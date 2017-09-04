Arabesques
Jeudi 28 septembre 2017
1h 58mn

Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (4/5)

Rosalind Russell , © Téléfilm "Wonderful Town" de Mel Ferber et Herbert Ross - 1958
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : One hand, one heart

    John Owen Edwards, National Symphony Orchestra, Paul Manuel, Tinuke OlafimihanALBUM : West side storyLABEL : JAY PRODUCTIONS
    14:09
    Hector Berlioz

    Roméo et Juliette op 17 : La Reine Mab ou la Fée des songes : Scherzo

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : Hector Berlioz : RequiemLABEL : SONY
    14:19
    Leonard Bernstein

    4 Sabras : Ilana the dreamer - pour piano

    Jack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
    14:20
    Leonard Bernstein

    4 Sabras : Idele the Chassidele - pour piano

    Jack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
    14:22
    Leonard Bernstein

    4 Sabras : Yosi the Jokester - pour piano

    Jack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
    14:23
    Leonard Bernstein

    4 Sabras : Dina the Tomboy who weeps alone - pour piano

    Jack GottliebALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : A jewish legacyLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 2003
    14:26
    Leonard Bernstein

    Peter Pan : Build my house

    Alexander Frey, Amber Chamber Orchestra, Linda EderALBUM : Comédie musicale / Peter PanLABEL : KOCH INTERNATIONAL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2005
    14:34
    Leonard Bernstein

    Silhouette

    Roberta Alexander, Tan CroneALBUM : Leonard Bernstein songsLABEL : ETCETERA
    14:37
    Leonard Bernstein

    West Side Story : Tonight ( Ensemble )

    Nick Ingman, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool, Vittorio Grigolo, Hayley Westenra, Will Martin, Melanie MarshallALBUM : West side storyLABEL : UNMUANNÉE : 2007
    14:42
    Leonard Bernstein

    Trouble in Tahiti (extrait)

    Ulf Schirmer, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Kim Criswell, Rod Gilfry, Martene Grimson, Adrian Dwyer, Ronan CollettALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : Trouble in Tahiti et Danses symphoniques de West side storyLABEL : BR MUSICANNÉE : 2009
    14:54
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : I feel pretty

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Kiri Te KanawaALBUM : Bernstein conducts BernsteinLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    14:59
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : I feel pretty

    Dave Brubeck QuartetALBUM : Bernstein plays Brubeck plays BernsteinLABEL : FONTANA
    15:05
    Leonard Bernstein

    Wonderful town : Ouverture (Acte I)

    Simon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De BirminghamALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
    15:11
    Leonard Bernstein

    Wonderful town : Christopher street (Acte I) Le guide choeur Violet

    Simon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De Birmingham, London Voices, Kimberly Cobb, Rodney GilfryALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
    15:16
    Leonard Bernstein

    Wonderful town : Ohio (Acte I) Ruth Eileen

    Simon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De Birmingham, Kim Criswell, Audra Mac DonaldALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
    15:16
    Leonard Bernstein

    Wonderful town : Ohio (Acte I) Ruth Eileen

    Simon Rattle, Groupe De Musique Contemporaine De Birmingham, Kim Criswell, Audra Mac DonaldALBUM : American musicLABEL : EMI
