Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 25 février 2021
1h 28mn

Iván Fischer, chef d’orchestre (4/5)

Il vient de fêter ses soixante-dix ans, et s’il n’est pas une superstar, c’est quand même l’un des grands chefs d’orchestre de notre temps. Ivan Fischer est à l’honneur pour cinq émissions dans Arabesques, de Mozart à Bartók, en passant par Gustav Mahler dont il est un interprète toujours inspiré.

Iván Fischer, chef d’orchestre (4/5)
Isabelle Faust interprétant le "Concerto pour violon en mi mineur" de Felix Mendelssohn avec le Budapest Festival Orchestra dirigé par Iván Fischer. 2015, © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito

Iván Fischer est fondateur et directeur musical du Budapest Festival Orchestra. Chef honoraire des Konzerthaus et Konzerthausorchester de Berlin. En 2018, a fondé le Vicenza Opera Festival.

Il a également acquis une réputation de compositeur. Ses œuvres sont jouées aux Etats-Unis, aux Pays-Bas, en Belgique, en Hongrie, en Allemagne, et en Autriche.

A regarder

  • Mahler - Symphony No 6 in A minor

Iván Fischer dirige le Verbier Festival Orchestra

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Symphonie n°19 en Mi bémol Maj K 132 : 4. Allegro
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie n°19 en Mi bémol Maj K 132 : 4. Allegro

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Symphonies n°19, 26 et 39 Label Hungaroton (HCD 31093) Année 1995
  • 13h35
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 4. Allegro con brio
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 4. Allegro con brio

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonie n°7 Label Channel Classics (CCS SA 25207) Année 2008
  • 13h44
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 3. Scherzo. Allegro vivace

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonie n°9 Label Hungaroton (HCD 12722) Année 1994
  • 13h57
    Fantaisie sur des mélodies populaires hongroises S 123 - pour piano et orchestre - JORGE BOLET
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Fantaisie sur des mélodies populaires hongroises S 123 - pour piano et orchestre

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jorge Bolet : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Totentanz etc. Label Decca (414079-2) Année 1985
  • 14h13
    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56a - pour orchestre / intégrale : Finale : Andante
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56a : Finale : Andante

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Oeuvres orchestrales Label Channel Classics (CCS SA 28309) Année 2009
  • 14h18
    Carnaval, Ouverture op 92 B 169
    Antonin Dvorakcompositeur

    Carnaval, Ouverture op 92 B 169

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°8 Label Harmonia Mundi (QUI 903017) Année 1991
  • 14h28
    Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj WAB 107 : Scherzo
    Anton Brucknercompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj WAB 107 : 3. Scherzo

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Anton Bruckner : Symphonie n°7 en Mi Maj Label Channel Classics (CCA SA 33714) Année 2014
  • 14h37
    Symphonie n°7 en mi min : 3. Scherzo
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en mi min : 3. Scherzo

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest
    Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°7 Label Challenge Classics (CCS SA 38019) Année 2019
  • 14h48
    Concerto pour piano n°2 Sz 95 BB 101 : 1. Allegro - ANDRAS SCHIFF
    Béla Bartókcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 Sz 95 BB 101 : 1. Allegro

    Ivan Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Budapest, Andras Schiff : Piano
    Album Béla Bartok : Intégrale des concertos pour piano Label Teldec (0630-13158-2) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 24 février 2021
1h 28mn
Iván Fischer, chef d’orchestre (3/5)
émission suivante
vendredi 26 février 2021
1h 28mn
Iván Fischer, chef d’orchestre (5/5)