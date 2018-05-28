Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 20 juin 2018
1h 58mn

Les Maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg de Richard Wagner : oeuvre créée il y a 150 ans le 21/06/1868 (3/5)

Les Maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg de Richard Wagner : oeuvre créée il y a 150 ans le 21/06/1868 (3/5)
Hans Sachs, un "Meistersinger" (maître chanteur), poète , dramaturge et ... cordonnier, © Getty / Bildagentur - UIG

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Richard Wagner
Les maitres chanteurs de Nüremberg : Ouverture - pour piano
Zoltan Kocsis, piano
Philips 416457-2   

Richard Wagner
Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg (Acte II) :  
- Wasduftetdoch der Flieder! (Sachs)
- Gut'n Abend Meister! (Eva et Sachs)
- Hilf, Gott (Magdalena et Eva)
- Ja, Ihr seid es (Eva et Walther)
- Geliebter, spare den Zorn (Eva, Magdalena, Walther, le veilleur de nuit et Sachs)
Thomas Stewart, Hans Sachs (baryton)
Gundula Janowitz  Eva (soprano)
Brigitte Fassbaender, Magdalena (mezzo-soprano)
Sándor Kónya, Walther (ténor)
Grumbach Raimund, Le Veilleur De Nuit (basse)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise
Kubelik Rafael, direction
Myto records 4 MCD 925.69   

Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition : Samuel Goldenberg et Schmuyle (sixième tableau)
Lazar Berman, piano
DGG 2 531 354   

Alexander Mackenzie
Overture to Shakespeare's Twelfth Night opus 40 :
- By my life, this is my lady's hand
- Why, thou hast put him in such a dream
- Shall we rouse the night-owl in a catch ?
- O, she that hath a heart of that fine frame
- Fool, there was never man so notoriously abus'd
- I'll be reveng'd on the whole pack of you
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC D'Ecosse
Martyn Brabbins, direction
Helios CDH55395   

Richard Wagner
Les maîtres de Nuremberg (en français - extrait de l’acte II)
Germaine Martinelli, soprano
Georges Thill, ténor
Orchestre sous la direction d'Eugène Bigot
EMI 7640082   

Richard Wagner
Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg (Acte II) :
- Jerum, Jerum (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)
- Mich schmerzt das Lied (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)
- War das Eu'r Lied ? (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)
- Den Tag seh ich erscheinen (Sachs et Beckmesser)
- Seid Ihr nun fertig ? (Sachs, Beckmesser, David et les maîtres chanteurs)
- Ach? Himmel! David! (Tutti)
Thomas Stewart, Hans Sachs (baryton)
Gundula Janowitz  Eva (soprano)
Thomas Hemsley, Beckmesser (baryton)
Sándor Kónya, Walther (ténor)
Gerhard Unger, David (ténor)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise
Kubelik Rafael, direction
Myto records 4 MCD 925.69   

Peter Jona Korn
Beckmesser-variationen opus 64 - pour orchestre
Thüringen Philharmonie Suhl
Olaf Koch, direction
Thorofon CTH2153
 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 19 juin 2018
1h 58mn
Les Maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg de Richard Wagner : oeuvre créée il y a 150 ans le 21/06/1868 (2/5)
émission suivante
jeudi 21 juin 2018
1h 58mn
Les Maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg de Richard Wagner : oeuvre créée il y a 150 ans le 21/06/1868 (4/5)