Luciano Pavarotti (1/2) : les années 60

En 1961, il remporte un concours de chant dans sa région natale, ce qui lui permet d'incarner Rodolfo dans La Bohème de Puccini lors d'un spectacle qui lui offre son premier triomphe. La carrière du chanteur est lancée, avec en 1964, son tout premier disque, un 45 tours Decca, suivi de nombreux enregistrements, notamment avec Joan Sutherland.

Voix unique, grandement acclamée par le public et souvent comparée à Enrico Caruso, Luciano Pavarotti s’impose progressivement comme l’un des maîtres du bel canto.

Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind – Oscar du Meilleur film et réalisateur 2002, Apollo 13, Backdraft) retrace, en son Dolby Atmos, l’incroyable vie et la carrière de Luciano Pavarotti, le «Ténor du peuple», en s’appuyant sur des archives rares et inédites ainsi que de nombreux témoignages.

