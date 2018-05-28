Les Maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg de Richard Wagner : oeuvre créée il y a 150 ans le 21/06/1868 (3/5)

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Richard Wagner

Les maitres chanteurs de Nüremberg : Ouverture - pour piano

Zoltan Kocsis, piano

Philips 416457-2

Richard Wagner

Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg (Acte II) :

- Wasduftetdoch der Flieder! (Sachs)

- Gut'n Abend Meister! (Eva et Sachs)

- Hilf, Gott (Magdalena et Eva)

- Ja, Ihr seid es (Eva et Walther)

- Geliebter, spare den Zorn (Eva, Magdalena, Walther, le veilleur de nuit et Sachs)

Thomas Stewart, Hans Sachs (baryton)

Gundula Janowitz Eva (soprano)

Brigitte Fassbaender, Magdalena (mezzo-soprano)

Sándor Kónya, Walther (ténor)

Grumbach Raimund, Le Veilleur De Nuit (basse)

Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise

Kubelik Rafael, direction

Myto records 4 MCD 925.69

Modeste Moussorgski

Tableaux d'une exposition : Samuel Goldenberg et Schmuyle (sixième tableau)

Lazar Berman, piano

DGG 2 531 354

Alexander Mackenzie

Overture to Shakespeare's Twelfth Night opus 40 :

- By my life, this is my lady's hand

- Why, thou hast put him in such a dream

- Shall we rouse the night-owl in a catch ?

- O, she that hath a heart of that fine frame

- Fool, there was never man so notoriously abus'd

- I'll be reveng'd on the whole pack of you

Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC D'Ecosse

Martyn Brabbins, direction

Helios CDH55395

Richard Wagner

Les maîtres de Nuremberg (en français - extrait de l’acte II)

Germaine Martinelli, soprano

Georges Thill, ténor

Orchestre sous la direction d'Eugène Bigot

EMI 7640082

Richard Wagner

Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg (Acte II) :

- Jerum, Jerum (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)

- Mich schmerzt das Lied (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)

- War das Eu'r Lied ? (Sachs, Beckmesser, Walther et Eva)

- Den Tag seh ich erscheinen (Sachs et Beckmesser)

- Seid Ihr nun fertig ? (Sachs, Beckmesser, David et les maîtres chanteurs)

- Ach? Himmel! David! (Tutti)

Thomas Stewart, Hans Sachs (baryton)

Gundula Janowitz Eva (soprano)

Thomas Hemsley, Beckmesser (baryton)

Sándor Kónya, Walther (ténor)

Gerhard Unger, David (ténor)

Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise

Kubelik Rafael, direction

Myto records 4 MCD 925.69

Peter Jona Korn

Beckmesser-variationen opus 64 - pour orchestre

Thüringen Philharmonie Suhl

Olaf Koch, direction

Thorofon CTH2153

