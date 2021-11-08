Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 8 novembre 2021
1h 28mn

Lawrence Foster, chef d'orchestre (1/5)

Itzhak Perlman, Jorge Bolet, Alicia de Larrocha, Janet Baker, Marylin Horne, José Van Dam, Jessye Norman, Gil Shaham, Lise de la Salle, Aldo Ciccolini, Arabella Steinbacher, Sarah Nemtanu ou Marc Coppey ont tous en commun d’avoir enregistré sous la direction de Lawrence Foster.

Lawrence Foster, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
Lawrence Foster, © Marc Ginot

A 80 ans, le chef d’orchestre américain, disciple de Franz Waxman et de Karl Böhm, est depuis 2012 directeur musical de l’Orchestre philharmonique de Marseille, après avoir longtemps dirigé à Monte-Carlo ou à Montpellier, dans des répertoires très divers que nous explorons cette semaine.

« Lawrence Foster semble avoir été envoyé sur cette planète pour diriger la musique d'Enescu. Il est clairement un vrai croyant et il comprend chaque nuance technique et chaque tournure expressive ». (Le télégraphe) 

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h31
    Concerto n°2 en Fa Maj op 102 : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre - JOHN OGDON
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 102 : 3. Allegro

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, John Ogdon : Piano
    Album Chostakovitch et Ogdon : Oeuvres pour piano / Cd 13 Label Emi Classics (7 04650 2) Année 2012
  • 13h37
    Fantaisie de concert sur Carmen op 25 - ITZHAK PERLMAN
    Pablo De Sarasatecompositeur

    Fantaisie de concert sur Carmen op 25

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Itzhak Perlman : Violon
    Album Itzhak Perlman : Sarasate Albeniz Falla Granados Hallfter Label Emi (7635332) Année 1990
  • 13h50
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 3. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato - JORGE BOLET
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 3. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Jorge Bolet : Piano
    Album Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 2 Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE97738) Année 2018
  • 13h54
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 4. Allegro marziale animato - JORGE BOLET
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 4. Allegro marziale animato

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Jorge Bolet : Piano
    Album Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 2 Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE97738) Année 2018
  • 13h59
    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : Adagio assai - ALICIA DE LARROCHA
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 2. Adagio assai

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Alicia De Larrocha : Piano
    Album Ravel Fauré et Franck : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Decca (417 583-2) Année 1973
  • 14h10
    Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 3. Menuetto. Allegro - Trio
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 3. Menuetto. Allegro - Trio

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres
    Album Mozart et Haydn : Symphonies Label Pickwick (PWK 1155)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 5 novembre 2021
1h 28mn
Georges Cziffra, pianiste (5/5)
émission suivante
mardi 9 novembre 2021
1h 28mn
Lawrence Foster, chef d'orchestre (2/5)