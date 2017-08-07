Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Lundi 28 août 2017
Georg Solti, un chef de légende (1/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Giuseppe Verdi
La force du destin : OuvertureGeorg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Solti : OuverturesLABEL : DECCA
14:12
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : 4. Allegro ma non troppoGeorg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonie n°4 et concerto pour violonLABEL : DECCA
14:20
Franz Von Suppe
La Dame de pique : OuvertureGeorg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Solti : OuverturesLABEL : DECCA
14:29
Zoltan Kodaly
Danses de Galanta pour orchestreGeorg Solti, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Kodaly et Bartok : Oeuvres orchestralesLABEL : DECCA
14:44
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n°3 en la min op 56 MWV N 18 (Ecossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimoGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Mendelssohn : Symphonies n°3 et 4LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC
14:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°25 en sol min K 183 : Allegro con brioGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Haydn et Mozart : SymphoniesLABEL : DECCA
