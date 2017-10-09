Arabesques
Jeudi 2 novembre 2017
1h 58mn

Les régions de France (4/5) : L'Auvergne et la Bourgogne

Dôme enneigé d'Auvergne , © Getty / Dea Picture Library / De Agostini
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Joseph Canteloube

    Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : La pastoura als camps

    Pierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
    14:06
    Joseph Canteloube

    Chants d'Auvergne Série 1 : Baïlèro

    Pierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
    14:13
    Joseph Canteloube

    Chants d'Auvergne Série 2 : La delaïssado

    Pierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
    14:18
    Joseph Canteloube

    Chants d'Auvergne Série 3 : Passo pel prat

    Pierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
    14:22
    Joseph Canteloube

    Chants d'Auvergne Série 4 : Pastorale

    Pierre De La Roche, Netania DavrathALBUM : Joseph Canteloube : Intégrale des Chants d'AuvergneLABEL : VANGUARD CLASSICSANNÉE : 1990
    14:28
    Camille Saint Saens

    Rapsodie d'Auvergne op 73 - pour piano et orchestre

    Andre Previn, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Jean-philippe CollardALBUM : Camille Saint Saens : Concerto n°1 et oeuvres pour piano et orchestreLABEL : EMI
    14:39
    Vincent D'indy

    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 1. Assez lent - Modérément animé - Allegro - pour piano et orchest

    Marek Janowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Catherine CollardALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagneLABEL : MUSIFRANCE
    14:49
    Vincent D'indy

    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 2. Assez modéré mais sans lenteur - pour piano et orchestre

    Marek Janowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Catherine CollardALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagneLABEL : MUSIFRANCE
    14:56
    Vincent D'indy

    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestre

    Marek Janowski, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Catherine CollardALBUM : Vincent d'Indy : Symphonie op 25 et Jour d'été à la montagneLABEL : MUSIFRANCE
    15:04
    Louis Vierne

    Suite bourguignonne op 17 : Aubade

    Olivier GardonALBUM : Louis Vierne : L'oeuvre pour pianoLABEL : TIMPANI
