Jeudi 19 novembre 2020
1h 27mn

Le Festival de Salzbourg (4/10)

Le 22 août 1920 se tenait la première représentation du Festival de Salzbourg, avec la pièce Jedermann de Hugo von Hoffmannsthal, librettiste de Richard Strauss et fondateur de ce « Salzburger Festspiele » aux côtés du metteur en scène Max Reinhardt.

Plaque sur une maison à Salzbourg, où le compositeur autrichien Franz Schubert séjourna en août 1825 , © Getty / Amy T. Zielinski
  • Un siècle plus tard, Jedermann fait toujours l’ouverture du festival, mais l’évènement s’est surtout imposé comme un des moments centraux de la vie musicale. Pendant deux semaines, nous parcourons les archives de la radio autrichienne, à l’écoute des grands interprètes venus chaque mois d’août dans la ville natale de Mozart.

« L’épisode du jour est consacré à Schubert et Schumann » 

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Du bist die ruh op 59 nº3 D 776 / Pour soprano et piano - LISA DELLA CASA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Du bist die Ruh op 59 n°3 D 776 / Pour soprano et piano

    Lisa Della Casa : Soprano, Arpad Sandor, Friedrich Rückert : auteur
    Album Recital : Lisa della casa interprete des lieder Label Emi (5665712) Année 1997
  • 13h36
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 3. Allegro vivace - ALFRED BRENDEL
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Alfred Brendel : Piano
    Album Alfred Brendel live in Salzburg Label Philips (470023-2) Année 2001
  • 13h43
    Im Frühling D 882 op 101 n°1 - pour baryton et piano - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Im Frühling D 882 op 101 n°1 - pour baryton et piano

    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Ernst Schulze : auteur
    Album Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
  • 13h47
    Wandrers Nachtlied op 96 n°3 D 768 - pour baryton et piano - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Wandrers Nachtlied op 96 n°3 D 768 - pour baryton et piano

    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe : auteur
    Album Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
  • 13h50
    Das Wandern D 795 n°1 op 25 n°1 - pour baryton et piano - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Das Wandern D 795 n°1 op 25 n°1 - pour baryton et piano

    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Wilhelm Müller : auteur
    Album Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
  • 13h54
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivace

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonie n°9 Label Deutsche Grammophon (457648-2) Année 1998
  • 14h06
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 : 4. Allegro vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Allegro vivace

    Wilhelm Furtwängler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonie n°9 Label Emi (5 65353 2) Année 1998
  • 14h18
    An die Musik D 547 op 88 N°4 - ELISABETH SCHWARZKOPF
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    An die Musik D 547 op 88 N°4

    Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Soprano, Gerald Moore : Piano, Franz Von Schober : auteur
    Album Elisabeth Schwarzkopf interprète des lieder de Schubert et Wolf Label Orfeo (C 826 103 D)
  • 14h22
    Trio pour violon violocnelle et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando - PAUL BADURA-SKODA
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando

    Paul Badura-Skoda : Piano, Wolfgang Schneiderhan : Violon, Boris Pergamenschikow
    Album Schubert : Trios avec piano n°1 et 2 Label Gramola (GRAM99176) Année 2019
  • 14h27
    Gretchen am spinnrade op 2 d 118 - pour soprano et piano - CHERYL STUDER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Gretchen am Spinnrade op 2 D 118 - pour soprano et piano

    Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Irwin Cage, Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe : auteur
    Album Recital : Cheryl Studer interpréte Schubert, debussy et Strauss Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) (437784-2) Année 1993
  • 14h32
    10 Spanisches Liederspiel op 74 : 9. Ich bin geliebt - pour quatuor vocal et piano - EDITH MATHIS
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    10 Spanisches Liederspiel op 74 : 9. Ich bin geliebt - pour quatuor vocal et piano

    Edith Mathis : Soprano, Brigitte Fassbaender : Contralto, Peter Schreier : Ténor, Walter Berry : Basse (voix), Erik Werba : Piano, Anonyme d'Espagne : auteur, Emanuel Geibel : Traducteur : auteur
    Album Robert Schumann : Spanisches Liederspiel et Johannes Brahms : Liebeslieder-Walzer Label Orfeo (C953181B) Année 2018
  • 14h37
    Scènes du Faust de Goethe WoO 3 : Fausts Tod : Ein Sumpf zieht am Gebirge hin (2ème partie) Air de Faust - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Scènes du Faust de Goethe WoO 3 : Fausts Tod : Ein Sumpf zieht am Gebirge hin (2ème partie) Air de Faust

    Wolfgang Sawallisch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe : auteur
    Album Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Lieder avec orchestre Label Orfeo (C 336931 B) Année 1993
