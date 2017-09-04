Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mercredi 27 septembre 2017
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (3/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : AmericaPatrick Vaccariello, Jennifer Sanchez, Karen OlivoALBUM : West side storyLABEL : MASTERWORKS BROADWAYANNÉE : 2009
14:09
George Gershwin
Un américain à ParisLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonALBUM : Leonard Bernstein : Les jeunes annéesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2003
14:28
Leonard Bernstein
Rondo for LifeyWynton Marsalis, Judith Lynn StillmanALBUM : Classic WyntonLABEL : SONY
14:31
Leonard Bernstein
La bonne cuisine : Plum puddingSalome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
14:32
Leonard Bernstein
La bonne cuisine : Queues de boeufSalome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
14:33
Leonard Bernstein
La bonne cuisine : Tavouk gueunksisSalome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
14:34
Leonard Bernstein
La bonne cuisine : Civet à toute vitesseSalome Kammer, Rudi SpringALBUM : I hate music - but I like to singLABEL : CAPRICCIOANNÉE : 2007
14:36
Hector Berlioz
Roméo et Juliette op 17 : Scène d'amourLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : Hector Berlioz : RequiemLABEL : SONY
14:53
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Cool!Johnny Green, Tucker SmithALBUM : BOF/West side storyLABEL : CBS
14:59
Leonard Bernstein
Facsimile - essai chorégraphique pour orchestreLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique D'israëlALBUM : Bernstein dirige Bernstein / vol 1LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
