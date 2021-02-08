Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 8 février 2021
1h 28mn

Le National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) (1/2)

Fondé en 1931, basé au Kennedy Center de Washington, au bord du fleuve Potomac, le National Symphony Orchestra est une vénérable institution musicale aux Etats-Unis.

Le National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) (1/2)
National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), © Getty / Juana Arias pour le Washington Post

La première émission que nous lui consacrons rassemble quelques enregistrements de musiques américaines, notamment des comédies musicales, et la seconde est aux couleurs slaves, autour du mandat de Mstislav Rostropovitch qui en fut music director de 1977 à 1994.

  • Jon Batiste interprète "What A Wonderful World" de Louis Armstrong avec le National Symphony Orchestra dirigé par Jacomo Bairos (2018)
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    The star-spangled banner (instrumental) - EARL WILD
    John Stafford Smithcompositeur

    The star-spangled banner

    Howard Mitchell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
  • 13h33
    Take care of this house - FREDERICA VON STADE
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur, Leonard Bernsteinchef d'orchestre

    1600 Pennsylvania Avenue : Take care of this house

    Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Frederica Von Stade, Alan Jay Lerner : auteur
    Album The Bernstein songbook Label Cbs (MK 44760) Année 1988
  • 13h37
    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : 3. Scherzo. Molto vivace - GIANANDREA NOSEDA
    Antonin Dvorakcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : 3. Scherzo. Molto vivace

    Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
  • 13h45
    Billy the Kid, Suite : 1. Introduction. The Open Prairie
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Billy the Kid, Suite : 1. Introduction. The Open Prairie

    Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
  • 13h48
    Billy the Kid, Suite : 2. Street in a Frontier Town
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Billy the Kid, Suite : 2. Street in a Frontier Town

    Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
  • 13h51
    Billy the Kid, Suite : 3. Mexican Dance and Finale
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Billy the Kid, Suite : 3. Mexican Dance and Finale

    Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
  • 13h54
    Billy the Kid, Suite : 4. Prairie Night (Card Game at Night)
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    Billy the Kid, Suite : 4. Prairie Night (Card Game at Night)

    Gianandrea Noseda : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 - Copland : Billy the Kid, Suite Label National Symphony Orchestra (NSO0001D) Année 2020
  • 13h59
    West side story : danses symphoniques : rumble - pour orchestre / d'après la comédie musicale
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur

    West side story : danses symphoniques : 8. Rumble

    Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
  • 14h01
    West side story : danses symphoniques : finale - pour orchestre / d'après la comédie musicale
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur

    West side story : danses symphoniques : 9. Finale

    Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
  • 14h06
    Songfest cycle de poemes americains pour 6 chanteurs et orchestre : I too sing america / Okay negroes - CLAMMA DALE
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur, Leonard Bernsteinchef d'orchestre

    Songfest : 5. I, too, sing America / Okay ""Negroes""

    Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Rosalind Elias : Mezzo-soprano, John Reardon : Baryton (voix), Langston Hughes : auteur, June Jordan : auteur
    Album Bernstein / Serenade Label Deutsche Grammophon (415965-2) Année 1978
  • 14h11
    New England triptych : Be glad then America - pour orchestre
    William Schumancompositeur

    New England triptych : 1. Be glad then, America

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Be glad then America Label Decca (4822884) Année 1976
  • 14h17
    Nocturnes : Fetes
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Nocturnes : 2. Fêtes

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington
    Album Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 14h23
    Nocturnes : Sirenes (avec choeur)
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Nocturnes : 3. Sirènes (avec choeur)

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Oratorio Society of Washington
    Album Antal Dorati : a celebration Label Decca (4757615)
  • 14h33
    Concerto en fa maj : allegro - pour piano et orchestre - TZIMON BARTO
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Concerto en Fa Maj : 1. Allegro - pour piano et orchestre

    Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National de Washington, Tzimon Barto : Piano
    Album Remembering JFK / Concert inaugural et concert anniversaire de l'investiture de John Fitzgerald Kennedy Label Ondine (ODE 1190-2D) Année 2011
