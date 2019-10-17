Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30
Jeudi 17 octobre 2019
Le grand pianiste brésilien Nelson Freire fête ses 75 ans le 18 octobre ! (2/3)
Pour célébrer ce merveilleux musicien, nous parcourons sa discographie par grandes familles linguistiques. Aujourd’hui : « Nelson Freire le slave », de Frédéric Chopin (au jour des 170 ans de sa mort) à Sergueï Rachmaninov
Nelson Freire est un des plus grands pianistes de la deuxième moitié du XXe siècle et certainement un des plus singuliers. Solitaire et discret, c’est au clavier qu’il traduit sa grande sensibilité en une expressivité et une force volcaniques.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Polonaise n°6 en La bémol Maj op 53 (Héroïque) - pour pianoNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Et Pièces Pour Piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
- 13h38Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Larghetto - pour piano et orchestreLionel Bringuier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Gurzenich De Cologne, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Et Pièces Pour Piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
- 13h48Witold Lutoslawskicompositeur
Variations sur un thème de Paganini - pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum The Martha Argerich Collection / Vol.4 Label Decca (478 2746)
- 13h55Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Danses symphoniques op 45 : Non allegro - pour orchestre / réduction pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Brahms Rachmaninov Schubert Et Ravel : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 9229) Année 2009
- 14h08Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Concerto n°3 en ré min op 30 : Finale - pour piano et orchestreDavid Zinman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Radio Days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
- 14h22Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Nocturne nº4 en Fa Maj op 15 nº1 pour piano : Andante cantabileNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Chopin / The Nocturnes 1À 20 / Freire Label Decca (4782182) Année 2010
- 14h26Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Etude n°8 en Fa Maj op 10 n°8Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Interprète Frédéric Chopin Label Decca (475 6617) Année 2005
- 14h28Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Concerto n°1 en si bémol min op 23 : Allegro con fuoco - pour piano et orchestreKurt Masur : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De L'Ortf, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Radio Days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
- 14h35Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : Grave - Doppio movimentoNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Interprète Frédéric Chopin Label Decca (475 6617) Année 2005
- 14h43Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro brioso - pour piano et orchestreYuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Radio Days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
- 14h51Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Berceuse en Ré bémol Maj op 57 - pour pianoNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Et Pièces Pour Piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
- 14h56Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 12. ChopinNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Decca (473902-2) Année 2003
