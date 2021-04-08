Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 8 avril 2021

Dossier Qui était Igor Stravinsky ?

1h 28mn

Igor Stravinsky et la voix (4/5)

Les œuvres vocales de Stravinsky, dans l’ordre chronologique de leur composition. Aujourd'hui l’opéra The Rake’s progress (La carrière d’un libertin), ainsi qu’aux premières œuvres sérielles du compositeur, en passant par des variations sur un choral de Bach.

Igor Stravinsky et la voix (4/5)
Igor Stravinsky 1967, © Getty / Marvin Koner/CORBIS

Bibliographie

  • Igor Stravinsky – Auteur : Alexandre Tansman
    Editions du point d'exclamation
.
.

Concert

  • L’Orchestre de Paris dirigé par Eivind Gullberg Jensen interprète The Rake’s Progress d’Igor Stravinsky. Mise en scène de Simon McBurney. Avec Julia Bullock, Paul Appleby, Evan Hughes, David Pittsinger... Opéra enregistré le 5 juillet 2017 au Théâtre de l’Archevêché à Aix-en-Provence.
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Greeting prelude / Pour orchestre/D'apres la chanson de cf summy : Happy birthday to you
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    Greeting prelude / Pour orchestre/D'apres la chanson de cf summy : Happy birthday to you

    MICHAEL TILSON-THOMAS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Igor Stravinsky en amerique Label Rca Année 1997
  • 13h31
    The star-spangled banner - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestre - IGOR STRAVINSKY
    Francis Scott Keycompositeur

    The star-spangled banner - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    John Smith : compositeur, Orchestre Symphonique De La Cbc, Festival Singers Toronto, Igor Stravinsky, Elmer Iseler
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 53 Label Sony Classical (88875026162-53) Année 2015
  • 13h33
    The Rake's progress : Soon dawn glitter (Acte I Sc 2) Choeur - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : Soon dawn glitter (Acte I Sc 2) Choeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h34
    The Rake's progress : Sisters of Venus Brotheres of Mars (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif Shadow - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : Sisters of Venus Brotheres of Mars (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif Shadow

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h35
    The Rake's progress : Love too frequently betrayed (Acte I Sc 2) Cavatine de Rakewell - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : Love too frequently betrayed (Acte I Sc 2) Cavatine de Rakewell

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h38
    The Rake's progress : How sad a song (Acte I Sc 2) Choeur - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : How sad a song (Acte I Sc 2) Choeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h39
    The Rake's progress : The sun is bright the grass is green (Acte I Sc 2) Choeur - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : The sun is bright the grass is green (Acte I Sc 2) Choeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h41
    The Rake's progress : No word from Tom (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif Anne - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : No word from Tom (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif Anne

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h43
    The Rake's progress : Quietly night (Acte I Sc 2) Air d'Anne - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : Quietly night (Acte I Sc 2) Air d'Anne

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h45
    The Rake's progress : My father ! Can I desert him (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif Anne - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    The Rake's progress : My father ! Can I desert him (Acte I Sc 2) Récitatif Anne

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Monteverdi, Ian Bostridge : Ténor, TOM RAKEWELL, Deborah York : Soprano, ANNE TRULOVE, Bryn Terfel : Baryton (voix), NICK SHADOW, Anne Sofie von Otter : Mezzo-soprano, BABA THE TURK, Anne Howells : Mezzo-soprano, MOTHER GOOSE, Martin Robson : Basse (voix), TRULOVE, Julian Clarkson : Basse (voix), GARDIEN DE L'ASILE
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The Rake's progress (intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (459648-2) Année 1999
  • 13h46
    The Rake's progress : I go I go to him (Acte I Sc 2) Cablette d'Anne - IAN BOSTRIDGE
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    The Rake's progress : I go I go to him (Acte I Sc 2) Cablette d'Anne

    JOHN ELIOT GARDINER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES, CHOEUR MONTEVERDI
    Année 1999
  • 13h50
    Act III - ruin. Disaster. Shame
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    Act III - ruin. Disaster. Shame

    EGAMI
    Album The rake's progress (intégrale) Label Philips (454432-2) Année 1995
  • 13h53
    Act III - aha! he is here the auctioneer
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    Act III - aha! he is here the auctioneer

    EGAMI
    Album The rake's progress (intégrale) Label Philips (454432-2) Année 1995
  • 14h00
    Cantate : A lyke-wake dirge - versus III: 2nd interlude
    Igor Stravinskyauteur

