Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Jeudi 27 février 2020
Joyeux anniversaire Patricia Petitbon ! (2/3)
Pour célébrer l'une des artistes lyriques les plus attachantes d'aujourd'hui, retour chronologique sur son abondante discographie
avec aujourd'hui les années 2000, marquées par la diversification des projets et des partenaires, de Haydn avec Harnoncourt à Carl Orff avec Daniel Harding, en passant par Haendel avec Emmanuelle Haim, et plusieurs albums solo
- PortraitPatricia Petibon
Actualité
Disque
Concert
- Chante l'amour
Le Mans – 13 mai – Abbaye Royale de l’Epau
- Flammes de magiciennes
Versailles – 2 juillet – Opéra Royal
- Et La Cetra
Brive la Gaillarde – 10 juillet – Espace des 3 provinces
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Joseph Haydncompositeur
Armida : Tu mi spezzi, e mi deridi (Acte 2) ZelmiraNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Le Tasse : auteur, Francesco Saverio De Rogatis : auteur, Jacopo Durandi : auteurAlbum Joseph Haydn : Armida Label Teldec (8573-81108-2) Année 2000
- 13h35Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Armide : Enfin, il est en ma puissance (acte I sc 5) ArmidePatrick Cohen-Akenine : chef d'orchestre, Les Folies Françoises, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Armide, Philippe Quinault : auteurAlbum Airs baroques Français Label Virgin (5454812) Année 2001
- 13h41Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - I. Quel fior che all'alba rideEmmanuelle Haïm : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert d'Astrée, DiversAlbum Haendel : Arcadian Duets Label Virgin (54555242) Année 2002
- 13h43Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - II. È un fior la vita ancoraEmmanuelle Haïm : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert d'Astrée, DiversAlbum Haendel : Arcadian Duets Label Virgin (54555242) Année 2002
- 13h44Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Quel fior che all'alba ride, HWV 192 - III. L'occaso ha nell'auroraEmmanuelle Haïm : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert d'Astrée, DiversAlbum Haendel : Arcadian Duets Label Virgin (54555242) Année 2002
- 13h47Léo Delibescompositeur
Lakmé : Où va la jeune Hindoue (Acte II) Lakmé ( Air des Clochettes )Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Philippe Gille : auteur, Edmond Gondinet : auteurAlbum Patricia Petibon : French touch Label Decca (475090-2) Année 2003
- 13h53Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Les contes d'Hoffmann : Belle nuit ô nuit d'amour (Acte IV) Duo Nicklausse Giulietta ( La Barcarolle )Yves Abel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Choeur De L'Opera National De Lyon, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Karine Deshayes : Mezzo-soprano, Jules Barbier : auteur, Michel Carré : auteurAlbum Patricia Petibon : French touch Label Decca (475090-2) Année 2003
- 13h58Florent PagnyBaryton
Guide me homeFreddie Mercury : compositeur, Mike Moran : compositeur, Yvan Cassar : chef d'orchestre, London Session Orchestra, Patricia Petibon : SopranoAlbum Baryton Label Mercury (982 552-9) Année 2004
- 14h02Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rodelinda HWV 19 : Io t'abbraccio (Acte II Sc 7) Rodelinda et BertaridoHéloïse Gaillard : chef d'orchestre, Amarillis, Robert Expert : Contre-ténor, Bertarido, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Rodelinda, Nicola Francesco Haym : auteur, Antonio Salvi : auteurAlbum Haendel sacré porfane Label Ambroisie (AMB 9958) Année 2004
- 14h10Joseph Haydncompositeur
Orlando Paladino : Aure chete verdi allori (Acte II) Air d'AngelicaNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Angelica, Carlo Francesco Badini : auteur, Nunziato Porta : auteurAlbum Orlando Paladino (intégrale) Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (82876733702) Année 2006
- 14h16Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
La flûte enchantée : Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (Acte II) Air de la Reine de la NuitDaniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Patricia Petibon, Emanuel Shikander : auteurAlbum Patricia petibon / Amoureuse Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 7468) Année 2008
- 14h20Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Armide : Le perfide Renaud me fuit...Quand le barbare était en ma puissance (Acte 5) ArmideDaniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Patricia Petibon, Philippe Quinault : auteurAlbum Patricia petibon / Amoureuse Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 7468) Année 2008
- 14h28Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rinaldo HWV 7a - Lascia ch'io pianga (Acte II Sc 4) Air d'AlmirenaAndrea Marcon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Venise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Giacomo Rossi : auteur, Aaron Hill : auteurAlbum Rosso - Patricia Petibon interprète des airs baroques italiens Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8763) Année 2010
- 14h34Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
L'Olimpiade RV 725 - Siam navi all'onde algenti (Acte II Sc 5) Air d'AmintaAndrea Marcon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Venise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Metastase : auteurAlbum Rosso - Patricia Petibon interprète des airs baroques italiens Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8763) Année 2010
- 14h43Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : In trutina (Air de soprano)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 14h46Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Tempus est iocundum (Soprano Baryton Choeur)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher : Baryton (voix)Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 14h48Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Dulcissime (Air de soprano)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 14h49Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Blanziflor et Helena : Ave formosissima (Choeur)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 14h50Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina Burana : Fortuna imperatrix mundi : O fortuna (Choeur)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 14h53Nicolas Bacricompositeur
Melodias de la melancolia op 119b : 2. Silencio mi ninõJosep Pons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Espagne, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Alvaro Escobar-Molina : auteurAlbum Patricia Petibon : Melancolia Label Deutsche Grammophon (4779447) Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
