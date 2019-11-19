Programmation musicale
Mardi 19 novembre 2019
Le chef d’orchestre Eugene Ormandy, un géant de 120 ans ! (2/5)
Au cours des années 50, Ormandy fait voyager son Orchestre de Philadelphie en Europe. L’occasion d’y rencontrer le compositeur Jean Sibelius, entre des enregistrements avec les violonistes Isaac Stern, Zino Francescatti, le violoncelliste Mstislav Rostropovitch ou le pianiste Claudio Arrau.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré Maj op 6 : 3. Rondo. Allegro spirituosoEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Zino Francescatti : ViolonAlbum Saint-Saëns Et Paganini : Concertos Pour Violon Label Cbs (MPK46728) Année 1963
- 13h38Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'empereur) : 3. Rondo. AllegroEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Rudolf Serkin : PianoAlbum Rudolf Serkin : The Legendary Concerto Recordings (1950-1956) Label Sony (SM3K 47269) Année 1991
- 13h49Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Suite Lemminkäinen op 22 : Le cygne de Tuonela op 22 n°2Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum Finlandia Label Sony Classics Année 2010
- 14h00Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 3. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animatoEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Claudio Arrau : PianoAlbum Claudio Arrau : The Complete Rca Victor And Columbia Album Collection / Cd 9 Label Sony (8884307165209) Année 2016
- 14h04Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 4. Allegro marziale animatoEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Claudio Arrau : PianoAlbum Claudio Arrau : The Complete Rca Victor And Columbia Album Collection / Cd 9 Label Sony (8884307165209) Année 2016
- 14h09Hector Berliozcompositeur
La damnation de Faust op 24 : Marche hongroise (Acte I Sc 3)Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum The Moldau Label Cbs (ML 5 261) Année 1958
- 14h13Igor Stravinskycompositeur
L'oiseau de feu : Berceuse et finalEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Suite De L'oiseau De Feu Et Le Sacre Du Printemps Label Philips (1 232) Année 1956
- 14h21Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en la min op 3 n°8 RV 522 : 1. Allegro - pour 2 violons cordes et basse continueEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Isaac Stern : Violon, David Oistrakh : ViolonAlbum Celebration Isaac Stern Label Cbc Records (M4K 42003) Année 1947
- 14h26Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Tzigane - pour violon et orchestreEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Isaac Stern : ViolonAlbum Les Premiers Enregistrements De Concertos D'isaac Stern Label Sony Classical Année 1990
- 14h36Johann Christian Bachcompositeur
Sinfonia en Ré Maj op 18 n°3 : Allegro assai - pour double orchestreEugène Ormandy : Arrangement : compositeur, Eugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum L'orchestre De Philadelphie Interprète Bach / Cd 2 Label Sony (MH2K 62345/2) Année 1996
- 14h39Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 (Symphonie cévenole) : 3. AniméEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Robert Casadesus : PianoAlbum Casadesus Joue Franck D'indy Et Casadesus Label Cbs (MPK 46730) Année 1967
- 14h47Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : 1. AllegrettoEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Mason Jones : CorAlbum Dimitri Chostakovitch : 3 Concertos Label Praga (PRD/DSD 350 059) Année 2012
- 14h55Edouard Griegcompositeur
Bull / Peer Gynt / Dans le château du roi de la montagneEugène Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum La Pub Se La Joue Classique Label Rca (74321 56390 2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