    Cantate : A lyke-wake dirge - versus III: 2nd interlude

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble A Vents Philharmonique Tcheque, Choeur Philharmnoque Tcheque De Prague
    Album Les noces / Messe / Cantate Label Supraphon (111946-2)
  • 14h01
    Cantate : Westron wind
    Igor Stravinskyauteur

    Cantate : Westron wind

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre
    Album Les noces / Messe / Cantate Label Supraphon (111946-2)
  • 14h04
    Cantate : A lyke-wake dirge - versus IV: Postlude
    Igor Stravinskyauteur

    Cantate : A lyke-wake dirge - versus IV: Postlude

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre
    Album Les noces / Messe / Cantate Label Supraphon (111946-2)
  • 14h07
    3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 1. Musick to heare - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et alto - MAGDALENA KOZENA
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 1. Musick to heare - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et alto

    Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Kaspar Zehnder : Flûte traversière, Marriner Andrew : Clarinette, Yulia Deyneka : Alto (instrument)
    Album Soirée Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186671) Année 2019
  • 14h10
    3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 2. Full fadom five - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et alto - MAGDALENA KOZENA
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 2. Full fadom five - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et alto

    Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Kaspar Zehnder : Flûte traversière, Marriner Andrew : Clarinette, Yulia Deyneka : Alto (instrument)
    Album Soirée Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186671) Année 2019
  • 14h12
    3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 3. When Dasies pied - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et alto - MAGDALENA KOZENA
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    3 Songs from William Shakespeare : 3. When Dasies pied - pour mezzo-soprano flûte traversière clarinette et alto

    Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Kaspar Zehnder : Flûte traversière, Marriner Andrew : Clarinette, Yulia Deyneka : Alto (instrument)
    Album Soirée Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186671) Année 2019
  • 14h15
    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Près de l'église à Chigisakh - NEW LONDON CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Près de l'église à Chigisakh

    JAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIR
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
  • 14h17
    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Ovsen - NEW LONDON CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Ovsen

    JAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIR
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
  • 14h18
    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954): le brochet - NEW LONDON CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954): le brochet

    JAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIR
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
  • 14h18
    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Monsieur ventru - NEW LONDON CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    4 chansons paysannes (version 1954) : Monsieur ventru

    JAMES WOOD : chef d'orchestre, NEW LONDON CHAMBER CHOIR
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Les Noces et autres oeuvres chorales Label Helios (CDH55467)
  • 14h20
    In memoriam Dylan Thomas - ANN MURRAY
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    In memoriam Dylan Thomas

    Pierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Intercontemporain, Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano, Phyllis Bryn-Julson : Soprano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Mélodies Label Deutsche Grammophon (431751-2) Année 1982
  • 14h30
    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Choral - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Choral - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
  • 14h30
    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°1 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°1 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
  • 14h32
    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°2 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°2 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
  • 14h33
    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°3 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°3 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
  • 14h35
    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°4 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°4 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
  • 14h37
    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°5 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Variations sur le choral Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her de Jean Sébastien Bach : Variation n°5 - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Philippe Herreweghe : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie Royale Flamande, Collegium Vocale De Gand
    Album Philippe Herreweghe dirige des oeuvres d'Igor Stravinsky Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 439) Année 2010
  • 14h41
    Canticum sacrum : Brevis motus cantilenae - CHRISTIAN ELSNER
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Canticum sacrum : Brevis motus cantilenae

    Michael Gielen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden Baden, Ensemble Vocal De Stuttgart, Christian Elsner : Ténor, Rudolf Rosen : Baryton (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Canticum sacrum agon et requiem canticles Label Hanssler Classic (HACL 93 226) Année 2008
  • 14h44
    Canticum sacrum : Illi autme profectae - CHRISTIAN ELSNER
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Canticum sacrum : Illi autme profectae

    Michael Gielen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden Baden, Ensemble Vocal De Stuttgart, Christian Elsner : Ténor, Rudolf Rosen : Baryton (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Canticum sacrum agon et requiem canticles Label Hanssler Classic (HACL 93 226) Année 2008
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 7 avril 2021
1h 28mn
Igor Stravinsky et la voix (3/5)
émission suivante
vendredi 9 avril 2021
1h 28mn
Igor Stravinsky et la voix (5/5)