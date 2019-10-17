Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Jeudi 17 octobre 2019
1h 28mn

Le grand pianiste brésilien Nelson Freire fête ses 75 ans le 18 octobre ! (2/3)

Pour célébrer ce merveilleux musicien, nous parcourons sa discographie par grandes familles linguistiques. Aujourd’hui : « Nelson Freire le slave », de Frédéric Chopin (au jour des 170 ans de sa mort) à Sergueï Rachmaninov

Nelson Freire Victoire d'Honneur - Midem-Cannes Victoire de la musique classique 2005, © Getty / Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho

Nelson Freire est un des plus grands pianistes de la deuxième moitié du XXe siècle et certainement un des plus singuliers. Solitaire et discret, c’est au clavier qu’il traduit sa grande sensibilité en une expressivité et une force volcaniques. 

Retrouvez Nelson Freire en concert à Lyon dans le cadre de la saison Piano à Lyon le mercredi 18 décembre à 20h30 salle Molière dans un programme : Beethoven – Brahms – Fauré – Poulenc – Wagner/Liszt - Liszt

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Polonaise n°6 en La bémol Maj op 53 (Héroïque) - pour piano - NELSON FREIRE
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Polonaise n°6 en La bémol Maj op 53 (Héroïque) - pour piano

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Et Pièces Pour Piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
  • 13h38
    Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Larghetto - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Larghetto - pour piano et orchestre

    Lionel Bringuier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Gurzenich De Cologne, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Et Pièces Pour Piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
  • 13h48
    Variations sur un thème de Paganini - pour 2 pianos - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Witold Lutoslawskicompositeur

    Variations sur un thème de Paganini - pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album The Martha Argerich Collection / Vol.4 Label Decca (478 2746)
  • 13h55
    Danses symphoniques op 45 : Non allegro - pour orchestre / réduction pour 2 pianos - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Danses symphoniques op 45 : Non allegro - pour orchestre / réduction pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Brahms Rachmaninov Schubert Et Ravel : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 9229) Année 2009
  • 14h08
    Concerto n°3 en ré min op 30 : Finale - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Concerto n°3 en ré min op 30 : Finale - pour piano et orchestre

    David Zinman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Radio Days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
  • 14h22
    Nocturne nº4 en Fa Maj op 15 nº1 pour piano : Andante cantabile - NELSON FREIRE
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Nocturne nº4 en Fa Maj op 15 nº1 pour piano : Andante cantabile

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Chopin / The Nocturnes 1À 20 / Freire Label Decca (4782182) Année 2010
  • 14h26
    Etude n°8 en Fa Maj op 10 n°8 - NELSON FREIRE
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Etude n°8 en Fa Maj op 10 n°8

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Interprète Frédéric Chopin Label Decca (475 6617) Année 2005
  • 14h28
    Concerto n°1 en si bémol min op 23 : Allegro con fuoco - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en si bémol min op 23 : Allegro con fuoco - pour piano et orchestre

    Kurt Masur : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De L'Ortf, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Radio Days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
  • 14h35
    Sonate n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : Grave - Doppio movimento - NELSON FREIRE
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : Grave - Doppio movimento

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Interprète Frédéric Chopin Label Decca (475 6617) Année 2005
  • 14h43
    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro brioso - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro brioso - pour piano et orchestre

    Yuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Radio Days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
  • 14h51
    Berceuse en Ré bémol Maj op 57 - pour piano - NELSON FREIRE
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Berceuse en Ré bémol Maj op 57 - pour piano

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto Et Pièces Pour Piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
  • 14h56
    Carnaval op 9 : 12. Chopin - NELSON FREIRE
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 12. Chopin

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann : Oeuvres Pour Piano Label Decca (473902-2) Année 2003
