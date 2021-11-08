Lawrence Foster, chef d'orchestre (1/5)
Itzhak Perlman, Jorge Bolet, Alicia de Larrocha, Janet Baker, Marylin Horne, José Van Dam, Jessye Norman, Gil Shaham, Lise de la Salle, Aldo Ciccolini, Arabella Steinbacher, Sarah Nemtanu ou Marc Coppey ont tous en commun d’avoir enregistré sous la direction de Lawrence Foster.
A 80 ans, le chef d’orchestre américain, disciple de Franz Waxman et de Karl Böhm, est depuis 2012 directeur musical de l’Orchestre philharmonique de Marseille, après avoir longtemps dirigé à Monte-Carlo ou à Montpellier, dans des répertoires très divers que nous explorons cette semaine.
« Lawrence Foster semble avoir été envoyé sur cette planète pour diriger la musique d'Enescu. Il est clairement un vrai croyant et il comprend chaque nuance technique et chaque tournure expressive ». (Le télégraphe)
- 13h31Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 102 : 3. AllegroLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, John Ogdon : PianoAlbum Chostakovitch et Ogdon : Oeuvres pour piano / Cd 13 Label Emi Classics (7 04650 2) Année 2012
- 13h37Pablo De Sarasatecompositeur
Fantaisie de concert sur Carmen op 25Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Itzhak Perlman : ViolonAlbum Itzhak Perlman : Sarasate Albeniz Falla Granados Hallfter Label Emi (7635332) Année 1990
- 13h50Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 3. Allegretto vivace - Allegro animatoLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Jorge Bolet : PianoAlbum Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 2 Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE97738) Année 2018
- 13h54Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : 4. Allegro marziale animatoLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Jorge Bolet : PianoAlbum Jorge Bolet : Enregistrements RIAS / vol 2 Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE97738) Année 2018
- 13h59Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj : 2. Adagio assaiLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Alicia De Larrocha : PianoAlbum Ravel Fauré et Franck : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Decca (417 583-2) Année 1973
- 14h10Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 3. Menuetto. Allegro - TrioLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresAlbum Mozart et Haydn : Symphonies Label Pickwick (PWK 1155)
