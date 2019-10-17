Le grand pianiste brésilien Nelson Freire fête ses 75 ans le 18 octobre ! (2/3)

Nelson Freire est un des plus grands pianistes de la deuxième moitié du XXe siècle et certainement un des plus singuliers. Solitaire et discret, c’est au clavier qu’il traduit sa grande sensibilité en une expressivité et une force volcaniques.

Retrouvez Nelson Freire en concert à Lyon dans le cadre de la saison Piano à Lyon le mercredi 18 décembre à 20h30 salle Molière dans un programme : Beethoven – Brahms – Fauré – Poulenc – Wagner/Liszt - Liszt