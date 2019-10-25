Luciano Pavarotti (2/2) : les années 70
Après l'envolée de Luciano Pavarotti dans les années 60, les années 70 l'imposent comme l'un des plus grands chanteurs de son temps, et son apparition en 1975 dans un talk-show américain lui offrira une reconnaissance médiatique qui deviendra planétaire.
Voix unique, grandement acclamée par le public et souvent comparée à Enrico Caruso, Luciano Pavarotti s’impose progressivement comme l’un des maîtres du bel canto.
Cinéma du 6 au 10 novembre - uniquement au cinéma
Pavarotti un film de Ron Howard dans 150 salles du 6 au 10 novembre 2019 exclusivement
Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind – Oscar du Meilleur film et réalisateur 2002, Apollo 13, Backdraft) retrace, en son Dolby Atmos, l’incroyable vie et la carrière de Luciano Pavarotti, le «Ténor du peuple », en s’appuyant sur des archives rares et inédites ainsi que de nombreux témoignages.
Programmation musicale
Gaetano Donizetti
L'élixir d'amour : Una furtivalagrima
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Joan Sutherland, soprano
Orchestre de Chambre Anglais
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : L'élixir d'amour (intégrale) - Label : DECCA
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat mater : Cujus animamgementem (Air de ténor)
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Istvan Kertesz, chef d’orchestre
Album : Gioacchino Rossini : Stabat Mater- Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto : Act III. La donna è mobile
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Sherrill Milnes, baryton - Martti Talvela, basse
Act III. Un dì, se ben rammentomi
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Joan Sutherland, soprano - Huguette Tourangeau, soprano - Sherrill Milnes, baryton
Act III. Bella figlia dell'amore
Huguette Tourangeau, soprano - Sherrill Milnes, baryton
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Rigoletto (intégrale) - Label : DECCA
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot : Cosìcomanda Turandot (Acte III Sc 1) Chœur
Chœur de L'école de Garcons de Wandsworth
Nessundorma (Acte III Sc 1) Calaf et choeur / Tu cheguardi le stelle (Acte III Sc 1) Calaf et Chœur
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
Zubin Mehta, chef d’orchestre
Album : Turandot (intégrale) - Label : DECCA
Vincenzo Bellini
Les Puritains : A una fonte afflitto e solo (Acte III)
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Luciano Pavarotti : The Complete Opera Recordings- Label : DECCA
Gaetano Donizetti
La Favorita : Favoritadelre! (Acte IV)
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : La Favorita - Label : DECCA
Gioacchino Rossini
La Danza
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Le ténor du siècle- Label : DECCA
Charles Gounod
Faust : Salut demeure chaste et pure (Acte III) Air de Faust
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre du Volksoper de Vienne
Leone Magiera, chef d’orchestre
Album : Le ténor du siècle- Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
Luisa Miller : Padre ricevi l'estremoaddio (Acte III) Luisa Miller Rodolfo chœur Walter
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Montserrat Caballe, soprano - Sherrill Milnes, baryton - Bonaldo Giaiotti, basse
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Peter Maag, chef d’orchestre
Album : Luisa Miller (intégrale)- Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
Le Trouvère : Mal reggendo (Acte II) Air de Manrico
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Marilyn Horne, soprano - Wynford Evans, tenor
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Just for the record : The golden voice - Label : DECCA
Paolo Tosti
A vucchella
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne
Anton Guadagno, chef d’orchestre
Album : O sole mio Label : DECCA
Pietro Mascagni
Cavalleriarusticana : Viva il vinospumeggiante (Acte I) Turiddu Lola et Chœur
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Carmen Gonzales, mezzo-soprano
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Gianandrea Gavazzeni, chef d’orchestre
Album : Cavalleria rusticana / Paillasse (intégrale) - Label : DECCA
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Paillasse : Vesti la giubba (Acte I) Air de Canio - précédé du récitatif Recitar
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Giuseppe Patane, chef d’orchestre
Album : Bravo Pavarotti- Label : DECCA
Giacomo Puccini
Tosca : O dolcimanimansuete e pure (Acte III)
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor – Mirella Freni, soprano – John Tomlinson, basse
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Nicola Rescigno, chef d’orchestre
Album : Tosca - Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Libiamo ne' lieticalici (Acte I) Alfredo Violetta et chœur
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor – Joan Sutherland, soprano
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Pavarotti sings Verdi- Label : DECCA
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration