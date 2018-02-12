Grandes héroïnes de la mythologie (8/10) : Les femmes d’Ulysse (3/3) : Pénélope
Bernard Lelou / Ricet-Barrier
Pénélope
Les Frères Jacques
Arion ARN 64085
Georges Brassens
Pénélope
Georges Brassens
Pierre Nicolas, contrebasse
Philips 532356-2
Claudio Monteverdi
Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria : Di misera regina (Acte I, scène 1 - Pénélope et Ericlea)
Bernarda Fink, contralto (Pénélope)
Jocelyne Taillon, soprano (Ericlea)
Concerto Vocale
René Jacobs, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901427/29
Reinhard Keiser
Ulysses : Du angenehme Nachtigall (Air de Pénélope)
Dorothee Mields, soprano
The Gentleman's Band
Stefan Temmingh, flûte à bec et direction
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 0886445410167
Max Bruch
Odysseus : Penelopes Trauer (2ème partie)
Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano
Philharmonie de la Radio NDR de Hanovre
Leon Botstein, direction
Schwann 3-6557-2
Heinrich von Herzogenberg
Odysseus opus 16 : Pénélope
Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken Kaiserslautern
Frank Beermann, direction
CPO 777 280-2
Benjamin Britten
The rescue of Penelope :
1 Long suffering Odysseus (1ère partie - récitant)
2 Listen. The voices of the gods (1ère partie - récitant, Artémis, Hermès et Apollon)
Janet Baker, récitante
Catherine Wyn-Rogers, mezzo-soprano (Artémis)
John Mark Ainsley, ténor (Hermès)
William Dazeley, basse (Apollon)
Orchestre Hallé
Kent Nagano, direction
Erato 0630-12713-2
Rolf Liebermann
Pénélope : Des Meeres tiefem Dunkel (1ère partie)
Christel Gotz, soprano (Pénélope)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
George Szell, direction
Orféo C 328931 B
Claudio Monteverdi
Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria : Son vani oscuri pregi (Acte IV, scène 3 - Pénélope et Ulysse)
Bernarda Fink, contralto (Pénélope)
Christoph Prégardien, ténor (Ulysse)
Concerto Vocale
René Jacobs, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901427/29
Joao de Sousa Carvalho
Pénélope : Ouverture :
1. Allegro assai
2. Andantino con moto
3. Allegro
Sinfonia B
Cesar Viana, direction
EMI 5564222
Gabriel Fauré
Pénélope (Acte III)
Régine Crespin, soprano (Pénélope)
Raoul Jobin, ténor (Ulysse)
Joseph Peyron, Robert Massard, Michel Hamel, Bernard Demigny, Pierre Germain : Les Prétendants
Chœur et Orchestre National de la RTF
Désiré Emile Inghelbrecht, direction
Rodolphe Productions RPC 32447/48
Hervé
Le retour d'Ulysse : Je suis Lucrèce (Pénélope)
Denise Duval, soprano (Pénélope)
Orchestre Radio Lyrique de la RTF
Marcel Cariven, direction
Musidisc 202212
Claudio Monteverdi
Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria : Illustratevi o cieli (Acte V, scène 10 - Pénélope et Ulysse)
Bernarda Fink, contralto (Pénélope)
Christoph Prégardien, ténor (Ulysse)
Concerto Vocale
René Jacobs, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901427/29
Chris Potter
Pénélope
Chris Potter, saxophone
Graig Taborn, piano
David Virelles, piano préparé, célesta et harmonium
Larry Grenadier, basse
Eric Harland, batterie
ECM 2258
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration