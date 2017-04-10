La valse, acte II - 1901 à 1950 (1/5)

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Francisco Tárrega

Valses : Valse en la - pour guitare acoustique

Emmanuel Rossfelder, guitare

Editions Loreley LY 001

Franz Lehár

Gold und Silber opus 79

Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne

John Eliot Gardiner, Direction

Deutsche Grammophon 463 185-2

Mili Balakirev

Valse n°6 en fa dièse mineur

Alexander Paley, piano

Schwann SCHW 3-1744-2

Edouard Grieg

7 pièces lyriques opus 71 : Souvenirs n°7 - pour piano

Edouard Grieg, piano

Simax Classics PSC 1299

Jean Sibelius

Valse triste opus 44 n°1

Orchestre Philharmonique de Tampere

Tuomas Ollila, direction

Ondine ODE 871-2

Scott Joplin

L'étrange histoire de Benjamin Button : Bethana

Randy Kerber, claviers

David Fincher, réalisateur

Concord CRE-31231-02

Richard Strauss

Salomé opus 54 TrV 215 : Danse des sept voiles - pour orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

Andre Previn, direction

Deutsche Grammophon 002894797127

Franz Lehár

La veuve joyeuse : Aber dort bin ich zu Hause (Acte III - Duo Danilo et Hanna)

Cheryl Studer, soprano (Hanna)

Bo Skovhus, baryton (Danilo)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

John Eliot Gardiner, direction

Deutsche Grammophon 002894797096

Alexandre Scriabine

- Quasi valse opus 47 en fa majeur (1905)

- Valse opus 38 en la bémol majeur (1903)

Pascal Amoyel, piano

Calliope CAL 9353

Déodat de Séverac

Pippermint-get, valse brillante de concert - pour piano

Aldo Ciccolini, piano

EMI 5723722

Oscar Straus

Walzertraum : Da draussen im duftenden Garten (Acte I - Air de Niki)

Richard Tauber, ténor (Niki)

Chef d'Orchestre et Orchestre non identifiés

Preiser PR 90802

Belà Bartók

Bagatelles opus 6 SZ 38 - pour piano : Valse

Gyorgy Sandor, piano

Sony SK 68278

Belà Bartók

Deux portraits opus 5 SZ 37 BB 48b : Un grotesque - pour violon et orchestre

Shlomo Mintz, violon

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Claudio Abbado, direction

DGG 410598-2

Leoš Janáček

Les voyages de Monsieur Brouček : Valse de la lune

Orchestre Symphonique de Prague

Jiri Belohlavek, direction

Supraphon SU 3436-2003

Sergueï Liapounov

Valse-impromptu n°2 en sol bémol majeur opus 29

Florian Noack, piano

Ars Produktion ARS 38 132

Franz Schreker

Festwalzer und Walzerintermezzo - pour orchestre

Orchestre Symphonique de Lucerne

John Axelrod, direction

Nimbus NI 5753

Richard Strauss

Der Rosenkavalier (Acte III)

- Ist halt vorbei (La maréchale, Le baron Ochs, Sophie, Valzacchi et Annina)

- Mein Gott es war nicht mehr als meine Farce (Sophie, Octavian et la Maréchale)

- Heut oder morgen oder den übermächsten Tag (Sophie, Octavian et la Maréchale)

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano (La Maréchale)

Otto Edelmann, basse (Le Baron Ochs)

Teresa Stich-Randall, soprano (Sophie)

Paul Kuen, ténor (Valzacchi)

Kerstin Meyer, contralto (Annina)

Philharmonia Chorus

Philharmonia Orchestra

Herbert Von Karajan, direction

EMI CDS 7493542

Claude Debussy

La plus que lente L 121

Francois Chaplin, piano

Disques Pierre Verany WCD069

Franz Lehár

Le comte de Luxembourg : Sind Sie von Sinnen, Herr Baron (Acte II - Angèle et René)

Hilde Gueden, soprano (Angèle)

Waldemar Kmentt, ténor (René)

Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne

Max Schonherr, direction

London 436896-2

Heitor Villa-Lobos

Tristorosa

Wilhem Latchoumia, piano

RCA 88697 373402

Franz Lehár

Zigeunerliebe : Valse-intermezzo (Acte II - instrumental)

Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre

Frank Beermann, direction

CPO 999 842-2