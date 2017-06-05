Georg Philipp Telemann (4/5)
♫ Programmation musicale ♫
Georg Philipp Telemann
Cantate TWV 1:1502 : Warum verstellst du die Gebärden : Nur getrost gelassne Seelen (Air)
Fritz Wunderlich, ténor
Fritz Fischer, hautbois
Hermann Werdermann, clavecin
Wolfgang Meyer, violoncelle
Membran International 233447
Georg Philipp Telemann
Quatuor n°1 en ré majeur TWV 43 : D3 : Gaiment
Quadro Amsterdam :
Frans Bruggen, flûte traversière
Jaap Schroeder, violon
Anner Bylsma, violoncelle
Gustav Leonhardt, clavecin
Teldec 4509-92177-2
Georg Philipp Telemann
Cantate TWV 20:39 : Die Tageszeiten : Die Nacht :
- O Nacht und du geweihte Stille (Air de basse)
- Sie kömmt. Ihr helles Sternenkleid (Récitatif de basse)
- Wie wird des Grabes Nacht entweichen (Air de basse)
- Der Herr ist Gott (Chœur)
Gotthold Schwarz, basse
L'Arpa Festante
Fritz Näf, direction
Carus 83.439
Georg Philipp Telemann
Ouverture en sol majeur TWV 55 G2 (La Bizarre) - pour orchestre à cordes
- Ouverture
- Courante
- Gavotte en rondeau
- Branle
- Sarabande
- Fantaisie
- Menuet I - Menuet II
- Rossignol
Akademie Für Alte Musik de Berlin
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901744
Georg Philipp Telemann
Der Schulmeister TWV 20:57 :
- Ouverture et récitatif : Ihr Jungen spent die Ohren auf (Basse et chœur)
- Wenn der Schulmeister singet (Air de basse)
Theo Adam, basse
Herbert Collum, clavecin
Kreuzchor et Staatskapelle de Dresde
Otmar Suitner, direction
Berlin Classics 0032002BC
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fantaisie n°2 en la mineur TWV 40 pour flûte à bec alto: 3 :
- Grave
- Vivace
- Adagio
- Allegro
Heloise Gaillard, flûte à bec
Agogique AGO014
Georg Philipp Telemann
12 fantaisies TWV 40 : 2 à 13 : Fantaisie n°2 en la mineur TWV 40 : 3 - pour flûte traversière / version pour hautbois
Vilem Veverka, hautbois
Supraphon SU 4121-2
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fantaisie n°2 en la mineur TWV 40 : 3 : Allegro - arrangement pour tuba et harpe
Andreas Martin Hofmeir, tuba
Andreas Mildner, harpe
Genuin GEN 13278
Georg Philipp Telemann
Pimpinone (scène 3)
- Wilde Hummel alter Hudler (Duo Pimpinone et Vespetta)
- Du eigensinn'ger Esel schau (Récitatif Vespetta et Pimpinone)
- Schweig hinkünftig albrer Tropf (Duo Vespetta et Pimpinone)
Mechthild Bach, soprano (Vespetta)
Michael Schopper, basse (Pimpinone)
La Stagione de Francfort
Michael Schneider, direction
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 05472 77284 2
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fantaisie n°9 pour violon en si mineur TWV 40 : 22 :
- Siciliana
- Vivace
- Allegro
Fabio Biondi, violon
Glossa GCD 923406
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto en fa majeur TWV 53 : F1 - pour 3 violons cordes et basse continue :
- Allegro
- Largo
- Vivace
Fabio Biondi, Andrea Rognoni, et Fabio Ravasi, violon
Europa Galante
Fabio Biondi, direction
Agogique AGO005
Georg Philipp Telemann
Germanicus : Rimembranza crudel (Acte I - Air d’Agrippine)
Ann Hallenberg, mezzo-soprano (Agrippine)
Il Pomo D'Oro
Riccardo Minasi, direction
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 88875055982
Georg Philipp Telemann
Sonate en sol majeur TWV 40 : 101 : Allegro
Duo Melange
Almut Unger, flûte traversière
Thomas Laukel, marimba (Xylophone)
Musicaphon 4012476568577
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto en la majeur TWV 51 : A2 : Largo - pour hautbois d'amour cordes et basse continue
Kammerakademie Potsdam
Ramón Ortega Quero, hautbois d'amour
Peter Rainer, violon
Christoph Starke, alto
Jan Peter Kuschel, violoncelle
Tobias Lampelzammer, contrebasse
Sabine Erdmann, clavecin
Genuin GEN 11209
Swingle Singers
Concerto en la majeur TWV 51 : A2 : Larghetto
Swingle Singers
Guy Pedersen, contrebasse
Daniel Humair, batterie
Philips 586735-2Georg Philipp Telemann (4/5)
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration