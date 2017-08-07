Arabesques
Lundi 28 août 2017
1h 58mn

Georg Solti, un chef de légende (1/5)

La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Giuseppe Verdi

    La force du destin : Ouverture

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Solti : OuverturesLABEL : DECCA
    14:12
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : 4. Allegro ma non troppo

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonie n°4 et concerto pour violonLABEL : DECCA
    14:20
    Franz Von Suppe

    La Dame de pique : Ouverture

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Solti : OuverturesLABEL : DECCA
    14:29
    Zoltan Kodaly

    Danses de Galanta pour orchestre

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Kodaly et Bartok : Oeuvres orchestralesLABEL : DECCA
    14:44
    Felix Mendelssohn

    Symphonie n°3 en la min op 56 MWV N 18 (Ecossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimo

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Mendelssohn : Symphonies n°3 et 4LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC
    14:55
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Symphonie n°25 en sol min K 183 : Allegro con brio

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Haydn et Mozart : SymphoniesLABEL : DECCA
