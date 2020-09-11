Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 11 septembre 2020
1h 28mn

Lars Vogt, pianiste (50 ans) (5/5)

Cinquième et dernier volet de notre série consacrée au désormais cinquantenaire Lars Vogt.

Lars Vogt, pianiste (50 ans) (5/5)
Lars Vogt, © Jean-Baptiste PEllerin

Nous retrouverons aujourd’hui Lars Vogt en compagnie de son mentor Simon Rattle dans le Concerto de Schumann qu’il joue depuis l’adolescence, et qu’il avait interprété en final du Concours de Leeds en 1990, remportant le deuxième prix. Une émission qui commencera et se terminera sur le même concerto de Mozart K.467, d’abord par Lars Vogt sous la direction de Paavo Järvi, puis par Danae Dorken, sous la direction… de Lars Vogt, nouveau directeur musical de l'Orchestre de Chambre de Paris !

Actualité concert

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h31
    Concerto n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : Andante - LARS VOGT
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : 2. Andante

    Paavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°21 et n°27 Label Avi (8553257) Année 2013
  • 13h38
    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Ronda alla polacca - LARS VOGT
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla Polacca

    Lars Vogt : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Lars Vogt : Piano, Christian Tetzlaff : Violon, Tanja Tetzlaff : Violoncelle
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Triple concerto et concerto pour piano n°3 Label Ondine (ODE12972) Année 2017
  • 13h52
    Trio avec piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con moto - CHRISTIAN TETZLAFF
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio avec piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con moto

    Christian Tetzlaff : Violon, Tanja Tetzlaff : Violoncelle, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Trio avec piano n°2 Label Avi-Music (553044) Année 2006
  • 14h03
    Nocturnes op 27 : Nocturne n°8 en Ré bémol Maj op 27 n°2 - LARS VOGT
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Nocturnes op 27 : Nocturne n°8 en Ré bémol Maj op 27 n°2

    Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Lars Vogt interprète Chopin Label Avi-Music (8553267) Année 2014
  • 14h11
    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 2. Intermezzo - LARS VOGT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 2. Intermezzo

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann Edouard Grieg : Concertos pour piano Label Emi (7547462) Année 1992
  • 14h16
    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 3. Allegro vivace - LARS VOGT
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en la min op 54 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann Edouard Grieg : Concertos pour piano Label Emi (7547462) Année 1992
  • 14h28
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Allegro appassionato - LARS VOGT
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Allegro appassionato

    Lars Vogt : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Brahms : Concerto pour piano n°2 et variations Haendel Label Ondine (ODE1346-2) Année 2020
  • 14h37
    Sonate pour clarinette et piano FP 184 : 3. Allegro con fuoco. Très animé - SHARON KAM
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Sonate pour clarinette et piano FP 184 : 3. Allegro con fuoco. Très animé

    Sharon Kam : Clarinette, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Hindemith Debussy Trojahn et Poulenc : Oeuvres pour clarinette Label Avi-Music (8553128) Année 2008
  • 14h42
    Trio n°2 en mi min op 67 : Allegro ma non troppo - pour violon violoncelle et piano - CHRISTIAN TETZLAFF
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Trio n°2 en mi min op 67 : 2. Allegro ma non troppo - pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Christian Tetzlaff : Violon, Tanja Tetzlaff : Violoncelle, Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album Tchaikovsky : Quatuor à cordes n°3 et Chostakovitch : Trio avec piano n°2 Label Avi-Music (8553224) Année 2011
  • 14h46
    Poems : Twelve years old - LARS VOGT
    Thomas Larchercompositeur

    Poems : 10. Twelve years old

    Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album For Children Label Avi-Music (8553310) Année 2016
  • 14h47
    Poems : Don't step on the Regenwurm - LARS VOGT
    Thomas Larchercompositeur

    Poems : 11. Don't step on the Regenwurm

    Lars Vogt : Piano
    Album For Children Label Avi-Music (8553310) Année 2016
  • 14h50
    Concerto n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : Allegro vivace assai - DANAE DORKEN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 : 3. Allegro vivace assai

    Lars Vogt : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Danae Dörken : Piano
    Album Mozart Mendelssohn : Concertos pour piano Label Ars Produktion (ARS38210) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 10 septembre 2020
1h 28mn
Lars Vogt, pianiste (50 ans) (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 14 septembre 2020
1h 28mn
Désiré-Emile Inghelbrecht, fondateur de l'Orchestre National de France (140 ans de sa naissance) (1/5)