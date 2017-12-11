Le Nouvel An et le temps qui passe… (1/5)
Pierre Repp
Bonne année
Pierre Repp
Forlane FOR 19278
Paul Nivois / Camille François / Jo Moutet
Pacifico : Bonne année, bonne, santé
Bourvil
Sonorama SRAM 2
Henri Salvador / Maurice Pon
Bonne Année
Henri Salvador
Michel Legrand, son Orchestre et Les Fontana
Philips 432 203
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons opus 37b : 1. Janvier. Au coin du feu
Nikolai Lugansky, piano
Naïve recoreds AM215
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons opus 37b : Janvier. Au coin du feu - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique Académique de L'URSS
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
Melodya Russie MEL CD 10 02096
Benjamin Britten
Friday afternoons opus 7: A new year carol
Viola Tunnard, piano
Chœur de L'Ecole Downside de Purley
Benjamin Britten, direction
Decca 436394-2
John Ireland
A new year carol - pour chœur mixte a cappella
Chœur de Chambre du Conservatoire de Birmingham
Paul Spicer, direction
Somm recording SOMMCD 0119
Samuel Barber
Vanessa opus 32 : Intermezzo - pour orchestre (Acte II)
Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse
Marin Alsop, direction
Naxos 8.559135
Johann Strauss Fils
La chauve-souris : Ouverture
Orchestre Lyrique de L'ORTF
Adolphe Sibert, direction
Sony Classical 88725403812
Serge Prokofiev
Guerre et paix - suite d'orchestre d'après l'opéra : 2. Le bal (scène 2) : Valse
Philharmonia Orchestra
Neeme Järvi, direction
Chandos CHAN 10538 X
La Bolduc (Mary-Rose-Anne Travers)
Le jour de l'an
Mary Rose Bolduc alias La Bolduc, harmonica et chant
Denise Bolduc, piano
Frémeaux et associés 5073
Ballade Écossaise Traditionnelle
Joseph Haydn, arrangements
Robert Burns, paroles
Auld lang syne HOB XXXIa : 218 - pour ténor, violon, violoncelle et piano
Jamie Mac Dougall, ténor
Eisenstadt Haydn Trio : Harald Kosik, piano - Verena Stourzh, violon - Hannes Gradwohl, violoncelle
Brilliant Classics 93453
Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Brian Wilson, arrangements
Auld Lang Syne
Brian Wilson / The Beach Boys
Arista 82876-70300-2
Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Franz Waxman, arrangements et musique
Auld Lang Syne variations : Eine kleine Nichtmusik - pour violon, alto, violoncelle et piano
Gidon Kremer, violon
Ula Ulijona, alto
Marta Sudraba, violoncelle
Louis Lortie, piano
Nonesuch 7559-79657-2
Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Ludwig Van Beethoven, ré-harmonisation
Douze chants écossais, WoO 156 : Auld lang syne WoO 156 n°11
Felicity Lott, soprano
John Mark Ainsley, ténor
Thomas Allen, baryton
Krysia Osostowicz, violon
Ursula Smith, violoncelle
Malcolm Martineau, piano
Deutsche Grammophon 453790-2
Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Robert Burns, auteur
Auld lang syne
Don Redman and his Orchestra
Saga 066476-2
Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
M. Batiste, arrangements
Auld Lang syne
Dejan's Olympia Brass Band
Rounder Rore Rounder CD 11562
Felix Mendelssohn
Lieder opus 88 - pour chœur mixte a cappella / intégrale : Chanson du nouvel an n°1
Ensemble Vocal de Saxe
Matthias Jung, direction
Tacet 142
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 134a : Die Zeit die Tag und Jahre macht (Le temps qui fait les jours et les années)
Damien Guillon, haute-contre
Makoto Sakurada, ténor
Bach Collegium du Japon
Masaaki Suzuki, direction
BIS-SACD-1971
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes L 91 : Fêtes - pour orchestre
Orchestre National de L'ORTF
Jean Martinon, direction
EMI 7695872
Robert Lamoureux / Jean Constantin
Quand vient le 1er janvier
Jean Constantin
Odeon 8566422
Chant traditionnel du Brésil
Claude Sicre, arrangeur
Bona annada
The Fabulous Trobadors
Philips 5269162
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration