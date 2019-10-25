Luciano Pavarotti (2/2) : les années 70

Voix unique, grandement acclamée par le public et souvent comparée à Enrico Caruso, Luciano Pavarotti s’impose progressivement comme l’un des maîtres du bel canto.

Cinéma du 6 au 10 novembre - uniquement au cinéma

Pavarotti un film de Ron Howard dans 150 salles du 6 au 10 novembre 2019 exclusivement

Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind – Oscar du Meilleur film et réalisateur 2002, Apollo 13, Backdraft) retrace, en son Dolby Atmos, l’incroyable vie et la carrière de Luciano Pavarotti, le «Ténor du peuple », en s’appuyant sur des archives rares et inédites ainsi que de nombreux témoignages.

Programmation musicale

Gaetano Donizetti

L'élixir d'amour : Una furtivalagrima

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Joan Sutherland, soprano

Orchestre de Chambre Anglais

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : L'élixir d'amour (intégrale) - Label : DECCA

Gioachino Rossini

Stabat mater : Cujus animamgementem (Air de ténor)

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Istvan Kertesz, chef d’orchestre

Album : Gioacchino Rossini : Stabat Mater- Label : DECCA

Giuseppe Verdi

Rigoletto : Act III. La donna è mobile

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Sherrill Milnes, baryton - Martti Talvela, basse

Act III. Un dì, se ben rammentomi

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Joan Sutherland, soprano - Huguette Tourangeau, soprano - Sherrill Milnes, baryton

Act III. Bella figlia dell'amore

Huguette Tourangeau, soprano - Sherrill Milnes, baryton

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : Rigoletto (intégrale) - Label : DECCA

Giacomo Puccini

Turandot : Cosìcomanda Turandot (Acte III Sc 1) Chœur

Chœur de L'école de Garcons de Wandsworth

Nessundorma (Acte III Sc 1) Calaf et choeur / Tu cheguardi le stelle (Acte III Sc 1) Calaf et Chœur

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres

Zubin Mehta, chef d’orchestre

Album : Turandot (intégrale) - Label : DECCA

Vincenzo Bellini

Les Puritains : A una fonte afflitto e solo (Acte III)

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : Luciano Pavarotti : The Complete Opera Recordings- Label : DECCA

Gaetano Donizetti

La Favorita : Favoritadelre! (Acte IV)

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : La Favorita - Label : DECCA

Gioacchino Rossini

La Danza

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : Le ténor du siècle- Label : DECCA

Charles Gounod

Faust : Salut demeure chaste et pure (Acte III) Air de Faust

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre du Volksoper de Vienne

Leone Magiera, chef d’orchestre

Album : Le ténor du siècle- Label : DECCA

Giuseppe Verdi

Luisa Miller : Padre ricevi l'estremoaddio (Acte III) Luisa Miller Rodolfo chœur Walter

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Montserrat Caballe, soprano - Sherrill Milnes, baryton - Bonaldo Giaiotti, basse

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Peter Maag, chef d’orchestre

Album : Luisa Miller (intégrale)- Label : DECCA

Giuseppe Verdi

Le Trouvère : Mal reggendo (Acte II) Air de Manrico

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Marilyn Horne, soprano - Wynford Evans, tenor

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : Just for the record : The golden voice - Label : DECCA

Paolo Tosti

A vucchella

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne

Anton Guadagno, chef d’orchestre

Album : O sole mio Label : DECCA

Pietro Mascagni

Cavalleriarusticana : Viva il vinospumeggiante (Acte I) Turiddu Lola et Chœur

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Carmen Gonzales, mezzo-soprano

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Gianandrea Gavazzeni, chef d’orchestre

Album : Cavalleria rusticana / Paillasse (intégrale) - Label : DECCA

Ruggero Leoncavallo

Paillasse : Vesti la giubba (Acte I) Air de Canio - précédé du récitatif Recitar

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Giuseppe Patane, chef d’orchestre

Album : Bravo Pavarotti- Label : DECCA

Giacomo Puccini

Tosca : O dolcimanimansuete e pure (Acte III)

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor – Mirella Freni, soprano – John Tomlinson, basse

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Nicola Rescigno, chef d’orchestre

Album : Tosca - Label : DECCA

Giuseppe Verdi

La Traviata : Libiamo ne' lieticalici (Acte I) Alfredo Violetta et chœur

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor – Joan Sutherland, soprano

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre

Album : Pavarotti sings Verdi- Label : DECCA