Mardi 10 décembre 2019
1h 28mn

Marie Jaëll, pianiste et compositrice

Marie Jaell (1846-1925), jeune femme, coiffée d'un élégant chapeau., © Ganz, J. / Gallica
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Valse pour piano a 4 mains - KATIA LABECQUE
    Marie Jaellcompositeur

    Valse pour piano a 4 mains

    Katia Labecque : Piano, Marielle Labecque : Piano
    Album Encore Label Sony (SK 48381)
  • 13h35
    2 Méditations : 2. Andante sostenuto - CORA IRSEN
    Marie Jaellcompositeur

    2 Méditations : 2. Andante sostenuto

    Cora Irsen : Piano
    Album Marie Jaëll : L'oeuvre complète pour piano Label Querstand (VKJK1607) Année 2015
  • 13h43
    Quatuor à cordes en sol min : 2. Andante - PHILIPPE LINDECKER
    Marie Jaellcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes en sol min : 2. Andante

    Quatuor Florestan, Philippe Lindecker : Violon, Sylvie Brenner : Violon, Roland Cheney : Alto (instrument), Agnes Lindecker : Violoncelle
    Album Marie Jaëll et Fanny Mendelssohn : Quatuors à cordes Label Solstice (SOCD270) Année 2015
