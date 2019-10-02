Arabesques
Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
1h 28mn

Jessye Norman, la diva s’en est allée, hommage (2/3)

Jessye Norman nous a quittés à 74 ans, et sa discographie nous offre le témoignage d’une carrière exceptionnelle, ainsi que de la variété de son répertoire, de Mozart à Tippett, de la mélodie française au lied allemand, de Verdi à Wagner.

Jessye Norman, la diva s’en est allée, hommage (2/3)
Jessye Norman - Gala du 20e anniversaire de l'ACE à Sotheby's le 11 juin 2012 à New York. , © Getty / John Lamparski / WireImage

Aujourd’hui, nous explorerons les dix premières années de 1969, date de son premier disque avec Irwin Gage à 1980, lorsqu’elle chante l’Hymne à la joie de Beethoven sous la direction de Karl Boehm dont ce fut le dernier enregistrement.

Jessye Norman est née à Augusta en Géorgie dans une famille de musiciens. 

Elle obtient une bourse pour étudier le chant à l'université Howard de Washington. Diplômée en musique en 1967, elle poursuit sa formation au Conservatoire Peabody à Baltimore (Maryland), et à l'université du Michigan.

Sa carrière commence en Europe où elle s'installe en 1969.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h31
    Dem Unendlichen D 291 - JESSYE NORMAN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Dem Unendlichen D 291

    Jessye Norman : Soprano, Irwin Gage : Piano, Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock : auteur
    Album Récital Jessye Norman Label Emi (5668532) Année 1970
  • 13h37
    Il padre adorato - NICOLAI GEDDA
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Idoménée roi de Crête K 366 : Il padre adorato (Acte 1) Idamante

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Rai De Rome, Choeur De La Rai De Rome, Nicolai Gedda, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Idamante, Heather Harper, Rae Woodland, Andrea Snarski, Antonio Liviero, Franco Pugliese, Elvira Spica, Carla Virgili, Giambattista Varesco : auteur
    Album Idoménée Roi De Crête K 366 Label Opera D'oro (OPD 7011)
  • 13h41
    Acte II : Figlio del sol mio dolce amor (Selika) - JESSYE NORMAN
    Giacomo Meyerbeercompositeur

    L'Africaine : Figlio del sol, mio dolce amor (Acte 2) Selika

    Riccardo Muti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Mai Musical Florentin, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Selika, Veriano Luchetti, Giangiacomo Guelfi, Mietta Sighele, Agostino Ferrin, Gianfranco Casarini, Dino Formichini, Eugène Scribe : auteur
    Album Meyerbeer / L'africaine / 1971 / Muti Label Opera D'oro (OPD 1467)
  • 13h49
    There is a balm in Gilead - Track 16
    Traditionnelcompositeur

    There is a balm in Gilead

    Jessye Norman : Soprano
    Label Memories (HR 4271)
  • 13h54
    Euryanthe : Die Tale dampfen die Höhen glüh'n (Acte III) Choeur de chasseurs / O seht Die Schalng' erlegt von starker Hand (Acte III) Récitatif Louis - JESSYE NORMAN
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Euryanthe : Die Tale dampfen die Höhen glüh'n (Acte III) Choeur de chasseurs / O seht! Die Schlang' erlegt von starker Hand (Acte III) Récitatif Louis VI et choeur

    Marek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Jessye Norman, Rita Hunter, Nicolai Gedda, Tom Krause, Siegfried Vogel : Basse (voix), Louis VI, Helmina Von Chézy : auteur
    Album Euryanthe (Intégrale) Label Emi (7635092)
  • 13h57
    Euryanthe : Lasst mich hier in Ruh' erlassen (Acte III) Duo Euryanthe Louis VI et choeur - JESSYE NORMAN
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Euryanthe : Lasst mich hier in Ruh' erlassen (Acte III) Duo Euryanthe Louis VI et choeur

    Marek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Euryanthe, Rita Hunter, Nicolai Gedda, Tom Krause, Siegfried Vogel : Basse (voix), Louis VI, Helmina Von Chézy : auteur
    Album Euryanthe (Intégrale) Label Emi (7635092)
  • 13h59
    Euryanthe : Zu ihm O weilet nicht (Acte III) Air d'Euryanthe et choeur - JESSYE NORMAN
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Euryanthe : Zu ihm O weilet nicht (Acte III) Air d'Euryanthe et choeur

    Marek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Euryanthe, Rita Hunter, Nicolai Gedda, Tom Krause, Siegfried Vogel, Helmina Von Chézy : auteur
    Album Euryanthe (Intégrale) Label Emi (7635092)
  • 14h05
    Frauenliebe und -leben op 42 : 4. Du Ring an meinem Finger - JESSYE NORMAN
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Frauenliebe und -leben op 42 : 4. Du Ring an meinem Finger

    Jessye Norman : Soprano, Irwin Eichendorf, Adelbert von Chamisso : auteur
    Album Schumann : Lieder Label Philips (9 500 110) Année 1976
  • 14h09
    L'invitation au voyage - JESSYE NORMAN
    Henri Duparccompositeur

    L'invitation au voyage

    Jessye Norman : Soprano, Dalton Baldwin : Piano, Charles Baudelaire : auteur
    Album Jessye Norman Interprète Des Mélodies De Duparc Ravel Poulenc Et Satie Label Philips (416445-2) Année 1977
  • 14h14
    Il Corsaro : Romance et duo (Acte 1 Sc 2) Medora, Corrado
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Il Corsaro : Romance et duo (Acte 1 Sc 2) Medora, Corrado

    Lamberto Gardelli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Singers, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Medora, José Carreras : Ténor, Corrado, Francesco Maria Piave : auteur
    Label Philips (416 398-2)
  • 14h28
    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Rheinlegendchen - JOHN SHIRLEY-QUIRK
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Rheinlegendchen

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, John Shirley-Quirk
    Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie N°2 Et Lieder Label Philips (420235-2)
  • 14h33
    A Child Of Our Time : How can I cherish my man in such days? et spiritual (extrait 1ère partie)
    Michael Tippettcompositeur

    A Child Of Our Time : How can I cherish my man in such days? et spiritual (extrait 1ère partie)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, BBC Singers, BBC Choral Society, Jessye Norman : Soprano
    Label Philips (446 331-2)
  • 14h39
    Give me Jesus - pour soprano et choeurs a cappella - JESSYE NORMAN
    Traditionnelcompositeur

    Give me Jesus - pour soprano et choeurs a cappella

    Willis Patterson : Arrangement : compositeur, Willis Patterson : chef d'orchestre, Ambrosian Singers, Jessye Norman : Soprano, John Mac Carthy
    Album Jessye Norman Récital Sacré Label Philips (432545-2) Année 1990
  • 14h44
    Symphonie n°9 en ré min op 125 : 4. Presto - Track 5
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en ré min op 125 : 4. Presto

    Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Konzertvereinigung du Choeur de l'Opéra de Vienne, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Brigitte Fassbaender : Contralto, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Walter Berry : Baryton (voix)
    Label Deutsche Grammophon (427 802-2)
