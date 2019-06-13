Arabesques
Jeudi 13 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Le pianiste Emmanuel Ax, de A à X (4/5)

Emmanuel Ax interprète des oeuvres de Frédéric Chopin, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, Arnold Schoenberg, Dimitri Chostakovitch, John Adams, Joseph Haydn et Anton Dvorak.

Le pianiste Emmanuel Ax, de A à X (4/5)
Emmanuel Ax, © Jerry Beznos
La programmation musicale :
  • 14h00
    Grande valse brillante en la min op 34 n°2 - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Grande valse brillante en la min op 34 n°2

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
  • 14h07
    Quel casinetto e mio - la ci darem la mano - don giovanni - BRYN TERFEL
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Quel casinetto e mio - la ci darem la mano - don giovanni

    Charles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Ecosse, Bryn Terfel : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Duncan Williams, David Watkin, Divers, Lorenzo Da Ponte : auteur
    Album Bryn Terfel : Tutto Mozart Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 477 5886) Année 2006
  • 14h12
    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur La ci darem la mano du Don Juan de Mozart op 2 - pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur La ci darem la mano du Don Juan de Mozart op 2 - pour piano et orchestre

    Charles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
  • 14h31
    Die Forelle op 32 D 550 - pour soprano et piano - EMANUEL AX
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die Forelle op 32 D 550 - pour soprano et piano

    Emanuel Ax : Piano, Barbara Bonney : Soprano, Christian Friedrich Daniel Schubart : auteur
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 14h34
    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 : Die Forelle : Thème et variations - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et piano - YO-YO MA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 : Die Forelle : 4. Thème et variations

    Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano, Edgar Meyer : Contrebasse, Rebecca Young : Alto (instrument), Pamela Frank : Violon
    Album Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
  • 14h43
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction - Thème - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction - Thème

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h47
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°1 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°1

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h48
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°2 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°2

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h49
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°3 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°3

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h49
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°4 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°4

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h50
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°5 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°5

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h51
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°6 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°6

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h52
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°7 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°7

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h52
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°8 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°8

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h54
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°9 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°9

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h54
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°10 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°10

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h55
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°11 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°11

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h56
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°12 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°12

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h57
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°13 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°13

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h57
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°14 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°14

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 14h59
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°15 - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°15

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 15h05
    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Finale - EMANUEL AX
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Finale

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
  • 15h11
    Concerto op 42 : Giocoso ( Moderato ) - Pour piano et orchestre - EMANUEL AX
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    Concerto op 42 : 4. Giocoso ( Moderato ) - Pour piano et orchestre

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
  • 15h18
    Trio n°2 en mi min op 67 : Allegretto - pour violon violoncelle et piano - ISAAC STERN
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Trio n°2 en mi min op 67 : 4. Allegretto - pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Isaac Stern : Violon, Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Dimitri Chostakovitch : Trio Et Sonate Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/26) Année 2009
  • 15h29
    Century rolls pour piano et orchestre : Manny's gym - EMANUEL AX
    John Adamscompositeur

    Century rolls pour piano et orchestre : 2. Manny's gym

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album John Adams : Century Rolls Label Nonesuch (NONE 7559-79607-2) Année 1999
  • 15h37
    Sonate nº59 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 49 : Adagio e cantabile - EMANUEL AX
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Sonate n°59 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 49 : 2. Adagio e cantabile

    Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Sonates Pour Piano Label Sony (SK 53635) Année 1994
  • 15h46
    Quatuor avec piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj op 87 : 2. Lento - ISAAC STERN
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Quatuor avec piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj op 87 : 2. Lento

    Isaac Stern : Violon, Jaime Laredo : Alto (instrument), Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano
    Album Anton Dvorak : Musique De Chambre Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/71) Année 2009
