Grandes héroïnes de la mythologie (8/10) : Les femmes d’Ulysse (3/3) : Pénélope

Bernard Lelou / Ricet-Barrier

Pénélope

Les Frères Jacques

Arion ARN 64085

Georges Brassens

Pénélope

Georges Brassens

Pierre Nicolas, contrebasse

Philips 532356-2

Claudio Monteverdi

Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria : Di misera regina (Acte I, scène 1 - Pénélope et Ericlea)

Bernarda Fink, contralto (Pénélope)

Jocelyne Taillon, soprano (Ericlea)

Concerto Vocale

René Jacobs, direction

Harmonia Mundi HMC 901427/29

Reinhard Keiser

Ulysses : Du angenehme Nachtigall (Air de Pénélope)

Dorothee Mields, soprano

The Gentleman's Band

Stefan Temmingh, flûte à bec et direction

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 0886445410167

Max Bruch

Odysseus : Penelopes Trauer (2ème partie)

Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano

Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre

Leon Botstein, direction

Schwann 3-6557-2

Heinrich von Herzogenberg

Odysseus opus 16 : Pénélope

Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken Kaiserslautern

Frank Beermann, direction

CPO 777 280-2

Benjamin Britten

The rescue of Penelope :

1 Long suffering Odysseus (1ère partie - récitant)

2 Listen. The voices of the gods (1ère partie - récitant, Artémis, Hermès et Apollon)

Janet Baker, récitante

Catherine Wyn-Rogers, mezzo-soprano (Artémis)

John Mark Ainsley, ténor (Hermès)

William Dazeley, basse (Apollon)

Orchestre Hallé

Kent Nagano, direction

Erato 0630-12713-2

Rolf Liebermann

Pénélope : Des Meeres tiefem Dunkel (1ère partie)

Christel Gotz, soprano (Pénélope)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne

George Szell, direction

Orféo C 328931 B

Claudio Monteverdi

Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria : Son vani oscuri pregi (Acte IV, scène 3 - Pénélope et Ulysse)

Bernarda Fink, contralto (Pénélope)

Christoph Prégardien, ténor (Ulysse)

Concerto Vocale

René Jacobs, direction

Harmonia Mundi HMC 901427/29

Joao de Sousa Carvalho

Pénélope : Ouverture :

1. Allegro assai

2. Andantino con moto

3. Allegro

Sinfonia B

Cesar Viana, direction

EMI 5564222

Gabriel Fauré

Pénélope (Acte III)

Régine Crespin, soprano (Pénélope)

Raoul Jobin, ténor (Ulysse)

Joseph Peyron, Robert Massard, Michel Hamel, Bernard Demigny, Pierre Germain : Les Prétendants

Chœur et Orchestre National de la RTF

Désiré Emile Inghelbrecht, direction

Rodolphe Productions RPC 32447/48

Hervé

Le retour d'Ulysse : Je suis Lucrèce (Pénélope)

Denise Duval, soprano (Pénélope)

Orchestre Radio Lyrique de la RTF

Marcel Cariven, direction

Musidisc 202212

Claudio Monteverdi

Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria : Illustratevi o cieli (Acte V, scène 10 - Pénélope et Ulysse)

Bernarda Fink, contralto (Pénélope)

Christoph Prégardien, ténor (Ulysse)

Concerto Vocale

René Jacobs, direction

Harmonia Mundi HMC 901427/29

Chris Potter

Pénélope

Chris Potter, saxophone

Graig Taborn, piano

David Virelles, piano préparé, célesta et harmonium

Larry Grenadier, basse

Eric Harland, batterie

ECM 2258