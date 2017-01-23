Le Beau Danube bleu (3/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Johann Strauss Fils
Le beau Danube bleu opus 314
Wiener Mannergesang-Verein Chœur
Niederosterreichische Tonkunstler Orchester
Norbert Balatsch, direction
Preiser SPR 3180
Frederic Chopin
- Valse KK IVb n°10 en mi bémol majeur
- Valse KK IVb n°11 en la mineur
Stephen Hough, piano
Hyperion CDA 67849
Johann Strauss Fils
Sinngedichte opus 1(Epigramme)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Lorin Maazel, direction
RCA 74321 63898 2
Frederic Chopin
Valses
- n°6 opus 64 n°1 en ré bémol majeur
- n°7 opus 64 n°2 en ut dièse mineur
- n°8 opus 64 n°3en la bémol majeur
Tatiana Shebanova, piano
Dux Recording Producers DUX 0649
Hector Berlioz
La damnation de Faust (Acte II, scène 6)
- Dors heureux Faust (Chœur, Méphistophélès, Faust)
- Ballet des sylphes
Nicolai Gedda, ténor (Faust)
Jules Bastin, basse (Méphistophélès)
Chœur Symphonique de Londres
Ambrosian Singers
Chœur de L'Ecole de Garcons de Wandsworth
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Colin Davis, direction
Philips 416395-2
Jacques Offenbach
Duo en ut majeur, opus 52 n°3 : Mouvement de valse
Raphaël Chrétien et Jérôme Pernoo, violoncelle
Ligia Digital Lidi 0302194-08
Hans Christian Lumbye
Valse pour Amélie
Orchestre Symphonique National du Danemark
Guennadi Rojdestvenski, direction
Chandos CHAN 9209
Robert Schumann
Scènes de bal pour piano à 4 mains opus 109
- Valse n°1
- Valse n°2
Christian Ivaldi et Noel Lee, piano
Arion ARN 268256
Johann Strauss Fils
Mephistos Höllenrufe opus 101
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Gustavo Dudamel, direction
Sony Classical 88985376152
Henryk Wieniawski
Capriccio-valse en mi majeur opus 7
Jascha Heifetz, violon
Brooks Smith, piano
Sony Classical 88843095342-24
Franz Liszt
Valse caprice S.427 n°6
Vladimir Horowitz, piano
Sony Classical 88697527082
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata : Brindisi : Libiamo ne' lieti calici (Acte 1)
Renata Scotto, soprano
Alfredo Kraus, ténor
Philharmonia Orchestra
Ambrosian Opera Chorus
Riccardo Muti, direction
EMI CDS 7470598
Richard Wagner
Züricher Vielliebchen-Walzer en mi bémol majeur WWV 88 (Valse des amantes de Zurich)
Pier Paolo Vincenzi, piano
Brilliant Classics 94450
Charles Gounod
_Faust :
- Nous nous retrouverons mes amis ! (Acte II, scène 4 - Méphistophélès et Faust)
- Ainsi que la brise légère (Acte II, scène 5 - Méphistophélès, Faust, Siébel et chœur)
- Ne permettrez-vous pas, ma belle demoiselle_ (Acte II, scène 5 - Faust, Marguerite, Siébel, Méphistophélès et chœur)
Jose Van Dam, basse (Méphistophélès)
Richard Leech, ténor (Faust)
Martine Mahé, mezzo-soprano (Siébel)
Cheryl Studer, soprano (Marguerite)
Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Orchestre
Michel Plasson, direction
EMI 5562242
Franz Liszt
Mephisto valse n°1 S.514
Nelson Goerner, piano
Cascavelle VEL 3101
The King Cole Trio
The blue Danube
The King Cole Trio : Nat King Cole, piano - Oscar Moore, guitare - Wesley Prince, contrebasse
Vintage Jazz Classics VJC-1026-2
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
- Céline ParfenoffCollaboration