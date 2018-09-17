Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

Maurice Ravel : du piano à l'orchestre (5/5)

Maurice Ravel : du piano à l'orchestre (5/5)
Portrait de Maurice Ravel dans les années 1920, © Getty

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Emmanuel Chabrier
Pièces pittoresques : 9. Menuet pompeux – arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon  
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Maurice Ravel
Battue du Boléro - pour caisse claire
Gerrit Nulens : Caisse claire
RICERCAR 2012   

Maurice Ravel
Boléro
Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux
Maurice Ravel
PHILIPS   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op 9 :Préambule
Alfred Cortot : Piano
EMI CLASSICS   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op 9 : Préambule - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op 9 : Valse allemande - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op 9 : Paganini - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op 9 : Valse allemande - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op 9 : Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Maurice Ravel
Concerto en ré Majeur - réduction pour la main gauche du piano
Maxime Zecchini : Piano
AD VITAM RECORDS 2012   

Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition - arrangement pour orchestre :
- Promenade
- Le gnome
- Promenade
- Il vecchiocastello
- Promenade
- Le Jardin des Tuileries
- Bydlo
- Promenade
- Ballet des poussins dans leur coque
- Samuel Goldenberg et Schmuyle
- Promenade
- Le marché de Limoges
- Catacombes
- Cum mortuis in lingua mortua
- La cabane sur des pattes de poule
- La grande porte de Kiev
Anima Eterna
Jos Moussorgski
ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES 2013   

Claude Debussy
Danse L 77 (69) - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre National de Lyon  
Emmanuel Krivine
DENON 1995   

Maurice Ravel
Concerto en Sol Majeur : Presto - pour piano et orchestre
Marguerite Long : Piano
Orchestre des Concerts Lamoureux
Pedro De Freitas Branco
PEARL   

Maurice Ravel
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée : Chanson romanesque
Pierre Bernac : Baryton
Francis Poulenc : Piano
LYS 1999   

Maurice Ravel
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée :
1.Chanson romantique
2. Chanson épique
3. Chanson à boire
Philippe Huttenlocher : Baryton (voix)
Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne  
Armin Jordan
ERATO 1987
 

