Vendredi 12 novembre 2021
Lawrence Foster, chef d'orchestre (5/5)
Itzhak Perlman, Jorge Bolet, Alicia de Larrocha, Janet Baker, Marylin Horne, José Van Dam, Jessye Norman, Gil Shaham, Lise de la Salle, Aldo Ciccolini, Arabella Steinbacher, Sarah Nemtanu ou Marc Coppey ont tous en commun d’avoir enregistré sous la direction de Lawrence Foster.
A 80 ans, le chef d’orchestre américain, disciple de Franz Waxman et de Karl Böhm, est depuis 2012 directeur musical de l’Orchestre philharmonique de Marseille, après avoir longtemps dirigé à Monte-Carlo ou à Montpellier, dans des répertoires très divers que nous explorons cette semaine.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Vincent D'Indycompositeur
L'Etranger op 53 : Introduction symphonique (Acte II) (instrumental)Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Frank Markowitsch, Agathe Valerie Sainte, Cassandre Berthon, Ludovic Tézier, Marius Brenciu, Nona Javakhidze, Benedicte Roussenq, Franck Bard, Fabienne Werquin, Pietro Palazy, DiversAlbum Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
- 13h36Vincent D'Indycompositeur, Vincent D'Indyauteur
L'Etranger op 53 : Le bateau O hé (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur L'Etranger Vita et un vieux marinLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Montpellier, Choeur De Radio France, Cassandre Berthon : Soprano, Vita, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton, L'Etranger, Florent Mbia : Basse, Un vieux marinAlbum Vincent d'Indy : L'étranger (intégrale) Label Accord (4810078)
- 13h45Gordon Gettycompositeur, Gordon Gettyauteur
Usher House : Lady Heliane Usher (Sc 2) Le domestique Roderick et PoeLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Gulbenkian De Lisbonne, Christian Elsner : Ténor, Edgar Allan Poe, Etienne Dupuis : Baryton (voix), Roderick Usher, Benedict Cumberbatch : Le domestiqueAlbum Usher house Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 451) Année 2013
- 13h53Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 35 : 3. FinaleLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Gulbenkian De Lisbonne, Arabella Steinbacher : ViolonAlbum Korngold Chausson et Bruch : Concertos pour violon Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 503) Année 2013
- 14h02Maurice Ravelcompositeur
TziganeLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Monte-Carlo, Arabella Steinbacher : ViolonAlbum Fantasies by Arabella Label Pentatone (PTC 5186 536) Année 2016
- 14h13Johann Strauss Filscompositeur, Ignatz Schnitzerauteur
Le baron tzigane : Ein Greis ist mir im Traum erschienen (Acte II) Trio Czipra Barinkay SaffiLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre, Mikaberidze Khatuna : Mezzo-soprano, Czipra, Nikolai Schukoff : Ténor, Sandor Barinkay, Claudia Barainsky : Soprano, SaffiAlbum Le baron tzigane (intégrale avec dialogues) Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186482) Année 2016
- 14h23Arrigo Boitocompositeur, Arrigo Boitoauteur
Mefistofele : Son lo spirito che nega (Acte I Sc 2) Air de MefistofeleLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Marseille, Kevin Short : Basse (voix), MefistofeleAlbum Mephistopheles and other bad guys Label Pentatone (PTC5186585) Année 2018
- 14h27Bohuslav Martinucompositeur
Concerto pour 2 violons n°2 en Ré Maj H 329 : 1. Poco allegroLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Marseillle, Sarah Nemtanu : Violon, Deborah Nemtanu : ViolonAlbum Bohuslav Martinu : Doubles concertos Label Pentatone (PTC5186658) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration