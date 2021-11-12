Lawrence Foster, chef d'orchestre (5/5)

Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Vendredi 12 novembre 2021
1h 28mn

Itzhak Perlman, Jorge Bolet, Alicia de Larrocha, Janet Baker, Marylin Horne, José Van Dam, Jessye Norman, Gil Shaham, Lise de la Salle, Aldo Ciccolini, Arabella Steinbacher, Sarah Nemtanu ou Marc Coppey ont tous en commun d’avoir enregistré sous la direction de Lawrence Foster.

Lawrence Foster, © Marc Ginot

A 80 ans, le chef d’orchestre américain, disciple de Franz Waxman et de Karl Böhm, est depuis 2012 directeur musical de l’Orchestre philharmonique de Marseille, après avoir longtemps dirigé à Monte-Carlo ou à Montpellier, dans des répertoires très divers que nous explorons cette semaine.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    L'Etranger op 53 : Introduction symphonique (Acte II) (instrumental) - FRANK MARKOWITSCH
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    L'Etranger op 53 : Introduction symphonique (Acte II) (instrumental)

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Frank Markowitsch, Agathe Valerie Sainte, Cassandre Berthon, Ludovic Tézier, Marius Brenciu, Nona Javakhidze, Benedicte Roussenq, Franck Bard, Fabienne Werquin, Pietro Palazy, Divers
    Album Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
  • 13h36
    L'Etranger op 53 : Le bateau O hé (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur L'Etranger Vita et un vieux marin - FRANK MARKOWITSCH
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur, Vincent D'Indyauteur

    L'Etranger op 53 : Le bateau O hé (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur L'Etranger Vita et un vieux marin

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Choeur De Radio France, Cassandre Berthon : Soprano, Vita, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton, L'Etranger, Florent Mbia : Basse, Un vieux marin
    Album Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
  • 13h45
    Usher House : Lady Helaine Usher (Sc 2) Le domestique Roderick et Poe - CHRISTIAN ELSNER
    Gordon Gettycompositeur, Gordon Gettyauteur

    Usher House : Lady Heliane Usher (Sc 2) Le domestique Roderick et Poe

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Gulbenkian De Lisbonne, Christian Elsner : Ténor, Edgar Allan Poe, Etienne Dupuis : Baryton (voix), Roderick Usher, Benedict Cumberbatch : Le domestique
    Album Usher house Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 451) Année 2013
  • 13h53
    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 35 : 3. Finale - ARABELLA STEINBACHER
    Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 35 : 3. Finale

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Gulbenkian De Lisbonne, Arabella Steinbacher : Violon
    Album Korngold Chausson et Bruch : Concertos pour violon Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 503) Année 2013
  • 14h02
    Tzigane - ARABELLA STEINBACHER
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Tzigane

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Arabella Steinbacher : Violon
    Album Fantasies by Arabella Label Pentatone (PTC 5186 536) Année 2016
  • 14h13
    Le baron tzigane : Ein Greis ist mir im Traum erschienen (Acte II) Trio Czipra Barinkay Saffi - MIKABERIDZE KHATUNA
    Johann Strauss Filscompositeur, Ignatz Schnitzerauteur

    Le baron tzigane : Ein Greis ist mir im Traum erschienen (Acte II) Trio Czipra Barinkay Saffi

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre, Mikaberidze Khatuna : Mezzo-soprano, Czipra, Nikolai Schukoff : Ténor, Sandor Barinkay, Claudia Barainsky : Soprano, Saffi
    Album Le baron tzigane (intégrale avec dialogues) Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186482) Année 2016
  • 14h23
    Mefistofele : Son lo spirito che nega (Acte I Sc 2) Air de Mefistofele - KEVIN SHORT
    Arrigo Boitocompositeur, Arrigo Boitoauteur

    Mefistofele : Son lo spirito che nega (Acte I Sc 2) Air de Mefistofele

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Marseille, Kevin Short : Basse (voix), Mefistofele
    Album Mephistopheles and other bad guys Label Pentatone (PTC5186585) Année 2018
  • 14h27
    Concerto pour 2 violons et orchestr n°2 en Ré Maj H 329 : 1. Poco allegro - SARAH NEMTANU
    Bohuslav Martinucompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 violons n°2 en Ré Maj H 329 : 1. Poco allegro

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Marseillle, Sarah Nemtanu : Violon, Deborah Nemtanu : Violon
    Album Bohuslav Martinu : Doubles concertos Label Pentatone (PTC5186658) Année 2018
1h 28mn
