Mercredi 19 janvier 2022
1h 28mn

Michael Rabin, violoniste (3/3)

« Michael Rabin fut pour moi le plus grand talent qu’on ait connu aux Etats-Unis depuis cinquante ans. Je n’ai jamais entendu cette sûreté depuis Heifetz ». Ce compliment de son confrère Isaac Stern témoigne de l’incroyable phénomène que fut le violoniste Michael Rabin.

Michael Rabin, violoniste (3/3)
Michael Rabin, violoniste (1971), © Getty / Jack Mitchell

Un demi-siècle après la mort tragique de ce musicien, à l’âge de trente-cinq ans, nous revenons en trois émissions sur quelques grands moments de sa discographie.

Il est le fils de Georges Rabin, violoniste et membre de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York et d'une pianiste de la Juilliard School, Michael Rabin commence l’apprentissage du violon à l’âge de neuf ans. Sur les conseils de Jascha Heifetz, il travaille avec Ivan Galamian à New York à la Juilliard School.

Il fait sa première apparition en public en 1947, et ses débuts au Carnegie Hall en 1950 sous la direction de Dmitri Mitropoulos avec l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en la min op 1 n°24 - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en la min op 1 n°24

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
  • 13h36
    Allegro vivace a movimento perpetuo en Ut Maj op 11 - arrangement pour violon et orchestre - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    Allegro vivace a movimento perpetuo en Ut Maj op 11 - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

    Felix Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon, Fritz Kreisler : auteur
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
  • 13h40
    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - Poco più presto - MICHAEL RABIN
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - Poco più presto

    Donald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album L'art de Michael Rabin Label Tahra (TAH 632-633)
  • 13h49
    Sonate en Ut Maj BWV 1005 pour violon : Allegro assai - MICHAEL RABIN
    Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate en Ut Maj BWV 1005 pour violon : 4. Allegro assai

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album Recital Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972 / Cd 5 Label Emi Classics (7641280)
  • 13h52
    Concerto n°2 op 78 : Andante - pour violon et orchestre - MICHAEL RABIN
    PAUL CRESTONcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 op 78 : Andante - pour violon et orchestre

    GEORG SOLTI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE LOS ANGELES
    Album Récital Michael Rabin / Vol. 3 Label Doremi (DHR-7970/1)
  • 13h55
    Fantaisie de concert pour violon et piano sur Carmen op 25 - MICHAEL RABIN
    Pablo De Sarasatecompositeur

    Fantaisie de concert pour violon et piano sur Carmen op 25

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Lothar Broddack : Piano
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 03 Label Scribendum (SC825/3) Année 2020
  • 14h06
    Concerto pour violon n°2 en sol min op 63 : 2. Andante assai - MICHAEL RABIN
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°2 en sol min op 63 : 2. Andante assai

    André Vandernoot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 14 Label Scribendum (SC825/14) Année 2020
  • 14h15
    L' amour des trois oranges : Marche transcription pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    L' amour des trois oranges : Marche transcription pour violon et piano

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Leon Pommers : Piano, Jascha Heifetz : auteur
    Album Recital Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972 / Cd 6 Label Emi Classics (7641290)
  • 14h18
    Mythes op 30 : 1. La fontaine d'Aréthuse - pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    Karol Szymanowskicompositeur

    Mythes op 30 : 1. La fontaine d'Aréthuse - pour violon et piano

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Lothar Broddack : Piano
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 09 Label Scribendum (SC825/9) Année 2020
  • 14h24
    Caprice - arrangement pour violon et orchestre - MICHAEL RABIN
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse op 52 n° 6 - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

    Donald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 10 Label Scribendum (SC825/10) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
