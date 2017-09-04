Programmation musicale
Jeudi 28 septembre 2017
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (4/5)
14:02
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : One hand, one heartJohn Owen Edwards, National Symphony Orchestra, Paul Manuel, Tinuke OlafimihanALBUM : West side storyLABEL : JAY PRODUCTIONS
14:09
Hector Berlioz
Roméo et Juliette op 17 : La Reine Mab ou la Fée des songes : ScherzoLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : Hector Berlioz : RequiemLABEL : SONY
14:19
Leonard Bernstein
4 Sabras : Ilana the dreamer - pour pianoJack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
14:20
Leonard Bernstein
4 Sabras : Idele the Chassidele - pour pianoJack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
14:22
Leonard Bernstein
4 Sabras : Yosi the Jokester - pour pianoJack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
14:23
Leonard Bernstein
4 Sabras : Dina the Tomboy who weeps alone - pour pianoJack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
14:26
Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan : Build my houseAlexander Frey, Amber Chamber Orchestra, Linda EderALBUM : Comédie musicale / Peter PanLABEL : KOCH INTERNATIONAL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2005
14:34
Leonard Bernstein
SilhouetteRoberta Alexander, Tan CroneALBUM : Leonard Bernstein songsLABEL : ETCETERA
14:37
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story : Tonight ( Ensemble )Nick Ingman, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool, Vittorio Grigolo, Hayley Westenra, Will Martin, Melanie MarshallALBUM : West side storyLABEL : UNMUANNÉE : 2007
14:42
Leonard Bernstein
Trouble in Tahiti (extrait)Ulf Schirmer, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Kim Criswell, Rod Gilfry, Martene Grimson, Adrian Dwyer, Ronan CollettALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : Trouble in Tahiti et Danses symphoniques de West side storyLABEL : BR MUSICANNÉE : 2009
14:54
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : I feel prettyLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Kiri Te KanawaALBUM : Bernstein conducts BernsteinLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
14:59
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : I feel prettyDave Brubeck QuartetALBUM : Bernstein plays Brubeck plays BernsteinLABEL : FONTANA
15:05
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Ouverture (Acte I)Simon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De BirminghamALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
15:11
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Christopher street (Acte I) Le guide choeur VioletSimon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De Birmingham, London Voices, Kimberly Cobb, Rodney GilfryALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
15:16
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town : Ohio (Acte I) Ruth EileenSimon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De Birmingham, Kim Criswell, Audra Mac DonaldALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
