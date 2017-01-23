Le Beau Danube bleu (3/5)

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Johann Strauss Fils

Le beau Danube bleu opus 314

Wiener Mannergesang-Verein Chœur

Niederosterreichische Tonkunstler Orchester

Norbert Balatsch, direction

Preiser SPR 3180

Frederic Chopin

- Valse KK IVb n°10 en mi bémol majeur

- Valse KK IVb n°11 en la mineur

Stephen Hough, piano

Hyperion CDA 67849

Johann Strauss Fils

Sinngedichte opus 1(Epigramme)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

Lorin Maazel, direction

RCA 74321 63898 2

Frederic Chopin

Valses

- n°6 opus 64 n°1 en ré bémol majeur

- n°7 opus 64 n°2 en ut dièse mineur

- n°8 opus 64 n°3en la bémol majeur

Tatiana Shebanova, piano

Dux Recording Producers DUX 0649

Hector Berlioz

La damnation de Faust (Acte II, scène 6)

- Dors heureux Faust (Chœur, Méphistophélès, Faust)

- Ballet des sylphes

Nicolai Gedda, ténor (Faust)

Jules Bastin, basse (Méphistophélès)

Chœur Symphonique de Londres

Ambrosian Singers

Chœur de L'Ecole de Garcons de Wandsworth

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Colin Davis, direction

Philips 416395-2

Jacques Offenbach

Duo en ut majeur, opus 52 n°3 : Mouvement de valse

Raphaël Chrétien et Jérôme Pernoo, violoncelle

Ligia Digital Lidi 0302194-08

Hans Christian Lumbye

Valse pour Amélie

Orchestre Symphonique National du Danemark

Guennadi Rojdestvenski, direction

Chandos CHAN 9209

Robert Schumann

Scènes de bal pour piano à 4 mains opus 109

- Valse n°1

- Valse n°2

Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano

Arion ARN 268256

Johann Strauss Fils

Mephistos Höllenrufe opus 101

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

Gustavo Dudamel, direction

Sony Classical 88985376152

Henryk Wieniawski

Capriccio-valse en mi majeur opus 7

Jascha Heifetz, violon

Brooks Smith, piano

Sony Classical 88843095342-24

Franz Liszt

Valse caprice S.427 n°6

Vladimir Horowitz, piano

Sony Classical 88697527082

Giuseppe Verdi

La Traviata : Brindisi : Libiamo ne' lieti calici (Acte 1)

Renata Scotto, soprano

Alfredo Kraus, ténor

Philharmonia Orchestra

Ambrosian Opera Chorus

Riccardo Muti, direction

EMI CDS 7470598

Richard Wagner

Züricher Vielliebchen-Walzer en mi bémol majeur WWV 88 (Valse des amantes de Zurich)

Pier Paolo Vincenzi, piano

Brilliant Classics 94450

Charles Gounod

_Faust :

- Nous nous retrouverons mes amis ! (Acte II, scène 4 - Méphistophélès et Faust)

- Ainsi que la brise légère (Acte II, scène 5 - Méphistophélès, Faust, Siébel et chœur)

- Ne permettrez-vous pas, ma belle demoiselle_ (Acte II, scène 5 - Faust, Marguerite, Siébel, Méphistophélès et chœur)

Jose Van Dam, basse (Méphistophélès)

Richard Leech, ténor (Faust)

Martine Mahé, mezzo-soprano (Siébel)

Cheryl Studer, soprano (Marguerite)

Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Orchestre

Michel Plasson, direction

EMI 5562242

Franz Liszt

Mephisto valse n°1 S.514

Nelson Goerner, piano

Cascavelle VEL 3101

The King Cole Trio

The blue Danube

The King Cole Trio : Nat King Cole, piano - Oscar Moore, guitare - Wesley Prince, contrebasse

Vintage Jazz Classics VJC-1026-2