Georg Philipp Telemann (4/5)

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Georg Philipp Telemann

Cantate TWV 1:1502 : Warum verstellst du die Gebärden : Nur getrost gelassne Seelen (Air)

Fritz Wunderlich, ténor

Fritz Fischer, hautbois

Hermann Werdermann, clavecin

Wolfgang Meyer, violoncelle

Membran International 233447

Georg Philipp Telemann

Quatuor n°1 en ré majeur TWV 43 : D3 : Gaiment

Quadro Amsterdam :

Frans Bruggen, flûte traversière

Jaap Schroeder, violon

Anner Bylsma, violoncelle

Gustav Leonhardt, clavecin

Teldec 4509-92177-2

Georg Philipp Telemann

Cantate TWV 20:39 : Die Tageszeiten : Die Nacht :

- O Nacht und du geweihte Stille (Air de basse)

- Sie kömmt. Ihr helles Sternenkleid (Récitatif de basse)

- Wie wird des Grabes Nacht entweichen (Air de basse)

- Der Herr ist Gott (Chœur)

Gotthold Schwarz, basse

L'Arpa Festante

Fritz Näf, direction

Carus 83.439

Georg Philipp Telemann

Ouverture en sol majeur TWV 55 G2 (La Bizarre) - pour orchestre à cordes

- Ouverture

- Courante

- Gavotte en rondeau

- Branle

- Sarabande

- Fantaisie

- Menuet I - Menuet II

- Rossignol

Akademie Für Alte Musik de Berlin

Harmonia Mundi HMC 901744

Georg Philipp Telemann

Der Schulmeister TWV 20:57 :

- Ouverture et récitatif : Ihr Jungen spent die Ohren auf (Basse et chœur)

- Wenn der Schulmeister singet (Air de basse)

Theo Adam, basse

Herbert Collum, clavecin

Kreuzchor et Staatskapelle de Dresde

Otmar Suitner, direction

Berlin Classics 0032002BC

Georg Philipp Telemann

Fantaisie n°2 en la mineur TWV 40 pour flûte à bec alto: 3 :

- Grave

- Vivace

- Adagio

- Allegro

Heloise Gaillard, flûte à bec

Agogique AGO014

Georg Philipp Telemann

12 fantaisies TWV 40 : 2 à 13 : Fantaisie n°2 en la mineur TWV 40 : 3 - pour flûte traversière / version pour hautbois

Vilem Veverka, hautbois

Supraphon SU 4121-2

Georg Philipp Telemann

Fantaisie n°2 en la mineur TWV 40 : 3 : Allegro - arrangement pour tuba et harpe

Andreas Martin Hofmeir, tuba

Andreas Mildner, harpe

Genuin GEN 13278

Georg Philipp Telemann

Pimpinone (scène 3)

- Wilde Hummel alter Hudler (Duo Pimpinone et Vespetta)

- Du eigensinn'ger Esel schau (Récitatif Vespetta et Pimpinone)

- Schweig hinkünftig albrer Tropf (Duo Vespetta et Pimpinone)

Mechthild Bach, soprano (Vespetta)

Michael Schopper, basse (Pimpinone)

La Stagione de Francfort

Michael Schneider, direction

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 05472 77284 2

Georg Philipp Telemann

Fantaisie n°9 pour violon en si mineur TWV 40 : 22 :

- Siciliana

- Vivace

- Allegro

Fabio Biondi, violon

Glossa GCD 923406

Georg Philipp Telemann

Concerto en fa majeur TWV 53 : F1 - pour 3 violons cordes et basse continue :

- Allegro

- Largo

- Vivace

Fabio Biondi, Andrea Rognoni, et Fabio Ravasi, violon

Europa Galante

Fabio Biondi, direction

Agogique AGO005

Georg Philipp Telemann

Germanicus : Rimembranza crudel (Acte I - Air d’Agrippine)

Ann Hallenberg, mezzo-soprano (Agrippine)

Il Pomo D'Oro

Riccardo Minasi, direction

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 88875055982

Georg Philipp Telemann

Sonate en sol majeur TWV 40 : 101 : Allegro

Duo Melange

Almut Unger, flûte traversière

Thomas Laukel, marimba (Xylophone)

Musicaphon 4012476568577

Georg Philipp Telemann

Concerto en la majeur TWV 51 : A2 : Largo - pour hautbois d'amour cordes et basse continue

Kammerakademie Potsdam

Ramón Ortega Quero, hautbois d'amour

Peter Rainer, violon

Christoph Starke, alto

Jan Peter Kuschel, violoncelle

Tobias Lampelzammer, contrebasse

Sabine Erdmann, clavecin

Genuin GEN 11209

Swingle Singers

Concerto en la majeur TWV 51 : A2 : Larghetto

Swingle Singers

Guy Pedersen, contrebasse

Daniel Humair, batterie

