Joyeux Noël !

Programmation musicale

Traditionnel France

Noël nouvelet

Matthias E Becker, arrangeur

Ensemble Amarcord

Label : RAUM KLANG

Anonyme Angleterre XVe siècle

Nowellnowelltydingstrew - pour 3 voix chœurs et accompagnement

Jesse Blumberg, baryton

Amanda Powell, soprano

Ensemble La Nef

Apollo's Fire

Jeannette Sorrell, chef

Label : AVIE

Ralph Vaughan Williams

The first nowell: The first nowell

Roderick Williams, baryton

Sarah Fox, soprano

Joyful Company of Singers

City of London Sinfonia

Richard Hickox, chef

Label : CHANDOS

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Jauchzetfrohlocket (1ère partie) Chœur

Collegium Vocale de Gand

Philippe Herreweghe, chef

Label : VIRGIN

Maurice Ravel

Noël des jouets pour baryton et piano

Jean Christophe Benoit, baryton

Aldo Ciccolini, piano

Label : EMI CLASSICS

Jules Massenet

Werther :

Assez assez (Acte I) Air du Bailli

Noël Jésus vient de naître (Acte I) Le Bailli et chœur d'enfants

Bravo pour les enfants (Acte I) Quatuor Johann Schmidt le Bailli et Sophie

Jules Bastin, basse

Christine Barbaux, soprano

Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres

Michel Plasson, chef

Label : EMI

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski

Les saisons op 37b : Décembre Noël

Denis Matsuev, piano

Label : RCA

Nikolaï Rimski-Korsakov

La Nuit de Noël : Koliada et chœur de Noël

Chœur Alexandre Yourlov

Orchestre du Théâtre Forum de Moscou

Mikhail Yurovski, chef

Label : CDM

Edouard Lalo

Le Roi d'Ys :

Noël Noël (Acte I) Chœur

Choeur De Radio France

Oui peuple voici l'heure (Acte I) Jahel et chœur

Entendez-vous ce signal (Acte I) Jahel et chœur

Philippe Bohee, baryton

Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Armin Jordan, chef

Label : MUSIFRANCE

Francis Poulenc

4 motets pour le temps de Noël FP 152 :

O magnum mysterium / Quem vidistispastoresdicite / Videntesstellam / Hodie Christus natus est

Accentus

Laurence Equilbey, chef

Label : ACCORD

Michael Praetorius

Es istein Ros' entsprungen

Parley of Instruments

Chœur de la Cathédrale De Westminster

David Hill, chef

Label : HELIOS

Arthur Honegger

Une cantate de Noël H 212 - pour baryton chœur d'enfants chœur mixte orgue et orchestre

Camille Maurane

Chœur d'oratorio de L'ORTF

Maitrise de L'ORTF

Henriette Puig-Roget, orgue

Orchestre National de L'ORTF

Jean Martinon, chef

Label : EMI

Medley : Jingle bells / Il est né le divin enfant / Es Istein ros' entsprungen

Swingle Singers

Label : PHILIPS (PHPS)

Il est né le divin enfant

Henri Salvador

Label : RIGOLO

Il est né le divin enfant

Fairouz

Orchestre de Chambre de Londres

Catherine Ennis, chef

Label : VOIX DE L'ORIENT SERIES

Chant Traditionnel Maronite

Baytunmaghara / Ya bikra-l-'abi

Soeur Marie Keyrouz

Label : HARMONIA MUNDI

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski

Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 12 : Divertissement : Mère Gigogne et les polichinelles

Orchestre Philharmonique de Bergen

Neeme Järvi, chef

Label : CHANDOS