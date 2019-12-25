Joyeux Noël !
« Exultez ! Jubilez ! » C’est ce que nous dit Jean-Sébastien Bach au début de son Oratorio de Noël ! Nous profitons de cette fête pour savourer certaines des plus belles pages de la Nativité, de Bach à Arthur Honegger, sans oublier Henri Salvador, déguisé en Père Noël…
Programmation musicale
Traditionnel France
Noël nouvelet
Matthias E Becker, arrangeur
Ensemble Amarcord
Label : RAUM KLANG
Anonyme Angleterre XVe siècle
Nowellnowelltydingstrew - pour 3 voix chœurs et accompagnement
Jesse Blumberg, baryton
Amanda Powell, soprano
Ensemble La Nef
Apollo's Fire
Jeannette Sorrell, chef
Label : AVIE
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The first nowell: The first nowell
Roderick Williams, baryton
Sarah Fox, soprano
Joyful Company of Singers
City of London Sinfonia
Richard Hickox, chef
Label : CHANDOS
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Jauchzetfrohlocket (1ère partie) Chœur
Collegium Vocale de Gand
Philippe Herreweghe, chef
Label : VIRGIN
Maurice Ravel
Noël des jouets pour baryton et piano
Jean Christophe Benoit, baryton
Aldo Ciccolini, piano
Label : EMI CLASSICS
Jules Massenet
Werther :
Assez assez (Acte I) Air du Bailli
Noël Jésus vient de naître (Acte I) Le Bailli et chœur d'enfants
Bravo pour les enfants (Acte I) Quatuor Johann Schmidt le Bailli et Sophie
Jules Bastin, basse
Christine Barbaux, soprano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
Michel Plasson, chef
Label : EMI
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Les saisons op 37b : Décembre Noël
Denis Matsuev, piano
Label : RCA
Nikolaï Rimski-Korsakov
La Nuit de Noël : Koliada et chœur de Noël
Chœur Alexandre Yourlov
Orchestre du Théâtre Forum de Moscou
Mikhail Yurovski, chef
Label : CDM
Edouard Lalo
Le Roi d'Ys :
Noël Noël (Acte I) Chœur
Choeur De Radio France
Oui peuple voici l'heure (Acte I) Jahel et chœur
Entendez-vous ce signal (Acte I) Jahel et chœur
Philippe Bohee, baryton
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Armin Jordan, chef
Label : MUSIFRANCE
Francis Poulenc
4 motets pour le temps de Noël FP 152 :
O magnum mysterium / Quem vidistispastoresdicite / Videntesstellam / Hodie Christus natus est
Accentus
Laurence Equilbey, chef
Label : ACCORD
Michael Praetorius
Es istein Ros' entsprungen
Parley of Instruments
Chœur de la Cathédrale De Westminster
David Hill, chef
Label : HELIOS
Arthur Honegger
Une cantate de Noël H 212 - pour baryton chœur d'enfants chœur mixte orgue et orchestre
Camille Maurane
Chœur d'oratorio de L'ORTF
Maitrise de L'ORTF
Henriette Puig-Roget, orgue
Orchestre National de L'ORTF
Jean Martinon, chef
Label : EMI
Medley : Jingle bells / Il est né le divin enfant / Es Istein ros' entsprungen
Swingle Singers
Label : PHILIPS (PHPS)
Il est né le divin enfant
Henri Salvador
Label : RIGOLO
Il est né le divin enfant
Fairouz
Orchestre de Chambre de Londres
Catherine Ennis, chef
Label : VOIX DE L'ORIENT SERIES
Chant Traditionnel Maronite
Baytunmaghara / Ya bikra-l-'abi
Soeur Marie Keyrouz
Label : HARMONIA MUNDI
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Casse-Noisette op 71 : Acte II Sc 12 : Divertissement : Mère Gigogne et les polichinelles
Orchestre Philharmonique de Bergen
Neeme Järvi, chef
Label : CHANDOS
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration