Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mardi 26 septembre 2017
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (2/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : MamboGustavo Dudamel, Orchestre National Des Jeunes Simon Bolivar Du VenezuelaALBUM : FiestaLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2008
14:09
Robert Schumann
Manfred : ouvertureLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkLABEL : New York Philharmonic
14:21
Leonard Bernstein
7 anniversaries : For Aaron CoplandLeonard BernsteinALBUM : The creators : les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvresLABEL : MCPS
14:23
Leonard Bernstein
7 anniversaries : For Serge KoussevitzkyLeonard BernsteinALBUM : The creators : les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvresLABEL : MCPS
14:24
Leonard Bernstein
7 anniversaries : For William SchumanLeonard BernsteinALBUM : The creators : les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvresLABEL : MCPS
14:26
Leonard Bernstein
Fancy free : Big stuffLeonard Bernstein, Dicky Tarrach, Thissy ThiersALBUM : Bernstein dirige Bernstein / Vol.1LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1961
14:28
Leonard Bernstein / Toots Camarata
Big stuffBillie HolidayALBUM : The complete original american Decca recordingsLABEL : GRPANNÉE : 1993
14:29
Leonard Bernstein / Toots Camarata
Big stuffBillie HolidayALBUM : The complete original american Decca recordingsLABEL : GRPANNÉE : 1993
14:32
Leonard Bernstein
Fancy free (extrait)Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : Bernstein century : Musiques de scèneLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
14:48
Leonard Bernstein
New York, New York (On the town)Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Jules MunshinALBUM : Com. mus. / On the townLABEL : DELTA LEISURE GROUPANNÉE : 2010
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 25 septembre 2017
émission suivantemercredi 27 septembre 2017