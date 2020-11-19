Programmation musicale
Jeudi 19 novembre 2020
Le Festival de Salzbourg (4/10)
Le 22 août 1920 se tenait la première représentation du Festival de Salzbourg, avec la pièce Jedermann de Hugo von Hoffmannsthal, librettiste de Richard Strauss et fondateur de ce « Salzburger Festspiele » aux côtés du metteur en scène Max Reinhardt.
- Un siècle plus tard, Jedermann fait toujours l’ouverture du festival, mais l’évènement s’est surtout imposé comme un des moments centraux de la vie musicale. Pendant deux semaines, nous parcourons les archives de la radio autrichienne, à l’écoute des grands interprètes venus chaque mois d’août dans la ville natale de Mozart.
« L’épisode du jour est consacré à Schubert et Schumann »
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Franz Schubertcompositeur
Du bist die Ruh op 59 n°3 D 776 / Pour soprano et pianoLisa Della Casa : Soprano, Arpad Sandor, Friedrich Rückert : auteurAlbum Recital : Lisa della casa interprete des lieder Label Emi (5665712) Année 1997
- 13h36Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 3. Allegro vivaceAlfred Brendel : PianoAlbum Alfred Brendel live in Salzburg Label Philips (470023-2) Année 2001
- 13h43Franz Schubertcompositeur
Im Frühling D 882 op 101 n°1 - pour baryton et pianoDietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Ernst Schulze : auteurAlbum Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
- 13h47Franz Schubertcompositeur
Wandrers Nachtlied op 96 n°3 D 768 - pour baryton et pianoDietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe : auteurAlbum Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
- 13h50Franz Schubertcompositeur
Das Wandern D 795 n°1 op 25 n°1 - pour baryton et pianoDietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteurAlbum Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
- 13h54Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivaceJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonie n°9 Label Deutsche Grammophon (457648-2) Année 1998
- 14h06Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Allegro vivaceWilhelm Furtwängler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonie n°9 Label Emi (5 65353 2) Année 1998
- 14h18Franz Schubertcompositeur
An die Musik D 547 op 88 N°4Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Gerald Moore : Piano, Franz Von Schober : auteurAlbum Elisabeth Schwarzkopf interprète des lieder de Schubert et Wolf Label Orfeo (C 826 103 D)
- 14h22Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. ScherzandoPaul Badura-Skoda : Piano, Wolfgang Schneiderhan : Violon, Boris PergamenschikowAlbum Schubert : Trios avec piano n°1 et 2 Label Gramola (GRAM99176) Année 2019
- 14h27Franz Schubertcompositeur
Gretchen am Spinnrade op 2 D 118 - pour soprano et pianoCheryl Studer : Soprano, Irwin Cage, Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe : auteurAlbum Recital : Cheryl Studer interpréte Schubert, debussy et Strauss Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) (437784-2) Année 1993
- 14h32Robert Schumanncompositeur
10 Spanisches Liederspiel op 74 : 9. Ich bin geliebt - pour quatuor vocal et pianoEdith Mathis : Soprano, Brigitte Fassbaender : Contralto, Peter Schreier : Ténor, Walter Berry : Basse (voix), Erik Werba : Piano, Anonyme d'Espagne : auteur, Emanuel Geibel : Traducteur : auteurAlbum Robert Schumann : Spanisches Liederspiel et Johannes Brahms : Liebeslieder-Walzer Label Orfeo (C953181B) Année 2018
- 14h37Robert Schumanncompositeur
Scènes du Faust de Goethe WoO 3 : Fausts Tod : Ein Sumpf zieht am Gebirge hin (2ème partie) Air de FaustWolfgang Sawallisch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe : auteurAlbum Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Lieder avec orchestre Label Orfeo (C 336931 B) Année 1993
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
