Michael Rabin, violoniste (1/3)

« Michael Rabin fut pour moi le plus grand talent qu’on ait connu aux Etats-Unis depuis cinquante ans. Je n’ai jamais entendu cette sûreté depuis Heifetz ». Ce compliment de son confrère Isaac Stern témoigne de l’incroyable phénomène que fut le violoniste Michael Rabin.

Un demi-siècle après la mort tragique de ce musicien, à l’âge de trente-cinq ans, nous revenons en trois émissions sur quelques grands moments de sa discographie.

Michaël Rabin est né à New York le 2 mai 1936 et mort le 19 janvier 1972, des suites d’une chute.

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Il est le fils de Georges Rabin, violoniste et membre de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York et d’une pianiste de la Juilliard School, Michael Rabin commence l’apprentissage du violon à l’âge de neuf ans. Sur les conseils de Jascha Heifetz, il travaille avec Ivan Galamian à New York à la Juilliard School.

Il fait sa première apparition en public en 1947, et ses débuts au Carnegie Hall en 1950 sous la direction de Dmitri Mitropoulos avec l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.