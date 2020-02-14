Programmation musicale
Vendredi 14 février 2020
Leopold Godowsky , pianiste (2/2)
Suite de notre diptyque sur Leopold Godowsky
avec les pianistes Nelson Freire, Shura Cherkassky, Jorge Bolet, Nelson Goerner, Marc-André Hamelin, Nikita Magaloff ou le violoniste Jascha Heifetz, pour des transcriptions de grands succès du répertoire, du Cygne de Saint-Saëns à la Chauve-Souris de Strauss. Tout cela au fil des amitiés de Godowsky, avec Charlie Chaplin ou Albert Einstein.
Vidéo
- Leopold Godowsky (1870 - 1937): Buddha of the Piano RESTORED Part 2
- SILENT FILM Leopold Godowsky playing the piano (Rochester, 1935)
Bibliographie
Godowsky, the Pianists' Pianist. a Biography of Leopold Godowsky – Auteur : de Jeremy Nicholas
Editeur : Travis and Emery Music Bookshop
THE INTERNATIONAL MASTER INSTITUTE OF MUSIC "LEOPOLD GODOWSKY"
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30John Stafford Smithcompositeur
The star-spangled banner - transcription pour pianoLeopold Godowsky : PianoAlbum Godowsky the pianists' pianist Label Apr (Appian Publications Et Recordings) (CDAPR 7011/2)
- 13h34Leopold Godowskycompositeur
3 symphonische Metamorphosen Johann Strauss'scher Themen : 1. Künstlerleben - pour pianoNelson Goerner : PianoAlbum Nelson Goerner interprète Paderewski et Godowski Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD061) Année 2019
