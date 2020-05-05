Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Vendredi 29 mai 2020
1h 28mn

Hommage au violoncelliste américain Lynn Harrell, disparu le 27 avril 2020 (5/5)

Cinquième et dernière émission de notre série Lynn Harrell, violoncelliste américain décédé le mois dernier, avec aujourd’hui un programme tourné vers le XXe et même le XXIème siècle.

Lynn Harrell, © Getty / Michael Bradley
  • INNOCENCE (K. Jarrett) - Lynn Harrell (violoncelle) / Ben Powell (violon) / Randy Kerber (piano)
  • Lynn Harell parle de son rôle d'Ansel Evans et de son lien avec le film The Music of Cello

En savoir plus sur le film "The Music of Cello": ici

Programmation musicale

Jean Sebastien Bach : Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : Prélude
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Decca 414 163-2

Max Bruch : Kol Nidrei op 47
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Philharmonia Orchestra
Vladimir Ashkenazy (direction)
Decca 410 144-2

Arnold Schoenberg : Pierrot lunaire op 21 : Serenade – Heimfahrt - O alter Duft
Yvonne Minton (mezzo-soprano) Daniel Barenboim (piano) Michel Debost (flûte traversière) Antony Pay (clarinette) Pinchas Zukerman (violon) Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Pierre Boulez (direction)
SONY CLASSICAL 88843013332-44

Ludwig Van Beethoven : Trio avec piano en Si bémol Maj op 97 : 1. Allegro moderato
Vladimir Ashkenazy (piano) Itzhak Perlman (violon) Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
EMI 7474558

Jean Sebastien Bach : Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : Courante
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Decca 414 163-2

Henri Dutilleux : Tout un monde lointain : Regard - Houles - Miroirs - Hymne - pour violoncelle et orchestre
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Orchestre National De France
Charles Dutoit (direction)
Decca 444398-2

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovski : Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 - pour violoncelle et orchestre
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Orchestre De Cleveland
Lorin Maazel (direction)
Decca 480 6617

Randy Kerber : Cello (film de Angie Sue) : The life of Ansel Evans
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle) Roger Wilkie (violon)
Hollywood Studio Symphony
William Ross (direction)
Varese Sarabande

Jean Sebastien Bach : Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : Gigue
Lynn Harrell (violoncelle)
Decca 414 163-2

