Hommage au violoncelliste américain Lynn Harrell, disparu le 27 avril 2020 (5/5)

Cinquième et dernière émission de notre série Lynn Harrell, violoncelliste américain décédé le mois dernier, avec aujourd’hui un programme tourné vers le XXe et même le XXIème siècle.

INNOCENCE (K. Jarrett) - Lynn Harrell (violoncelle) / Ben Powell (violon) / Randy Kerber (piano)

Lynn Harell parle de son rôle d'Ansel Evans et de son lien avec le film The Music of Cello

En savoir plus sur le film "The Music of Cello": ici

Programmation musicale

Jean Sebastien Bach : Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : Prélude

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Decca 414 163-2

Max Bruch : Kol Nidrei op 47

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Philharmonia Orchestra

Vladimir Ashkenazy (direction)

Decca 410 144-2

Arnold Schoenberg : Pierrot lunaire op 21 : Serenade – Heimfahrt - O alter Duft

Yvonne Minton (mezzo-soprano) Daniel Barenboim (piano) Michel Debost (flûte traversière) Antony Pay (clarinette) Pinchas Zukerman (violon) Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Pierre Boulez (direction)

SONY CLASSICAL 88843013332-44

Ludwig Van Beethoven : Trio avec piano en Si bémol Maj op 97 : 1. Allegro moderato

Vladimir Ashkenazy (piano) Itzhak Perlman (violon) Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

EMI 7474558

Jean Sebastien Bach : Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : Courante

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Decca 414 163-2

Henri Dutilleux : Tout un monde lointain : Regard - Houles - Miroirs - Hymne - pour violoncelle et orchestre

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Orchestre National De France

Charles Dutoit (direction)

Decca 444398-2

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski : Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 - pour violoncelle et orchestre

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Orchestre De Cleveland

Lorin Maazel (direction)

Decca 480 6617

Randy Kerber : Cello (film de Angie Sue) : The life of Ansel Evans

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle) Roger Wilkie (violon)

Hollywood Studio Symphony

William Ross (direction)

Varese Sarabande

Jean Sebastien Bach : Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : Gigue

Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)

Decca 414 163-2