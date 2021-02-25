Programmation musicale
Jeudi 25 février 2021
Iván Fischer, chef d’orchestre (4/5)
Il vient de fêter ses soixante-dix ans, et s’il n’est pas une superstar, c’est quand même l’un des grands chefs d’orchestre de notre temps. Ivan Fischer est à l’honneur pour cinq émissions dans Arabesques, de Mozart à Bartók, en passant par Gustav Mahler dont il est un interprète toujours inspiré.
Iván Fischer est fondateur et directeur musical du Budapest Festival Orchestra. Chef honoraire des Konzerthaus et Konzerthausorchester de Berlin. En 2018, a fondé le Vicenza Opera Festival.
Il a également acquis une réputation de compositeur. Ses œuvres sont jouées aux Etats-Unis, aux Pays-Bas, en Belgique, en Hongrie, en Allemagne, et en Autriche.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie n°19 en Mi bémol Maj K 132 : 4. AllegroIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Symphonies n°19, 26 et 39 Label Hungaroton (HCD 31093) Année 1995
- 13h35Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 4. Allegro con brioIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonie n°7 Label Channel Classics (CCS SA 25207) Année 2008
- 13h44Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivaceIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonie n°9 Label Hungaroton (HCD 12722) Année 1994
- 13h57Franz Lisztcompositeur
Fantaisie sur des mélodies populaires hongroises S 123 - pour piano et orchestreIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jorge Bolet : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Totentanz etc. Label Decca (414079-2) Année 1985
- 14h13Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56a : Finale : AndanteIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Oeuvres orchestrales Label Channel Classics (CCS SA 28309) Année 2009
- 14h18Antonin Dvorakcompositeur
Carnaval, Ouverture op 92 B 169Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°8 Label Harmonia Mundi (QUI 903017) Année 1991
- 14h28Anton Brucknercompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj WAB 107 : 3. ScherzoIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Anton Bruckner : Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj Label Channel Classics (CCA SA 33714) Année 2014
- 14h37Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en mi min : 3. ScherzoIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De BudapestAlbum Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°7 Label Challenge Classics (CCS SA 38019) Année 2019
- 14h48Béla Bartókcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 Sz 95 BB 101 : 1. AllegroIvan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest, Andras Schiff : PianoAlbum Béla Bartok : Intégrale des concertos pour piano Label Teldec (0630-13158-2) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
