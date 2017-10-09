Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Jeudi 2 novembre 2017
Les régions de France (4/5) : L'Auvergne et la Bourgogne
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : La pastoura als campsPierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
14:06
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : BaïlèroPierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
14:13
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 2 : La delaïssadoPierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
14:18
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 3 : Passo pel pratPierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
14:22
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne Série 4 : PastoralePierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
14:28
Camille Saint Saens
Rapsodie d'Auvergne op 73 - pour piano et orchestreAndre Previn, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Jean-philippe CollardALBUM : Camille Saint Saens : Concerto n°1 et oeuvres pour piano et orchestreLABEL : EMI
14:39
Vincent D'indy
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 1. Assez lent - Modérément animé - Allegro - pour piano et orchestMarek Janowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Catherine CollardALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagneLABEL : MUSIFRANCE
14:49
Vincent D'indy
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 2. Assez modéré mais sans lenteur - pour piano et orchestreMarek Janowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Catherine CollardALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagneLABEL : MUSIFRANCE
14:56
Vincent D'indy
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestreMarek Janowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Catherine CollardALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagneLABEL : MUSIFRANCE
15:04
Louis Vierne
Suite bourguignonne op 17 : AubadeOlivier GardonALBUM : Louis Vierne : L'oeuvre pour pianoLABEL : TIMPANI
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 1 novembre 2017
émission suivantevendredi 3 novembre 2017