Lundi 17 janvier 2022
1h 28mn

Michael Rabin, violoniste (1/3)

« Michael Rabin fut pour moi le plus grand talent qu’on ait connu aux Etats-Unis depuis cinquante ans. Je n’ai jamais entendu cette sûreté depuis Heifetz ». Ce compliment de son confrère Isaac Stern témoigne de l’incroyable phénomène que fut le violoniste Michael Rabin.

Michael Rabin, violoniste (1/3)
Michael Rabin, violoniste (1971), © Getty / Jack Mitchell

Un demi-siècle après la mort tragique de ce musicien, à l’âge de trente-cinq ans, nous revenons en trois émissions sur quelques grands moments de sa discographie.

Michaël Rabin est né à New York le 2 mai 1936 et mort le 19 janvier 1972, des suites d’une chute.

Il est le fils de Georges Rabin, violoniste et membre de l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York et d’une pianiste de la Juilliard School, Michael Rabin commence l’apprentissage du violon à l’âge de neuf ans. Sur les conseils de Jascha Heifetz, il travaille avec Ivan Galamian à New York à la Juilliard School.

Il fait sa première apparition en public en 1947, et ses débuts au Carnegie Hall en 1950 sous la direction de Dmitri Mitropoulos avec l’Orchestre philharmonique de New York.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Introduction : présentation en anglais sous fond sonore de l'orchestre The Bell Telephone Hour, de l'oeuvre interprétée et de Michael Rabin - NON IDENTIFIE

    Introduction : présentation en anglais sous fond sonore de l'orchestre The Bell Telephone Hour, de l'oeuvre interprétée et de Michael Rabin

    Donald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Non Identifié
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 10 Label Scribendum (SC825/10) Année 2020
  • 13h31
    Contemplation - arrangement pour violon et orchestre - MICHAEL RABIN
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Contemplation - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

    Donald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon, Jascha Heifetz : auteur
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 10 Label Scribendum (SC825/10) Année 2020
  • 13h34
    Sérénade sur un chant populaire juif - pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    Heinrich Schalitcompositeur

    Sérénade sur un chant populaire juif - pour violon et piano

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Jeanne Rabin : Piano
    Album Michael Rabin : Enregistrements inédits Label Testament (SBT3 1470) Année 2012
  • 13h37
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : Allegro con brio
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : Allegro con brio

    Arturo Toscanini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Arturo Toscanini : The essential recordings / CD 02 Label Rca (88985376042-02)
  • 13h45
    Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : Rondo - réduction pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo - réduction pour violon et piano

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Jeanne Rabin : Piano
    Album Michael Rabin : Enregistrements inédits Label Testament (SBT3 1470) Année 2012
  • 13h48
    Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo - Allegro - MICHAEL RABIN
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Symphonie espagnole en ré min op 21 : 5. Rondo - Allegro

    Donald Voorhees : chef d'orchestre, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album L'art de Michael Rabin Label Tahra (TAH 632-633)
  • 13h56
    Concerto nº2 en ré min op 22 pour violon et orchestre : Allegro con fuoco - MICHAEL RABIN
    Henryk Wieniawskicompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°2 en ré min op 22 : 3. Allegro con fuoco

    Eugene Goossens : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album Recital : Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972./ Cd1 Label Emi (7641240)
  • 14h03
    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en Mi Maj op 1 n°1 - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en Mi Maj op 1 n°1

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
  • 14h04
    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en la min op 1 n°5 - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en la min op 1 n°5

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
  • 14h07
    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en Mi Maj op 1 n°9 - MICHAEL RABIN
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    24 caprices op 1 : Caprice en Mi Maj op 1 n°9

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album 24 caprices op 1 (intégrale) Label Testament (SBT6 1471/5) Année 2011
  • 14h11
    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 1. Allegro non troppo - MICHAEL RABIN
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 1. Allegro non troppo

    Joseph Joachim : Cadence : compositeur, Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album The art of Michael Rabin / CD 14 Label Scribendum (SC825/14) Année 2020
  • 14h33
    Sonate en Ut Maj BWV 1005 pour violon : Adagio - MICHAEL RABIN
    Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate en Ut Maj BWV 1005 pour violon : 1. Adagio

    Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album Recital Michael Rabin 1936 - 1972 / Cd 5 Label Emi Classics (7641280)
  • 14h39
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en sol min op 26 : 3. Finale - MICHAEL RABIN
    Max Bruchcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en sol min op 26 : 3. Finale

    Thomas Schippers : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Rias De Berlin, Michael Rabin : Violon
    Album Michael Rabin interprète des oeuvres avec violon Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE 95.607)
  • 14h47
    Banjo and fiddle - pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    William Krollcompositeur

    Banjo and fiddle - pour violon et piano

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Lothar Broddack : Piano
    Album Michael Rabin interprète des oeuvres avec violon Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE 95.607)
  • 14h50
    La plus que lente L 121 - arrangement pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    La plus que lente L 121 - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Léon Roques : Transcription : compositeur, Michael Rabin : Violon, Leon Pommers : Piano
    Album Michael Rabin interprète Wieniawski Debussy Ravel et d'autres compositeurs Label Testament (SBT6 1471/6) Année 2011
  • 14h55
    4 pièces op 17 : Burlesque op 17 n°4 - pour violon et piano - MICHAEL RABIN
    Josef Sukcompositeur

    4 pièces op 17 : Burlesque op 17 n°4 - pour violon et piano

    Michael Rabin : Violon, Leon Pommers : Piano
    Album Michael Rabin interprète Wieniawski Debussy Ravel et d'autres compositeurs Label Testament (SBT6 1471/6) Année 2011
