Mardi 10 décembre 2019
Marie Jaëll, pianiste et compositrice
Valse pour piano a 4 mainsKatia Labecque : Piano, Marielle Labecque : PianoAlbum Encore Label Sony (SK 48381)
2 Méditations : 2. Andante sostenutoCora Irsen : PianoAlbum Marie Jaëll : L'oeuvre complète pour piano Label Querstand (VKJK1607) Année 2015
Quatuor à cordes en sol min : 2. AndanteQuatuor Florestan, Philippe Lindecker : Violon, Sylvie Brenner : Violon, Roland Cheney : Alto (instrument), Agnes Lindecker : VioloncelleAlbum Marie Jaëll et Fanny Mendelssohn : Quatuors à cordes Label Solstice (SOCD270) Année 2015
1h 28mn
lundi 9 décembre 2019 Programme non diffusé en raison d'un mouvement social