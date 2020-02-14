Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Vendredi 14 février 2020
1h 28mn

Leopold Godowsky , pianiste (2/2)

Suite de notre diptyque sur Leopold Godowsky

Leopold Godowsky , pianiste (2/2)
Leopold Godowsky (1870-1938), © Getty / CORBIS/Corbis

avec les pianistes Nelson Freire, Shura Cherkassky, Jorge Bolet, Nelson Goerner, Marc-André Hamelin, Nikita Magaloff ou le violoniste Jascha Heifetz, pour des transcriptions de grands succès du répertoire, du Cygne de Saint-Saëns à la Chauve-Souris de Strauss. Tout cela au fil des amitiés de Godowsky, avec Charlie Chaplin ou Albert Einstein.

Vidéo

  • Leopold Godowsky (1870 - 1937): Buddha of the Piano RESTORED Part 2
  • SILENT FILM Leopold Godowsky playing the piano (Rochester, 1935)

Bibliographie

*
*

Godowsky, the Pianists' Pianist. a Biography of Leopold Godowsky – Auteur : de Jeremy Nicholas
Editeur : Travis and Emery Music Bookshop

THE INTERNATIONAL MASTER INSTITUTE OF MUSIC "LEOPOLD GODOWSKY"

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    The star-spangled banner - transcription pour piano - LEOPOLD GODOWSKY
    John Stafford Smithcompositeur

    The star-spangled banner - transcription pour piano

    Leopold Godowsky : Piano
    Album Godowsky the pianists' pianist Label Apr (Appian Publications Et Recordings) (CDAPR 7011/2)
  • 13h34
    3 symphonische Metamorphosen Johann Strauss'scher Themen : 1. Künstlerleben - pour piano - NELSON GOERNER
    Leopold Godowskycompositeur

    3 symphonische Metamorphosen Johann Strauss'scher Themen : 1. Künstlerleben - pour piano

    Nelson Goerner : Piano
    Album Nelson Goerner interprète Paderewski et Godowski Label Narodowy Instytut Fyderyka Chopina (NIFCCD061) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
