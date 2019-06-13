Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Jeudi 13 juin 2019
Le pianiste Emmanuel Ax, de A à X (4/5)
Emmanuel Ax interprète des oeuvres de Frédéric Chopin, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven, Arnold Schoenberg, Dimitri Chostakovitch, John Adams, Joseph Haydn et Anton Dvorak.
La programmation musicale :
- 14h00Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Grande valse brillante en la min op 34 n°2Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
- 14h07Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Quel casinetto e mio - la ci darem la mano - don giovanniCharles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Ecosse, Bryn Terfel : Basse (voix), Don Giovanni, Duncan Williams, David Watkin, Divers, Lorenzo Da Ponte : auteurAlbum Bryn Terfel : Tutto Mozart Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 477 5886) Année 2006
- 14h12Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur La ci darem la mano du Don Juan de Mozart op 2 - pour piano et orchestreCharles Mackerras : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Pour Piano N°1 Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony (SK 60771) Année 1999
- 14h31Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die Forelle op 32 D 550 - pour soprano et pianoEmanuel Ax : Piano, Barbara Bonney : Soprano, Christian Friedrich Daniel Schubart : auteurAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 14h34Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 : Die Forelle : 4. Thème et variationsYo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : Piano, Edgar Meyer : Contrebasse, Rebecca Young : Alto (instrument), Pamela Frank : ViolonAlbum Schubert : La Truite Et Autres Oeuvres Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/51) Année 2009
- 14h43Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Introduction - ThèmeEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h47Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°1Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h48Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°2Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h49Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°3Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h49Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°4Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h50Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°5Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h51Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°6Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h52Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°7Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h52Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°8Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h54Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°9Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h54Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°10Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h55Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°11Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h56Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°12Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h57Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°13Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h57Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°14Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 14h59Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : Variation n°15Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 15h05Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 : FinaleEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Haydn Beethoven Et Schumann : Variations Label Sony Classical (88765420862) Année 2013
- 15h11Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
Concerto op 42 : 4. Giocoso ( Moderato ) - Pour piano et orchestreEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Emanuel Ax Interprète Des Concertos De Schoenberg Et Liszt Label Sony (SK 53289) Année 1993
- 15h18Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Trio n°2 en mi min op 67 : 4. Allegretto - pour violon violoncelle et pianoIsaac Stern : Violon, Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Dimitri Chostakovitch : Trio Et Sonate Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/26) Année 2009
- 15h29John Adamscompositeur
Century rolls pour piano et orchestre : 2. Manny's gymChristoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum John Adams : Century Rolls Label Nonesuch (NONE 7559-79607-2) Année 1999
- 15h37Joseph Haydncompositeur
Sonate n°59 en Mi bémol Maj HOB XVI : 49 : 2. Adagio e cantabileEmanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Sonates Pour Piano Label Sony (SK 53635) Année 1994
- 15h46Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Quatuor avec piano n°2 en Mi bémol Maj op 87 : 2. LentoIsaac Stern : Violon, Jaime Laredo : Alto (instrument), Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Emanuel Ax : PianoAlbum Anton Dvorak : Musique De Chambre Label Sony Classical (88697 52307 2/71) Année 2009
