Mardi 19 novembre 2019
1h 28mn

Le chef d’orchestre Eugene Ormandy, un géant de 120 ans ! (2/5)

Au cours des années 50, Ormandy fait voyager son Orchestre de Philadelphie en Europe. L’occasion d’y rencontrer le compositeur Jean Sibelius, entre des enregistrements avec les violonistes Isaac Stern, Zino Francescatti, le violoncelliste Mstislav Rostropovitch ou le pianiste Claudio Arrau.

Eugene Ormandy au Carnegie Hall, © Getty / Alfred Eisenstaedt / LIFE Picture

Pour aller plus loin...

Conductors in conversation - éd. Robert Chesterman
Conductors in conversation - éd. Robert Chesterman, © Robson Books

Vidéo d'archive sur la venue du Philadelphia Orchestra en Angleterre

Christian MERLIN - Les grands chefs d'orchestre du XXe siècle
Christian MERLIN - Les grands chefs d'orchestre du XXe siècle, © Buchet-Chastel
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 6 : 3. Rondo. Allegro spirituoso - ZINO FRANCESCATTI
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 6 : 3. Rondo. Allegro spirituoso

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Zino Francescatti : Violon
    Album Saint-Saëns Et Paganini : Concertos Pour Violon Label Cbs (MPK46728) Année 1963
  • 13h38
    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : 3. Rondo. Allegro - RUDOLF SERKIN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : 3. Rondo. Allegro

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Rudolf Serkin : Piano
    Album Rudolf Serkin : The Legendary Concerto Recordings (1950-1956) Label Sony (SM3K 47269) Année 1991
  • 13h49
    Suite Lemminkäinen op 22 : Le cygne de Tuonela op 22 n°2
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Suite Lemminkäinen op 22 : Le cygne de Tuonela op 22 n°2

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album Finlandia Label Sony Classics Année 2010
  • 14h00
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato - CLAUDIO ARRAU
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 3. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Claudio Arrau : Piano
    Album Claudio Arrau : The Complete Rca Victor And Columbia Album Collection / Cd 9 Label Sony (8884307165209) Année 2016
  • 14h04
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marziale animato - CLAUDIO ARRAU
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 4. Allegro marziale animato

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Claudio Arrau : Piano
    Album Claudio Arrau : The Complete Rca Victor And Columbia Album Collection / Cd 9 Label Sony (8884307165209) Année 2016
  • 14h09
    La damnation de Faust op 24 : Marche hongroise (Acte I Sc 3)
    Hector Berliozcompositeur

    La damnation de Faust op 24 : Marche hongroise (Acte I Sc 3)

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album The Moldau Label Cbs (ML 5 261) Année 1958
  • 14h13
    L'oiseau de feu : Berceuse et final
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    L'oiseau de feu : Berceuse et final

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Suite De L'oiseau De Feu Et Le Sacre Du Printemps Label Philips (1 232) Année 1956
  • 14h21
    Concerto en la min op 3 n°8 RV 522 : Allegro - pour 2 violons cordes et basse continue - ISAAC STERN
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto en la min op 3 n°8 RV 522 : 1. Allegro - pour 2 violons cordes et basse continue

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Isaac Stern : Violon, David Oistrakh : Violon
    Album Celebration Isaac Stern Label Cbc Records (M4K 42003) Année 1947
  • 14h26
    Tzigane - pour violon et orchestre - ISAAC STERN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Tzigane - pour violon et orchestre

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Isaac Stern : Violon
    Album Les Premiers Enregistrements De Concertos D'isaac Stern Label Sony Classical Année 1990
  • 14h36
    Sinfonia en Ré Maj op 18 n°3 : Allegro assai - pour double orchestre
    Johann Christian Bachcompositeur

    Sinfonia en Ré Maj op 18 n°3 : Allegro assai - pour double orchestre

    Eugène Ormandy : Arrangement : compositeur, Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album L'orchestre De Philadelphie Interprète Bach / Cd 2 Label Sony (MH2K 62345/2) Année 1996
  • 14h39
    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : Animé - ROBERT CASADESUS
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. Animé

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Robert Casadesus : Piano
    Album Casadesus Joue Franck D'indy Et Casadesus Label Cbs (MPK 46730) Année 1967
  • 14h47
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegretto - pour violoncelle cor et orchestre - Mstislav Rostropovitch
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : 1. Allegretto

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Mason Jones : Cor
    Album Dimitri Chostakovitch : 3 Concertos Label Praga (PRD/DSD 350 059) Année 2012
  • 14h55
    Bull / Peer Gynt / Dans le château du roi de la montagne
    Edouard Griegcompositeur

    Bull / Peer Gynt / Dans le château du roi de la montagne

    Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album La Pub Se La Joue Classique Label Rca (74321 56390 2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
