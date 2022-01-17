Michael Rabin, violoniste (1/3)
« Michael Rabin fut pour moi le plus grand talent qu’on ait connu aux Etats-Unis depuis cinquante ans. Je n’ai jamais entendu cette sûreté depuis Heifetz ». Ce compliment de son confrère Isaac Stern témoigne de l’incroyable phénomène que fut le violoniste Michael Rabin.
Un demi-siècle après la mort tragique de ce musicien, à l’âge de trente-cinq ans, nous revenons en trois émissions sur quelques grands moments de sa discographie.
Michaël Rabin est né à New York le 2 mai 1936 et mort le 19 janvier 1972, des suites d’une chute.
Il est le fils de Georges Rabin, violoniste et membre de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York et d’une pianiste de la Juilliard School, Michael Rabin commence l’apprentissage du violon à l’âge de neuf ans. Sur les conseils de Jascha Heifetz, il travaille avec Ivan Galamian à New York à la Juilliard School.
Il fait sa première apparition en public en 1947, et ses débuts au Carnegie Hall en 1950 sous la direction de Dmitri Mitropoulos avec l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.
Introduction : présentation en anglais sous fond sonore de l'orchestre The Bell Telephone Hour, de l'oeuvre interprétée et de Michael RabinDonald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Non IdentifiéAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 10 Label Scribendum (SC825/10) Année 2020
- 13h31Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Contemplation - arrangement pour violon et orchestreDonald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon, Jascha Heifetz : auteurAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 10 Label Scribendum (SC825/10) Année 2020
- 13h34Heinrich Schalitcompositeur
Sérénade sur un chant populaire juif - pour violon et pianoMichael Rabin : Violon, Jeanne Rabin : PianoAlbum Michael Rabin : Enregistrements inédits Label Testament (SBT3 1470) Année 2012
- 13h37Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : Allegro con brioArturo Toscanini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Arturo Toscanini : The essential recordings / CD 02 Label Rca (88985376042-02)
- 13h45Edouard Lalocompositeur
Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo - réduction pour violon et pianoMichael Rabin : Violon, Jeanne Rabin : PianoAlbum Michael Rabin : Enregistrements inédits Label Testament (SBT3 1470) Année 2012
- 13h48Edouard Lalocompositeur
Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo - AllegroDonald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum L'art de Michael Rabin Label Tahra (TAH 632-633)
- 13h56Henryk Wieniawskicompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°2 en ré min op 22 : 3. Allegro con fuocoEugene Goossens : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum Recital : Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972./ Cd1 Label Emi (7641240)
- 14h03Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en Mi Maj op 1 n°1Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
- 14h04Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en la min op 1 n°5Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
- 14h07Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en Mi Maj op 1 n°9Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
- 14h11Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 1. Allegro non troppoJoseph Joachim : Cadence : compositeur, Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum The art of Michael Rabin / CD 14 Label Scribendum (SC825/14) Année 2020
- 14h33Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate en Ut Maj BWV 1005 pour violon : 1. AdagioMichael Rabin : ViolonAlbum Recital Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972 / Cd 5 Label Emi Classics (7641280)
- 14h39Max Bruchcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en sol min op 26 : 3. FinaleThomas Schippers : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Rias De Berlin, Michael Rabin : ViolonAlbum Michael Rabin interprète des oeuvres avec violon Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE 95.607)
- 14h47William Krollcompositeur
Banjo and fiddle - pour violon et pianoMichael Rabin : Violon, Lothar Broddack : PianoAlbum Michael Rabin interprète des oeuvres avec violon Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE 95.607)
- 14h50Claude Debussycompositeur
La plus que lente L 121 - arrangement pour violon et pianoLéon Roques : Transcription : compositeur, Michael Rabin : Violon, Leon Pommers : PianoAlbum Michael Rabin interprète Wieniawski Debussy Ravel et d'autres compositeurs Label Testament (SBT6 1471/6) Année 2011
- 14h55Josef Sukcompositeur
4 pièces op 17 : Burlesque op 17 n°4 - pour violon et pianoMichael Rabin : Violon, Leon Pommers : PianoAlbum Michael Rabin interprète Wieniawski Debussy Ravel et d'autres compositeurs Label Testament (SBT6 1471/6) Année 2011
