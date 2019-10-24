Luciano Pavarotti (1/2) : les années 60
Comment Luciano Pavarotti est-il devenu une légende ?
En 1961, il remporte un concours de chant dans sa région natale, ce qui lui permet d'incarner Rodolfo dans La Bohème de Puccini lors d'un spectacle qui lui offre son premier triomphe. La carrière du chanteur est lancée, avec en 1964, son tout premier disque, un 45 tours Decca, suivi de nombreux enregistrements, notamment avec Joan Sutherland.
Voix unique, grandement acclamée par le public et souvent comparée à Enrico Caruso, Luciano Pavarotti s’impose progressivement comme l’un des maîtres du bel canto.
Programmation musicale
Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème : Che gelida manina (Acte I) Air de Rodolphe
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Francesco Molinari-Pradelli, chef d’orchestre
Album : Récital : Luciano Pavarotti - Label : ATOLL MUSIC
Giacomo Puccini
Tosca : E lucevan le stelle (Acte III) Air de Cavaradossi
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre de L'opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Edward Downes, chef d’orchestre
Album : Pavarotti Luciano : The best / Farewell tour - Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Un di felice (Acte I) duo Violetta Alfredo
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Renata Scotto, soprano
Orchestre de L'opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Carlo Felice Cillario, chef d’orchestre
Album : Pagine scelte - Label : CROWN GAMES
Vincenzo Bellini
Beatrice di Tenda : Orombello ! (Acte II, Sc 1) Beatrice, Orombello
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Joan Sutherland, soprano
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Beatrice di Tenda (intégrale) - Label : DECCA
Vincenzo Bellini
I Capuleti e I Montecchi / Les Capulet et les Montaigu
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Mario Petri, basse - Walter Monachesi, baryton
Orchestre Residentie de la Haye
Claudio Abbado, chef d’orchestre
Album : Les 50 ans du festival de hollande 1947-1997- Label : GLOBE
Gaetano Donizetti
La fille du régiment : Ah mes amis (Acte I) Air de Tonio
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre de L'opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Pavarotti chante Donizetti - Label : DECCA
Giacomo Puccini
Stabat mater : Cuius animam
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de la Rai De Rome
Carlo Maria Giulini, chef d’orchestre
Album : Récital : Luciano Pavarotti- Label : ATOLL MUSIC
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem : Ingemisco tamquam reus
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne
Georg Solti, chef d’orchestre
Album : Pavarotti sings Verdi - Label : DECCA
Pietro Mascagni
L'ami Fritz : Suzel buon di (Acte II), Tutto tace (Acte II) Duo Fritz Suzel
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Mirella Freni, Soprano
Orchestre de L'opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Gianandrea Gavazzeni, chef d’orchestre
Album : Luciano Pavarotti : The Complete Opera Recordings - Label : DECCA
Richard Strauss
Le Chevalier à la rose : Di rigori armato (Acte I) Air du chanteur italien
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Georg Solti, chef d’orchestre
Album : Luciano Pavarotti : The Complete Opera Recordings - Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth : Ah la paterna mano (Acte IV) Air de Macduff
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
Lamberto Gardelli, chef d’orchestre
Album : Pavarotti sings Verdi - Label : DECCA
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor : Sulla tomba - Qui di sposa eterna (Acte I scène 2) Edgardo - Lucia
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor - Joan Sutherland, soprano
Orchestre de L'opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Richard Bonynge, chef d’orchestre
Album : Lucia di Lammermoor (intégrale) - Label : DECCA
Giuseppe Verdi
Un ballo in maschera : Teco io sto...M'ami, m'ami (Acte II) Riccardo
Luciano Pavarotti, Ténor
Orchestre de L'académie Sainte Cecile de Rome
Bruno Bartoletti, chef d’orchestre
Album : Un bal masqué (intégrale)- Label : DECCA
Giacomo Puccini
La bohème : Che gelida manina (Acte I) Air de rodolphe
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Herbert von Karajan
Album : Luciano Pavarotti : Airs - Label : DECCA
