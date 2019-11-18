Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 18 novembre 2019
Le chef d’orchestre Eugene Ormandy, un géant de 120 ans ! (1/5)
Né à Budapest le 18 novembre 1899, Eugene Ormandy s’est imposé comme un des plus grands chefs du XXème siècle.
Cette première émission revient sur ses débuts à l’Orchestre de Philadelphie, comme successeur de Stokowski, en compagnie de solistes comme le violoniste Fritz Kreisler, la chanteuse Marian Anderson, ou le pianiste et compositeur Serguei Rachmaninov qui dédie ses Danses Symphoniques à l’orchestre et à son chef.
- DVD : Stravinsky : L'Oiseau De Feu-Rachmaninov : Symphonie N° 2
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30FRITZ KREISLERcompositeur
Concerto - pour violon et orchestreEUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIEAlbum The Immortal Fritz Kreisler Label Rca Année 1987
- 13h36RICHARD WAGNERcompositeur
Die Walkure : Du Bist Der Lenz (Acte I Sc 3) Air de SieglindeEUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIEAlbum L'école Allemande / Disque 4 Label Hmv
- 13h38Richard Wagnercompositeur
Les Maîtres Chanteurs : Morgenlich leuchtend im rosigen Schein
- 13h44Gian Carlo Menotticompositeur
Amelia al ballo W 4 : Ouverture
- 13h49Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Der Schmied op 19 n°4
- 13h50JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Double concerto en la min op 102 : Vivace non troppoEUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIEAlbum The Heifetz Collection : 1939-1946 / Vol.5 / Cd1 Label Rca Année 1994
- 13h59Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Danses symphoniques op 45 : Non allegro - pour orchestreEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum Bd Music Presents Rachmaninov Label Bd Music (BDC393)
- 14h11SERGE RACHMANINOVcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol min op 40 : Allegro vivace alla breveEUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIEAlbum Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos Pour Piano Label Rca
- 14h22JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - Poco più prestoEUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIEAlbum Johannes Brahms : Concerto Pour Violon Et Trio Label Sony Année 1992
- 14h31GEORGE GERSHWINcompositeur
Rhapsody in blue (version originale) - pour piano et orchestreEUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIEAlbum A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 1 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/1) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 15 novembre 2019
émission suivantemardi 19 novembre 2019