Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Jeudi 8 avril 2021
Dossier Qui était Igor Stravinsky ?
Igor Stravinsky et la voix (4/5)
Les œuvres vocales de Stravinsky, dans l’ordre chronologique de leur composition. Aujourd'hui l’opéra The Rake’s progress (La carrière d’un libertin), ainsi qu’aux premières œuvres sérielles du compositeur, en passant par des variations sur un choral de Bach.
Bibliographie
- Igor Stravinsky – Auteur : Alexandre Tansman
Editions du point d'exclamation
Concert
- L’Orchestre de Paris dirigé par Eivind Gullberg Jensen interprète The Rake’s Progress d’Igor Stravinsky. Mise en scène de Simon McBurney. Avec Julia Bullock, Paul Appleby, Evan Hughes, David Pittsinger... Opéra enregistré le 5 juillet 2017 au Théâtre de l’Archevêché à Aix-en-Provence.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
Greeting prelude / Pour orchestre/D'apres la chanson de cf summy : Happy birthday to youMICHAEL TILSON-THOMAS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Igor Stravinsky en amerique Label Rca Année 1997
- 13h31Francis Scott Keycompositeur
The star-spangled banner - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestreJohn Smith : compositeur, Orchestre Symphonique De La Cbc, Festival Singers Toronto, Igor Stravinsky, Elmer IselerAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 53 Label Sony Classical (88875026162-53) Année 2015
- 13h33Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : Soon dawn glitter (Acte I Sc 2) ChoeurJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h34Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : Sisters of Venus Brotheres of Mars (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif ShadowJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h35Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : Love too frequently betrayed (Acte I Sc 2) Cavatine de RakewellJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h38Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : How sad a song (Acte I Sc 2) ChoeurJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h39Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : The sun is bright the grass is green (Acte I Sc 2) ChoeurJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h41Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : No word from Tom (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif AnneJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h43Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : Quietly night (Acte I Sc 2) Air d'AnneJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h45Igor Stravinskycompositeur
The Rake's progress : My father ! Can I desert him (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif AnneJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILEAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
- 13h46IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
The Rake's progress : I go I go to him (Acte I Sc 2) Cablette d'AnneJOHN ELIOT GARDINER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES, CHOEUR MONTEVERDIAnnée 1999
- 13h50IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
Act III - ruin. Disaster. ShameEGAMIAlbum The rake's progress (intégrale) Label Philips (454432-2) Année 1995
- 13h53IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
Act III - aha! he is here the auctioneerEGAMIAlbum The rake's progress (intégrale) Label Philips (454432-2) Année 1995
- 14h00Igor Stravinskyauteur
Cantate : A lyke-wake dirge - versus III: 2nd interludeKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble A Vents Philharmonique Tcheque, Choeur Philharmnoque Tcheque De PragueAlbum Les noces / Messe / Cantate Label Supraphon (111946-2)
- 14h01Igor Stravinskyauteur
Cantate : Westron windKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestreAlbum Les noces / Messe / Cantate Label Supraphon (111946-2)
- 14h04Igor Stravinskyauteur
Cantate : A lyke-wake dirge - versus IV: PostludeKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestreAlbum Les noces / Messe / Cantate Label Supraphon (111946-2)
- 14h07Igor Stravinskycompositeur
3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 1. Musick to heare - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et altoMagdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Kaspar Zehnder : Flûte traversière, Marriner Andrew : Clarinette, Yulia Deyneka : Alto (instrument)Album Soirée Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186671) Année 2019
- 14h10Igor Stravinskycompositeur
3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 2. Full fadom five - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et altoMagdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Kaspar Zehnder : Flûte traversière, Marriner Andrew : Clarinette, Yulia Deyneka : Alto (instrument)Album Soirée Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186671) Année 2019
- 14h12Igor Stravinskycompositeur
3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 3. When Dasies pied - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et altoMagdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Kaspar Zehnder : Flûte traversière, Marriner Andrew : Clarinette, Yulia Deyneka : Alto (instrument)Album Soirée Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186671) Année 2019
- 14h15IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Près de l'église à ChigisakhJAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIRAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
- 14h17IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : OvsenJAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIRAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
- 14h18IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
4 chansons paysannes (version 1954): le brochetJAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIRAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
- 14h18IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Monsieur ventruJAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIRAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
- 14h20Igor Stravinskycompositeur
In memoriam Dylan ThomasPierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Intercontemporain, Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano, Phyllis Bryn-Julson : SopranoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Mélodies Label Deutsche Grammophon (431751-2) Année 1982
- 14h30Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Choral - pour choeur mixte et orchestrePhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
- 14h30Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°1 - pour choeur mixte et orchestrePhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
- 14h32Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°2 - pour choeur mixte et orchestrePhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
- 14h33Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°3 - pour choeur mixte et orchestrePhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
- 14h35Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°4 - pour choeur mixte et orchestrePhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
- 14h37Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°5 - pour choeur mixte et orchestrePhilippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De GandAlbum Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
- 14h41Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Canticum sacrum : Brevis motus cantilenaeMichael Gielen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden Baden, Ensemble Vocal De Stuttgart, Christian Elsner : Ténor, Rudolf Rosen : Baryton (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Canticum sacrum agon et requiem canticles Label Hanssler Classic (HACL 93 226) Année 2008
- 14h44Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Canticum sacrum : Illi autme profectaeMichael Gielen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden Baden, Ensemble Vocal De Stuttgart, Christian Elsner : Ténor, Rudolf Rosen : Baryton (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Canticum sacrum agon et requiem canticles Label Hanssler Classic (HACL 93 226) Année 2008
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 7 avril 2021
Igor Stravinsky et la voix (3/5)
1h 28mn
émission suivantevendredi 9 avril 2021
Igor Stravinsky et la voix (5/5)
1h 28mn