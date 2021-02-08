Programmation musicale
Lundi 8 février 2021
Le National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) (1/2)
Fondé en 1931, basé au Kennedy Center de Washington, au bord du fleuve Potomac, le National Symphony Orchestra est une vénérable institution musicale aux Etats-Unis.
La première émission que nous lui consacrons rassemble quelques enregistrements de musiques américaines, notamment des comédies musicales, et la seconde est aux couleurs slaves, autour du mandat de Mstislav Rostropovitch qui en fut music director de 1977 à 1994.
- Le National Symphony Orchestra interprète le thème principal de John Williams de Star Wars, dirigé par Michael Butterman. (2018)
- Jon Batiste interprète "What A Wonderful World" de Louis Armstrong avec le National Symphony Orchestra dirigé par Jacomo Bairos (2018)
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30John Stafford Smithcompositeur
The star-spangled bannerHoward Mitchell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
- 13h33Leonard Bernsteincompositeur, Leonard Bernsteinchef d'orchestre
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue : Take care of this houseOrchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Frederica Von Stade, Alan Jay Lerner : auteurAlbum The Bernstein songbook Label Cbs (MK 44760) Année 1988
- 13h37Antonin Dvorakcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : 3. Scherzo. Molto vivaceGianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
- 13h45Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Billy the Kid, Suite : 1. Introduction. The Open PrairieGianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
- 13h48Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Billy the Kid, Suite : 2. Street in a Frontier TownGianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
- 13h51Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Billy the Kid, Suite : 3. Mexican Dance and FinaleGianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
- 13h54Aaron Coplandcompositeur
Billy the Kid, Suite : 4. Prairie Night (Card Game at Night)Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
- 13h59Leonard Bernsteincompositeur
West side story : danses symphoniques : 8. RumbleChristoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
- 14h01Leonard Bernsteincompositeur
West side story : danses symphoniques : 9. FinaleChristoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
- 14h06Leonard Bernsteincompositeur, Leonard Bernsteinchef d'orchestre
Songfest : 5. I, too, sing America / Okay ""Negroes""Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Rosalind Elias : Mezzo-soprano, John Reardon : Baryton (voix), Langston Hughes : auteur, June Jordan : auteurAlbum Bernstein / Serenade Label Deutsche Grammophon (415965-2) Année 1978
- 14h11William Schumancompositeur
New England triptych : 1. Be glad then, AmericaAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Be glad then America Label Decca (4822884) Année 1976
- 14h17Claude Debussycompositeur
Nocturnes : 2. FêtesAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de WashingtonAlbum Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 14h23Claude Debussycompositeur
Nocturnes : 3. Sirènes (avec choeur)Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Oratorio Society of WashingtonAlbum Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615)
- 14h33George Gershwincompositeur
Concerto en Fa Maj : 1. Allegro - pour piano et orchestreChristoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Tzimon Barto : PianoAlbum Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
