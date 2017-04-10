La valse, acte II - 1901 à 1950 (1/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Francisco Tárrega
Valses : Valse en la - pour guitare acoustique
Emmanuel Rossfelder, guitare
Editions Loreley LY 001
Franz Lehár
Gold und Silber opus 79
Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne
John Eliot Gardiner, Direction
Deutsche Grammophon 463 185-2
Mili Balakirev
Valse n°6 en fa dièse mineur
Alexander Paley, piano
Schwann SCHW 3-1744-2
Edouard Grieg
7 pièces lyriques opus 71 : Souvenirs n°7 - pour piano
Edouard Grieg, piano
Simax Classics PSC 1299
Jean Sibelius
Valse triste opus 44 n°1
Orchestre Philharmonique de Tampere
Tuomas Ollila, direction
Ondine ODE 871-2
Scott Joplin
L'étrange histoire de Benjamin Button : Bethana
Randy Kerber, claviers
David Fincher, réalisateur
Concord CRE-31231-02
Richard Strauss
Salomé opus 54 TrV 215 : Danse des sept voiles - pour orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
Andre Previn, direction
Deutsche Grammophon 002894797127
Franz Lehár
La veuve joyeuse : Aber dort bin ich zu Hause (Acte III - Duo Danilo et Hanna)
Cheryl Studer, soprano (Hanna)
Bo Skovhus, baryton (Danilo)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
John Eliot Gardiner, direction
Deutsche Grammophon 002894797096
Alexandre Scriabine
- Quasi valse opus 47 en fa majeur (1905)
- Valse opus 38 en la bémol majeur (1903)
Pascal Amoyel, piano
Calliope CAL 9353
Déodat de Séverac
Pippermint-get, valse brillante de concert - pour piano
Aldo Ciccolini, piano
EMI 5723722
Oscar Straus
Walzertraum : Da draussen im duftenden Garten (Acte I - Air de Niki)
Richard Tauber, ténor (Niki)
Chef d'Orchestre et Orchestre non identifiés
Preiser PR 90802
Belà Bartók
Bagatelles opus 6 SZ 38 - pour piano : Valse
Gyorgy Sandor, piano
Sony SK 68278
Belà Bartók
Deux portraits opus 5 SZ 37 BB 48b : Un grotesque - pour violon et orchestre
Shlomo Mintz, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Claudio Abbado, direction
DGG 410598-2
Leoš Janáček
Les voyages de Monsieur Brouček : Valse de la lune
Orchestre Symphonique de Prague
Jiri Belohlavek, direction
Supraphon SU 3436-2003
Sergueï Liapounov
Valse-impromptu n°2 en sol bémol majeur opus 29
Florian Noack, piano
Ars Produktion ARS 38 132
Franz Schreker
Festwalzer und Walzerintermezzo - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Lucerne
John Axelrod, direction
Nimbus NI 5753
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier (Acte III)
- Ist halt vorbei (La maréchale, Le baron Ochs, Sophie, Valzacchi et Annina)
- Mein Gott es war nicht mehr als meine Farce (Sophie, Octavian et la Maréchale)
- Heut oder morgen oder den übermächsten Tag (Sophie, Octavian et la Maréchale)
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano (La Maréchale)
Otto Edelmann, basse (Le Baron Ochs)
Teresa Stich-Randall, soprano (Sophie)
Paul Kuen, ténor (Valzacchi)
Kerstin Meyer, contralto (Annina)
Philharmonia Chorus
Philharmonia Orchestra
Herbert Von Karajan, direction
EMI CDS 7493542
Claude Debussy
La plus que lente L 121
Francois Chaplin, piano
Disques Pierre Verany WCD069
Franz Lehár
Le comte de Luxembourg : Sind Sie von Sinnen, Herr Baron (Acte II - Angèle et René)
Hilde Gueden, soprano (Angèle)
Waldemar Kmentt, ténor (René)
Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne
Max Schonherr, direction
London 436896-2
Heitor Villa-Lobos
Tristorosa
Wilhem Latchoumia, piano
RCA 88697 373402
Franz Lehár
Zigeunerliebe : Valse-intermezzo (Acte II - instrumental)
Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre
Frank Beermann, direction
CPO 999 842-2
