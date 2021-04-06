Programmation musicale
Mardi 6 avril 2021
Dossier Qui était Igor Stravinsky ?
Igor Stravinsky et la voix (2/5)
Nous évoquons en cinq émissions les œuvres vocales dans l’ordre chronologique du grand maître disparu il y a cinquante ans.
Depuis cinquante ans, il repose sur une île de Venise aux côtés de Diaghilev, et sa musique reste incontournable dans le monde entier.
Bibliographie
- Igor Stravinsky – Auteur : André Boucourechliev
Edition Fayard
Concert
- Placé sous la direction de Gianandrea Noseda, l'Orchestre national de France joue le Scherzo fantastique composé par Igor Stravinsky entre juin 1907 et mars 1908.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h31Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
6 Gesänge op 75 : 3. Aus Goethes Faust - arrangement pour baryton et orchestreStefan Blunier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique du WDR de Cologne, Bo Skovhus : Baryton (voix), Igor Stravinsky : auteurAlbum Nacht der Träume Label Crystal Records (N 67 062) Année 2011
- 13h35Modeste Moussorgskicompositeur
Chanson de Méphistophélès - arrangement pour basse et orchestreLawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Marseille, Kevin Short : Basse (voix), Igor Stravinsky : auteurAlbum Mephistopheles and other bad guys Label Pentatone (PTC5186585) Année 2018
- 13h39Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Chants Russes : Canard - pour soprano flute traversière harpe et guitareDanielle Bouthillon : Soprano, TATIANA, Christelle Sery : Guitare, Valerie Kafelnikov : Harpe, Flûte traversièreAlbum Airs d'operas et melodies russes Label Conservatoire De Paris (CREC-AUDIO 99/005) Année 1999
- 13h39Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Chants Russes : Chant dissident - pour soprano flute traversière harpe et guitareDanielle Bouthillon : Soprano, TATIANA, Christelle Sery : Guitare, Valerie Kafelnikov : Harpe, Flûte traversièreAlbum Airs d'operas et melodies russes Label Conservatoire De Paris (CREC-AUDIO 99/005) Année 1999
- 13h45Igor Stravinskycompositeur
L'histoire du soldat : Danse du diableIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, DiversAlbum L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
- 13h46Igor Stravinskycompositeur
L'histoire du soldat : Petit choralIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, DiversAlbum L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
- 13h47Igor Stravinskycompositeur
L'histoire du soldat : Couplet du diableIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, DiversAlbum L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
- 13h47Igor Stravinskycompositeur
L'histoire du soldat : Grand choralIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, DiversAlbum L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
- 13h52Igor Stravinskycompositeur
L'histoire du soldat : Marche triomphale du diableIgor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, DiversAlbum L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
- 13h56Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Pulcinella : OuvertureConcertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
- 13h58Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Pulcinella : Serenata: Larghetto: 'mentre l'erbetta' tenorConcertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
- 14h00Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Pulcinella : Scherzino: AllegroConcertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
- 14h03Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Pulcinella : Ancora poco meno: 'contento forse vivere' sopranoConcertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
- 14h05Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Pulcinella : Allegro assaiConcertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Emmanuel BenitoRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
