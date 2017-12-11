Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16h
Lundi 1 janvier 2018
1h 58mn

Le Nouvel An et le temps qui passe… (1/5)

Le Nouvel An et le temps qui passe… (1/5)
Bonne Année 2018 à l'écoute de France Musique, © Nelly Portal

Pierre Repp
Bonne année
Pierre Repp
Forlane FOR 19278

Paul Nivois / Camille François / Jo Moutet
Pacifico : Bonne année, bonne, santé
Bourvil
Sonorama SRAM 2

Henri Salvador / Maurice Pon
Bonne Année
Henri Salvador
Michel Legrand, son Orchestre et Les Fontana
Philips 432 203

Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons opus 37b : 1. Janvier. Au coin du feu
Nikolai Lugansky, piano
Naïve recoreds AM215

Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons opus 37b : Janvier. Au coin du feu - arrangement pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique Académique de L'URSS
Evgueni Svetlanov, direction
Melodya Russie MEL CD 10 02096

Benjamin Britten
Friday afternoons opus 7: A new year carol
Viola Tunnard, piano
Chœur de L'Ecole Downside de Purley
Benjamin Britten, direction
Decca 436394-2

John Ireland
A new year carol - pour chœur mixte a cappella
Chœur de Chambre du Conservatoire de Birmingham
Paul Spicer, direction
Somm recording SOMMCD 0119

Samuel Barber
Vanessa opus 32 : Intermezzo - pour orchestre (Acte II)
Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse
Marin Alsop, direction
Naxos 8.559135

Johann Strauss Fils
La chauve-souris : Ouverture
Orchestre Lyrique de L'ORTF
Adolphe Sibert, direction
Sony Classical 88725403812

Serge Prokofiev
Guerre et paix - suite d'orchestre d'après l'opéra : 2. Le bal (scène 2) : Valse
Philharmonia Orchestra
Neeme Järvi, direction
Chandos CHAN 10538 X

La Bolduc (Mary-Rose-Anne Travers)
Le jour de l'an
Mary Rose Bolduc alias La Bolduc, harmonica et chant
Denise Bolduc, piano
Frémeaux et associés 5073

Ballade Écossaise Traditionnelle
Joseph Haydn, arrangements
Robert Burns, paroles
Auld lang syne HOB XXXIa : 218 - pour ténor, violon, violoncelle et piano
Jamie Mac Dougall, ténor
Eisenstadt Haydn Trio : Harald Kosik, piano - Verena Stourzh, violon - Hannes Gradwohl, violoncelle
Brilliant Classics 93453

Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Brian Wilson, arrangements
Auld Lang Syne
Brian Wilson / The Beach Boys
Arista 82876-70300-2

Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Franz Waxman, arrangements et musique
Auld Lang Syne variations : Eine kleine Nichtmusik - pour violon, alto, violoncelle et piano
Gidon Kremer, violon
Ula Ulijona, alto
Marta Sudraba, violoncelle
Louis Lortie, piano
Nonesuch 7559-79657-2

Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Ludwig Van Beethoven, ré-harmonisation
Douze chants écossais, WoO 156 : Auld lang syne WoO 156 n°11
Felicity Lott, soprano
John Mark Ainsley, ténor
Thomas Allen, baryton
Krysia Osostowicz, violon
Ursula Smith, violoncelle
Malcolm Martineau, piano
Deutsche Grammophon 453790-2

Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
Robert Burns, auteur
Auld lang syne
Don Redman and his Orchestra
Saga 066476-2

Ballade traditionnelle écossaise
M. Batiste, arrangements
Auld Lang syne
Dejan's Olympia Brass Band
Rounder Rore Rounder CD 11562

Felix Mendelssohn
Lieder opus 88 - pour chœur mixte a cappella / intégrale : Chanson du nouvel an n°1
Ensemble Vocal de Saxe
Matthias Jung, direction
Tacet 142

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 134a : Die Zeit die Tag und Jahre macht (Le temps qui fait les jours et les années)
Damien Guillon, haute-contre
Makoto Sakurada, ténor
Bach Collegium du Japon
Masaaki Suzuki, direction
BIS-SACD-1971

Claude Debussy
Nocturnes L 91 : Fêtes - pour orchestre
Orchestre National de L'ORTF
Jean Martinon, direction
EMI 7695872

Robert Lamoureux / Jean Constantin
Quand vient le 1er janvier
Jean Constantin
Odeon 8566422

Chant traditionnel du Brésil
Claude Sicre, arrangeur
Bona annada
The Fabulous Trobadors
Philips 5269162

