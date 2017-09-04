Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Mardi 26 septembre 2017
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (2/5)

Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly et Jules Munshin interprétant "New York New York", © Film "On the Town" (1949) – MGM
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : Mambo

    Gustavo Dudamel, Orchestre National Des Jeunes Simon Bolivar Du VenezuelaALBUM : FiestaLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2008
    14:09
    Robert Schumann

    Manfred : ouverture

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkLABEL : New York Philharmonic
    14:21
    Leonard Bernstein

    7 anniversaries : For Aaron Copland

    Leonard BernsteinALBUM : The creators : les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvresLABEL : MCPS
    14:23
    Leonard Bernstein

    7 anniversaries : For Serge Koussevitzky

    Leonard BernsteinALBUM : The creators : les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvresLABEL : MCPS
    14:24
    Leonard Bernstein

    7 anniversaries : For William Schuman

    Leonard BernsteinALBUM : The creators : les compositeurs jouent leurs oeuvresLABEL : MCPS
    14:26
    Leonard Bernstein

    Fancy free : Big stuff

    Leonard Bernstein, Dicky Tarrach, Thissy ThiersALBUM : Bernstein dirige Bernstein / Vol.1LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 1961
    14:28
    Leonard Bernstein / Toots Camarata

    Big stuff

    Billie HolidayALBUM : The complete original american Decca recordingsLABEL : GRPANNÉE : 1993
    14:29
    Leonard Bernstein / Toots Camarata

    Big stuff

    Billie HolidayALBUM : The complete original american Decca recordingsLABEL : GRPANNÉE : 1993
    14:32
    Leonard Bernstein

    Fancy free (extrait)

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkALBUM : Bernstein century : Musiques de scèneLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    14:48
    Leonard Bernstein

    New York, New York (On the town)

    Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Jules MunshinALBUM : Com. mus. / On the townLABEL : DELTA LEISURE GROUPANNÉE : 2010
