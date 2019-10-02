Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
Jessye Norman, la diva s’en est allée, hommage (2/3)
Jessye Norman nous a quittés à 74 ans, et sa discographie nous offre le témoignage d’une carrière exceptionnelle, ainsi que de la variété de son répertoire, de Mozart à Tippett, de la mélodie française au lied allemand, de Verdi à Wagner.
Aujourd’hui, nous explorerons les dix premières années de 1969, date de son premier disque avec Irwin Gage à 1980, lorsqu’elle chante l’Hymne à la joie de Beethoven sous la direction de Karl Boehm dont ce fut le dernier enregistrement.
Jessye Norman est née à Augusta en Géorgie dans une famille de musiciens.
Elle obtient une bourse pour étudier le chant à l'université Howard de Washington. Diplômée en musique en 1967, elle poursuit sa formation au Conservatoire Peabody à Baltimore (Maryland), et à l'université du Michigan.
Sa carrière commence en Europe où elle s'installe en 1969.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h31Franz Schubertcompositeur
Dem Unendlichen D 291Jessye Norman : Soprano, Irwin Gage : Piano, Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock : auteurAlbum Récital Jessye Norman Label Emi (5668532) Année 1970
- 13h37Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Idoménée roi de Crête K 366 : Il padre adorato (Acte 1) IdamanteColin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Rai De Rome, Choeur De La Rai De Rome, Nicolai Gedda, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Idamante, Heather Harper, Rae Woodland, Andrea Snarski, Antonio Liviero, Franco Pugliese, Elvira Spica, Carla Virgili, Giambattista Varesco : auteurAlbum Idoménée Roi De Crête K 366 Label Opera D'oro (OPD 7011)
- 13h41Giacomo Meyerbeercompositeur
L'Africaine : Figlio del sol, mio dolce amor (Acte 2) SelikaRiccardo Muti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Mai Musical Florentin, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Selika, Veriano Luchetti, Giangiacomo Guelfi, Mietta Sighele, Agostino Ferrin, Gianfranco Casarini, Dino Formichini, Eugène Scribe : auteurAlbum Meyerbeer / L'africaine / 1971 / Muti Label Opera D'oro (OPD 1467)
- 13h49Traditionnelcompositeur
There is a balm in GileadJessye Norman : SopranoLabel Memories (HR 4271)
- 13h54Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Euryanthe : Die Tale dampfen die Höhen glüh'n (Acte III) Choeur de chasseurs / O seht! Die Schlang' erlegt von starker Hand (Acte III) Récitatif Louis VI et choeurMarek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Jessye Norman, Rita Hunter, Nicolai Gedda, Tom Krause, Siegfried Vogel : Basse (voix), Louis VI, Helmina Von Chézy : auteurAlbum Euryanthe (Intégrale) Label Emi (7635092)
- 13h57Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Euryanthe : Lasst mich hier in Ruh' erlassen (Acte III) Duo Euryanthe Louis VI et choeurMarek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Euryanthe, Rita Hunter, Nicolai Gedda, Tom Krause, Siegfried Vogel : Basse (voix), Louis VI, Helmina Von Chézy : auteurAlbum Euryanthe (Intégrale) Label Emi (7635092)
- 13h59Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Euryanthe : Zu ihm O weilet nicht (Acte III) Air d'Euryanthe et choeurMarek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Choeur De La Radio De Leipzig, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Euryanthe, Rita Hunter, Nicolai Gedda, Tom Krause, Siegfried Vogel, Helmina Von Chézy : auteurAlbum Euryanthe (Intégrale) Label Emi (7635092)
- 14h05Robert Schumanncompositeur
Frauenliebe und -leben op 42 : 4. Du Ring an meinem FingerJessye Norman : Soprano, Irwin Eichendorf, Adelbert von Chamisso : auteurAlbum Schumann : Lieder Label Philips (9 500 110) Année 1976
- 14h09Henri Duparccompositeur
L'invitation au voyageJessye Norman : Soprano, Dalton Baldwin : Piano, Charles Baudelaire : auteurAlbum Jessye Norman Interprète Des Mélodies De Duparc Ravel Poulenc Et Satie Label Philips (416445-2) Année 1977
- 14h14Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Il Corsaro : Romance et duo (Acte 1 Sc 2) Medora, CorradoLamberto Gardelli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Singers, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Medora, José Carreras : Ténor, Corrado, Francesco Maria Piave : auteurLabel Philips (416 398-2)
- 14h28Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Des Knaben Wunderhorn : RheinlegendchenBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, John Shirley-QuirkAlbum Gustav Mahler : Symphonie N°2 Et Lieder Label Philips (420235-2)
- 14h33Michael Tippettcompositeur
A Child Of Our Time : How can I cherish my man in such days? et spiritual (extrait 1ère partie)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, BBC Singers, BBC Choral Society, Jessye Norman : SopranoLabel Philips (446 331-2)
- 14h39Traditionnelcompositeur
Give me Jesus - pour soprano et choeurs a cappellaWillis Patterson : Arrangement : compositeur, Willis Patterson : chef d'orchestre, Ambrosian Singers, Jessye Norman : Soprano, John Mac CarthyAlbum Jessye Norman Récital Sacré Label Philips (432545-2) Année 1990
- 14h44Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en ré min op 125 : 4. PrestoKarl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Konzertvereinigung du Choeur de l'Opéra de Vienne, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Brigitte Fassbaender : Contralto, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Walter Berry : Baryton (voix)Label Deutsche Grammophon (427 802-2)
