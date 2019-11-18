Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 18 novembre 2019
1h 28mn

Le chef d’orchestre Eugene Ormandy, un géant de 120 ans ! (1/5)

Né à Budapest le 18 novembre 1899, Eugene Ormandy s’est imposé comme un des plus grands chefs du XXème siècle.

Eugene Ormandy dans son appartement à l’hôtel St. Moritz, New York, © Getty / CBS

Cette première émission revient sur ses débuts à l’Orchestre de Philadelphie, comme successeur de Stokowski, en compagnie de solistes comme le violoniste Fritz Kreisler, la chanteuse Marian Anderson, ou le pianiste et compositeur Serguei Rachmaninov qui dédie ses Danses Symphoniques à l’orchestre et à son chef.

  • DVD : Stravinsky : L'Oiseau De Feu-Rachmaninov : Symphonie N° 2
*
*
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Concerto - pour violon et orchestre - FRITZ KREISLER
    FRITZ KREISLERcompositeur

    Concerto - pour violon et orchestre

    EUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIE
    Album The Immortal Fritz Kreisler Label Rca Année 1987
  • 13h36
    Die Walkure : Du Bist Der Lenz (Acte I Sc 3) Air de Sieglinde - KIRSTEN FLAGSTAD
    RICHARD WAGNERcompositeur

    Die Walkure : Du Bist Der Lenz (Acte I Sc 3) Air de Sieglinde

    EUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIE
    Album L'école Allemande / Disque 4 Label Hmv
  • 13h38
    Les Maîtres Chanteurs : Morgenlich leuchtend im rosigen Schein - Track 11
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Les Maîtres Chanteurs : Morgenlich leuchtend im rosigen Schein

  • 13h44
    Amelia al ballo W 4 : Ouverture - Track 22
    Gian Carlo Menotticompositeur

    Amelia al ballo W 4 : Ouverture

  • 13h49
    Der Schmied op 19 n°4 - Track 3
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Der Schmied op 19 n°4

  • 13h50
    Double concerto en la min op 102 : Vivace non troppo - JASCHA HEIFETZ
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Double concerto en la min op 102 : Vivace non troppo

    EUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIE
    Album The Heifetz Collection : 1939-1946 / Vol.5 / Cd1 Label Rca Année 1994
  • 13h59
    Danses symphoniques op 45 : Non allegro - pour orchestre
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Danses symphoniques op 45 : Non allegro - pour orchestre

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album Bd Music Presents Rachmaninov Label Bd Music (BDC393)
  • 14h11
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol min op 40 : Allegro vivace alla breve - SERGE RACHMANINOV
    SERGE RACHMANINOVcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol min op 40 : Allegro vivace alla breve

    EUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIE
    Album Serge Rachmaninov : Concertos Pour Piano Label Rca
  • 14h22
    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - Poco più presto - JOSEPH SZIGETI
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 77 : 3. Allegro giocoso ma non troppo vivace - Poco più presto

    EUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIE
    Album Johannes Brahms : Concerto Pour Violon Et Trio Label Sony Année 1992
  • 14h31
    Rhapsody in blue (version originale) - pour piano et orchestre - OSCAR LEVANT
    GEORGE GERSHWINcompositeur

    Rhapsody in blue (version originale) - pour piano et orchestre

    EUGENE ORMANDY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PHILADELPHIE
    Album A Rhapsody In Blue : The Extraordinary Life Of Oscar Levant / Cd 1 Label Sony Classica (88985471862/1) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
