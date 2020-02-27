Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Jeudi 27 février 2020
1h 28mn

Joyeux anniversaire Patricia Petitbon ! (2/3)

Pour célébrer l'une des artistes lyriques les plus attachantes d'aujourd'hui, retour chronologique sur son abondante discographie

Patricia Petitbon, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

avec aujourd'hui les années 2000, marquées par la diversification des projets et des partenaires, de Haydn avec Harnoncourt à Carl Orff avec Daniel Harding, en passant par Haendel avec Emmanuelle Haim, et plusieurs albums solo

Actualité  

Disque 

Concert  

  • Chante l'amour
    Le Mans – 13 mai – Abbaye Royale de l’Epau
  • Flammes de magiciennes
    Versailles – 2 juillet – Opéra Royal
  • Et La Cetra
    Brive la Gaillarde – 10 juillet – Espace des 3 provinces
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Armida (Acte II) : Tu mi spezzi, e mi deridi
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Armida : Tu mi spezzi, e mi deridi (Acte 2) Zelmira

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Le Tasse : auteur, Francesco Saverio De Rogatis : auteur, Jacopo Durandi : auteur
    Album Joseph Haydn : Armida Label Teldec (8573-81108-2) Année 2000
  • 13h35
    Armide - enfin il est en ma puissance (acte I sc 5) air d'armide - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Armide : Enfin, il est en ma puissance (acte I sc 5) Armide

    Patrick Cohen-Akenine : chef d'orchestre, Les Folies Françoises, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Armide, Philippe Quinault : auteur
    Album Airs baroques Français Label Virgin (5454812) Année 2001
  • 13h41
    Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - I. Quel fior che all'alba ride - DIVERS
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - I. Quel fior che all'alba ride

    Emmanuelle Haïm : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert d'Astrée, Divers
    Album Haendel : Arcadian Duets Label Virgin (54555242) Année 2002
  • 13h43
    Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - II. È un fior la vita ancora - DIVERS
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - II. È un fior la vita ancora

    Emmanuelle Haïm : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert d'Astrée, Divers
    Album Haendel : Arcadian Duets Label Virgin (54555242) Année 2002
  • 13h44
    Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - III. L'occaso ha nell'aurora - DIVERS
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - III. L'occaso ha nell'aurora

    Emmanuelle Haïm : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert d'Astrée, Divers
    Album Haendel : Arcadian Duets Label Virgin (54555242) Année 2002
  • 13h47
    Lakme : Ou va la jeune Hindoue (Acte II) Air de Lakme ( Air des Clochettes ) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Léo Delibescompositeur

    Lakmé : Où va la jeune Hindoue (Acte II) Lakmé ( Air des Clochettes )

    Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Philippe Gille : auteur, Edmond Gondinet : auteur
    Album Patricia Petibon : French touch Label Decca (475090-2) Année 2003
  • 13h53
    Les contes d'Hoffmann : Belle nuit ô nuit d'amour (Acte IV) Duo Nicklausse Giulietta ( La Barcarolle ) - Patricia Petibon
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Les contes d'Hoffmann : Belle nuit ô nuit d'amour (Acte IV) Duo Nicklausse Giulietta ( La Barcarolle )

    Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Karine Deshayes : Mezzo-soprano, Jules Barbier : auteur, Michel Carré : auteur
    Album Patricia Petibon : French touch Label Decca (475090-2) Année 2003
  • 13h58
    Guide me home (Duo) - FLORENT PAGNY
    Florent PagnyBaryton

    Guide me home

    Freddie Mercury : compositeur, Mike Moran : compositeur, Yvan Cassar : chef d'orchestre, London Session Orchestra, Patricia Petibon : Soprano
    Album Baryton Label Mercury (982 552-9) Année 2004
  • 14h02
    Rodelinda HWV 19 : Io t'abbraccio (Acte II Sc 7) Rodelinda et Bertarido - ROBERT EXPERT
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rodelinda HWV 19 : Io t'abbraccio (Acte II Sc 7) Rodelinda et Bertarido

    Héloïse Gaillard : chef d'orchestre, Amarillis, Robert Expert : Contre-ténor, Bertarido, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Rodelinda, Nicola Francesco Haym : auteur, Antonio Salvi : auteur
    Album Haendel sacré porfane Label Ambroisie (AMB 9958) Année 2004
  • 14h10
    Orlando Paladino : Aure chete verdi allori (Acte II) Air d'Angelica - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Orlando Paladino : Aure chete verdi allori (Acte II) Air d'Angelica

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Angelica, Carlo Francesco Badini : auteur, Nunziato Porta : auteur
    Album Orlando Paladino (intégrale) Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (82876733702) Année 2006
  • 14h16
    La flute enchantee : Aria - der holle rache kocht in meinem herzen - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    La flûte enchantée : Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (Acte II) Air de la Reine de la Nuit

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Patricia Petibon, Emanuel Shikander : auteur
    Album Patricia petibon / Amoureuse Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 7468) Année 2008
  • 14h20
    Armide : Aria - le perfide Renaud me fuit...Quand le barbare était en ma puissance - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Armide : Le perfide Renaud me fuit...Quand le barbare était en ma puissance (Acte 5) Armide

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Patricia Petibon, Philippe Quinault : auteur
    Album Patricia petibon / Amoureuse Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 7468) Année 2008
  • 14h28
    Rinaldo HWV 7a - Lascia ch'io pianga (Acte II Sc 4) Air d'Almirena - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rinaldo HWV 7a - Lascia ch'io pianga (Acte II Sc 4) Air d'Almirena

    Andrea Marcon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Venise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Giacomo Rossi : auteur, Aaron Hill : auteur
    Album Rosso - Patricia Petibon interprète des airs baroques italiens Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8763) Année 2010
  • 14h34
    L'Olimpiade RV 725 - Siam navi all'onde algenti (Acte II Sc 5) Air d'Aminta - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    L'Olimpiade RV 725 - Siam navi all'onde algenti (Acte II Sc 5) Air d'Aminta

    Andrea Marcon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Venise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Metastase : auteur
    Album Rosso - Patricia Petibon interprète des airs baroques italiens Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8763) Année 2010
  • 14h43
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : In trutina (Air de soprano) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : In trutina (Air de soprano)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 14h46
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Tempus est iocundum (Choeur) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Tempus est iocundum (Soprano Baryton Choeur)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher : Baryton (voix)
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 14h48
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Dulcissime (Air de soprano) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Dulcissime (Air de soprano)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 14h49
    Carmina burana : Blanziflor et Helena : Ave formosissima (Choeur) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Blanziflor et Helena : Ave formosissima (Choeur)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 14h50
    Carmina burana : Fortuna imperatrix mundi : O fortuna (Choeur) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina Burana : Fortuna imperatrix mundi : O fortuna (Choeur)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 14h53
    Melodias de la melancolia op 119b : Silencio mi ninõ - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Nicolas Bacricompositeur

    Melodias de la melancolia op 119b : 2. Silencio mi ninõ

    Josep Pons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Espagne, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Alvaro Escobar-Molina : auteur
    Album Patricia Petibon : Melancolia Label Deutsche Grammophon (4779447) Année 2011
