
- 13h55Pablo De Sarasatecompositeur
Fantaisie de concert pour violon et piano sur Carmen op 25Michael Rabin : Violon, Lothar Broddack : PianoAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
- 14h06Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°2 en sol min op 63 : 2. Andante assaiAndré Vandernoot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 14 Label Scribendum (SC825/14) Année 2020
- 14h15Serge Prokofievcompositeur
L' amour des trois oranges : Marche transcription pour violon et pianoMichael Rabin : Violon, Leon Pommers : Piano, Jascha Heifetz : auteurAlbum Recital Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972 / Cd 6 Label Emi Classics (7641290)
- 14h18Karol Szymanowskicompositeur
Mythes op 30 : 1. La fontaine d'Aréthuse - pour violon et pianoMichael Rabin : Violon, Lothar Broddack : PianoAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 09 Label Scribendum (SC825/9) Année 2020
- 14h24Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse op 52 n° 6 - arrangement pour violon et orchestreDonald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 10 Label Scribendum (SC825/10) Année 2020
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration