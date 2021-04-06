Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Mardi 6 avril 2021

Dossier Qui était Igor Stravinsky ?

1h 28mn

Igor Stravinsky et la voix (2/5)

Nous évoquons en cinq émissions les œuvres vocales dans l’ordre chronologique du grand maître disparu il y a cinquante ans.

Igor Stravinsky - Double Vision , © Getty / Ernst Haas/Hulton Archive

Depuis cinquante ans, il repose sur une île de Venise aux côtés de Diaghilev, et sa musique reste incontournable dans le monde entier. 

Bibliographie

  • Igor Stravinsky – Auteur : André Boucourechliev
    Edition Fayard

Concert

  • Placé sous la direction de Gianandrea Noseda, l'Orchestre national de France joue le Scherzo fantastique composé par Igor Stravinsky entre juin 1907 et mars 1908.
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h31
    6 Gesänge op 75 : 3. Aus Goethes Faust - arrangement pour baryton et orchestre - BO SKOVHUS
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    6 Gesänge op 75 : 3. Aus Goethes Faust - arrangement pour baryton et orchestre

    Stefan Blunier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique du WDR de Cologne, Bo Skovhus : Baryton (voix), Igor Stravinsky : auteur
    Album Nacht der Träume Label Crystal Records (N 67 062) Année 2011
  • 13h35
    Chanson de Méphistophélès - arrangement pour basse et orchestre - KEVIN SHORT
    Modeste Moussorgskicompositeur

    Chanson de Méphistophélès - arrangement pour basse et orchestre

    Lawrence Foster : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Marseille, Kevin Short : Basse (voix), Igor Stravinsky : auteur
    Album Mephistopheles and other bad guys Label Pentatone (PTC5186585) Année 2018
  • 13h39
    Chants Russes : Canard - pour soprano flute traversière harpe et guitare - DANIELLE BOUTHILLON
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Chants Russes : Canard - pour soprano flute traversière harpe et guitare

    Danielle Bouthillon : Soprano, TATIANA, Christelle Sery : Guitare, Valerie Kafelnikov : Harpe, Flûte traversière
    Album Airs d'operas et melodies russes Label Conservatoire De Paris (CREC-AUDIO 99/005) Année 1999
  • 13h39
    Chants Russes : Chant dissident - pour soprano flute traversière harpe et guitare - DANIELLE BOUTHILLON
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Chants Russes : Chant dissident - pour soprano flute traversière harpe et guitare

    Danielle Bouthillon : Soprano, TATIANA, Christelle Sery : Guitare, Valerie Kafelnikov : Harpe, Flûte traversière
    Album Airs d'operas et melodies russes Label Conservatoire De Paris (CREC-AUDIO 99/005) Année 1999
  • 13h45
    L'histoire du soldat : Danse du diable - JEAN COCTEAU
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    L'histoire du soldat : Danse du diable

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, Divers
    Album L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
  • 13h46
    L'histoire du soldat : Petit choral - JEAN COCTEAU
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    L'histoire du soldat : Petit choral

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, Divers
    Album L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
  • 13h47
    L'histoire du soldat : Couplet du diable - JEAN COCTEAU
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    L'histoire du soldat : Couplet du diable

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, Divers
    Album L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
  • 13h47
    L'histoire du soldat : Grand choral - JEAN COCTEAU
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    L'histoire du soldat : Grand choral

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, Divers
    Album L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
  • 13h52
    L'histoire du soldat : Marche triomphale du diable - JEAN COCTEAU
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    L'histoire du soldat : Marche triomphale du diable

    Igor Markevitch : chef d'orchestre, Jean Cocteau : Voix, le récitant, Peter Ustinov : Voix, le diable, Jean Marie Fertey : Voix, le soldat, Anne Tonietti : Voix, la princesse, Divers
    Album L'histoire du soldat Label Philips (Phps) (420773-2)
  • 13h56
    Pulcinella : Ouverture - ANNA CATERINA ANTONACCI
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Pulcinella : Ouverture

    Concertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
  • 13h58
    Pulcinella : Serenata: Larghetto: 'mentre l'erbetta' tenor - ANNA CATERINA ANTONACCI
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Pulcinella : Serenata: Larghetto: 'mentre l'erbetta' tenor

    Concertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
  • 14h00
    Pulcinella : Scherzino: Allegro - ANNA CATERINA ANTONACCI
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Pulcinella : Scherzino: Allegro

    Concertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
  • 14h03
    Pulcinella : Ancora poco meno: 'contento forse vivere' soprano - ANNA CATERINA ANTONACCI
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Pulcinella : Ancora poco meno: 'contento forse vivere' soprano

    Concertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
  • 14h05
    Pulcinella : Allegro assai - ANNA CATERINA ANTONACCI
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Pulcinella : Allegro assai

    Concertino Players, Anna Caterina Antonacci : Soprano, Pietro Ballo : Ténor, William Shimell : Voix, Basse (voix)
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Petrouchka et Pulcinella Label Decca (443774-2) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
