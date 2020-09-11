Programmation musicale
Vendredi 11 septembre 2020
Lars Vogt, pianiste (50 ans) (5/5)
Cinquième et dernier volet de notre série consacrée au désormais cinquantenaire Lars Vogt.
Nous retrouverons aujourd’hui Lars Vogt en compagnie de son mentor Simon Rattle dans le Concerto de Schumann qu’il joue depuis l’adolescence, et qu’il avait interprété en final du Concours de Leeds en 1990, remportant le deuxième prix. Une émission qui commencera et se terminera sur le même concerto de Mozart K.467, d’abord par Lars Vogt sous la direction de Paavo Järvi, puis par Danae Dorken, sous la direction… de Lars Vogt, nouveau directeur musical de l'Orchestre de Chambre de Paris !
Actualité concert
- Avec l’Orchestre de chambre de Paris
- Mercredi 30 octobre 2020 à 20h – Théâtre des Champs Elysées
Christian Tetzlaff (violon) Lars Vogt (direction)
Programme : Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Brahms et Dvorak
- Lundi 5 octobre 2020 à 20h30 - Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie de Paris
Programme : Clara Olivares Lebewohl, Création, commande de l’Orchestre de chambre de Paris et de la Philharmonie de Paris
Mozart : Requiem
- Mardi 26 janvier 2021 à 20h30 - Salle des concerts - Cité de la musique
Spectacle musical avec la famille Prégardien
Programme : Beethoven et Schubert
- Lundi 1 février 2021 à 20h30- Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie de Paris
Programme : Schumann avec Lars Vogt en direction et piano
- Jeudi 29 avril 2021 à 20h- Théâtre des Champs-Élysées
concert Brahms avec Christian Tetzlaff
La programmation musicale :
- 13h31Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : 2. AndantePaavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°21 et n°27 Label Avi (8553257) Année 2013
- 13h38Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla PolaccaLars Vogt : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Lars Vogt : Piano, Christian Tetzlaff : Violon, Tanja Tetzlaff : VioloncelleAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Triple concerto et concerto pour piano n°3 Label Ondine (ODE12972) Année 2017
- 13h52Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio avec piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con motoChristian Tetzlaff : Violon, Tanja Tetzlaff : Violoncelle, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Trio avec piano n°2 Label Avi-Music (553044) Année 2006
- 14h03Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Nocturnes op 27 : Nocturne n°8 en Ré bémol Maj op 27 n°2Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Lars Vogt interprète Chopin Label Avi-Music (8553267) Année 2014
- 14h11Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 2. IntermezzoSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann Edouard Grieg : Concertos pour piano Label Emi (7547462) Année 1992
- 14h16Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 3. Allegro vivaceSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Robert Schumann Edouard Grieg : Concertos pour piano Label Emi (7547462) Année 1992
- 14h28Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Allegro appassionatoLars Vogt : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Brahms : Concerto pour piano n°2 et variations Haendel Label Ondine (ODE1346-2) Année 2020
- 14h37Francis Poulenccompositeur
Sonate pour clarinette et piano FP 184 : 3. Allegro con fuoco. Très animéSharon Kam : Clarinette, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Hindemith Debussy Trojahn et Poulenc : Oeuvres pour clarinette Label Avi-Music (8553128) Année 2008
- 14h42Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Trio n°2 en mi min op 67 : 2. Allegro ma non troppo - pour violon violoncelle et pianoChristian Tetzlaff : Violon, Tanja Tetzlaff : Violoncelle, Lars Vogt : PianoAlbum Tchaikovsky : Quatuor à cordes n°3 et Chostakovitch : Trio avec piano n°2 Label Avi-Music (8553224) Année 2011
- 14h46Thomas Larchercompositeur
Poems : 10. Twelve years oldLars Vogt : PianoAlbum For Children Label Avi-Music (8553310) Année 2016
- 14h47Thomas Larchercompositeur
Poems : 11. Don't step on the RegenwurmLars Vogt : PianoAlbum For Children Label Avi-Music (8553310) Année 2016
- 14h50Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : 3. Allegro vivace assaiLars Vogt : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Danae Dörken : PianoAlbum Mozart Mendelssohn : Concertos pour piano Label Ars Produktion (ARS38210) Année 2016
