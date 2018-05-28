Les Maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg de Richard Wagner : oeuvre créée il y a 150 ans le 21/06/1868 (3/5)
Richard Wagner
Les maitres chanteurs de Nüremberg : Ouverture - pour piano
Zoltan Kocsis, piano
Philips 416457-2
Richard Wagner
Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg (Acte II) :
- Wasduftetdoch der Flieder! (Sachs)
- Gut'n Abend Meister! (Eva et Sachs)
- Hilf, Gott (Magdalena et Eva)
- Ja, Ihr seid es (Eva et Walther)
- Geliebter, spare den Zorn (Eva, Magdalena, Walther, le veilleur de nuit et Sachs)
Thomas Stewart, Hans Sachs (baryton)
Gundula Janowitz Eva (soprano)
Brigitte Fassbaender, Magdalena (mezzo-soprano)
Sándor Kónya, Walther (ténor)
Grumbach Raimund, Le Veilleur De Nuit (basse)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise
Kubelik Rafael, direction
Myto records 4 MCD 925.69
Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition : Samuel Goldenberg et Schmuyle (sixième tableau)
Lazar Berman, piano
DGG 2 531 354
Alexander Mackenzie
Overture to Shakespeare's Twelfth Night opus 40 :
- By my life, this is my lady's hand
- Why, thou hast put him in such a dream
- Shall we rouse the night-owl in a catch ?
- O, she that hath a heart of that fine frame
- Fool, there was never man so notoriously abus'd
- I'll be reveng'd on the whole pack of you
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC D'Ecosse
Martyn Brabbins, direction
Helios CDH55395
Richard Wagner
Les maîtres de Nuremberg (en français - extrait de l’acte II)
Germaine Martinelli, soprano
Georges Thill, ténor
Orchestre sous la direction d'Eugène Bigot
EMI 7640082
Richard Wagner
Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg (Acte II) :
- Jerum, Jerum (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)
- Mich schmerzt das Lied (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)
- War das Eu'r Lied ? (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)
- Den Tag seh ich erscheinen (Sachs et Beckmesser)
- Seid Ihr nun fertig ? (Sachs, Beckmesser, David et les maîtres chanteurs)
- Ach? Himmel! David! (Tutti)
Thomas Stewart, Hans Sachs (baryton)
Gundula Janowitz Eva (soprano)
Thomas Hemsley, Beckmesser (baryton)
Sándor Kónya, Walther (ténor)
Gerhard Unger, David (ténor)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise
Kubelik Rafael, direction
Myto records 4 MCD 925.69
Peter Jona Korn
Beckmesser-variationen opus 64 - pour orchestre
Thüringen Philharmonie Suhl
Olaf Koch, direction
Thorofon CTH2153
