Mercredi 27 septembre 2017
1h 58mn

Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (3/5)

Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (3/5)
Tucker Smith dans le rôle de Ice interprétant "Cool", © Film "West Side Story" (1961)
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : America

    Patrick Vaccariello, Jennifer Sanchez, Karen OlivoALBUM : West side storyLABEL : MASTERWORKS BROADWAYANNÉE : 2009
    West side story : America
    14:09
    George Gershwin

    Un américain à Paris

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : Les jeunes annéesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2003
    Un américain à Paris
    14:28
    Leonard Bernstein

    Rondo for Lifey

    Wynton Marsalis, Judith Lynn StillmanALBUM : Classic WyntonLABEL : SONY
    Rondo for Lifey
    14:31
    Leonard Bernstein

    La bonne cuisine : Plum pudding

    Salome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
    La bonne cuisine : Plum pudding
    14:32
    Leonard Bernstein

    La bonne cuisine : Queues de boeuf

    Salome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
    La bonne cuisine : Queues de boeuf
    14:33
    Leonard Bernstein

    La bonne cuisine : Tavouk gueunksis

    Salome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
    La bonne cuisine : Tavouk gueunksis
    14:34
    Leonard Bernstein

    La bonne cuisine : Civet à toute vitesse

    Salome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
    La bonne cuisine : Civet à toute vitesse
    14:36
    Hector Berlioz

    Roméo et Juliette op 17 : Scène d'amour

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : Hector Berlioz : RequiemLABEL : SONY
    Roméo et Juliette op 17 : Scène d'amour
    14:53
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : Cool!

    Johnny Green, Tucker SmithALBUM : BOF/West side storyLABEL : CBS
    West side story : Cool!
    14:59
    Leonard Bernstein

    Facsimile - essai chorégraphique pour orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israëlALBUM : Bernstein dirige Bernstein / vol 1LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Facsimile - essai chorégraphique pour orchestre
