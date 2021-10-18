Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 18 octobre 2021
Evgeni Kissin, pianiste (3/5)
Jadis enfant prodige, qui avait ébloui le monde entier en jouant divinement les deux concertos de Chopin à treize ans au Conservatoire de Moscou, le pianiste Evgeny Kissin est devenu un artiste hors-norme, dont nous allons explorer la discographie.
En savoir plus sur Evgeni Kissin :https://www.kissin.org/
Actualité d’Evgeni Kissin
- Mardi18 janvier 2022 - Toulouse
- Samedi 22 janvier 2022 Théâtre des Champs Elysées – Paris
- Programme : Bach-Tausig. Toccata and Fugue in D-minor. Mozart. Adagio in B-minor. Beethoven. Sonata # 31. — Chopin. 7 Mazurkas. Andante Spianato & the Grande Polonaise Brilliante.
Evgeni Kissin - Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France Myung-Whun Chung Salle Pleyel, Paris, 19 September, 2014
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate n°3 en si min op 58 : Finale : Presto non tantoEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Récital Evgueni Kissin à Carnegie Hall en 1993 vol 2 Label Rca (09026 62542 2) Année 1994
- 13h37Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro briosoClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Evgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Concertos pour piano n°1 et 3 Label Deutsche Grammophon (439898-2) Année 1994
- 13h44Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate n°14 en la min op 143 D 784 : AndanteEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Haydn et Schubert Label Sony (SK 64538) Année 1995
- 13h49Franz Lisztcompositeur
Etude d'exécution transcendante en ut min S 139 n°8 Wilde jagdEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Schumann et Liszt Label Rca (09026 68262 2) Année 1996
- 13h56Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 l'Empereur : Rondo : AllegroJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Evgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue les concertos n°2 et 5 de Beethoven Label Sony (SK 62926) Année 1997
- 14h07Robert Schumanncompositeur
Kreisleriana op 16 : Sehr innig und nicht zu raschEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Bach Beethoven et Schumann Label Rca (09026 68911 2) Année 1998
- 14h09Robert Schumanncompositeur
Kreisleriana op 16 : Intermezzo IEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Bach Beethoven et Schumann Label Rca (09026 68911 2) Année 1998
- 14h12Robert Schumanncompositeur
Kreisleriana op 16 : Intermezzo IIEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Bach Beethoven et Schumann Label Rca (09026 68911 2) Année 1998
- 14h18César Franckcompositeur
Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : PréludeEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Beethoven Franck et Brahms Label Rca (09026 68910 2) Année 1997
- 14h23César Franckcompositeur
Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : ChoralEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Beethoven Franck et Brahms Label Rca (09026 68910 2) Année 1997
- 14h30César Franckcompositeur
Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : FugueEvgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Evgueni Kissin joue Beethoven Franck et Brahms Label Rca (09026 68910 2) Année 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 15 octobre 2021
Evgeni Kissin, pianiste (2/5)
1h 28mn
émission suivantemardi 19 octobre 2021
Evgeni Kissin, pianiste (4/5)
1h 28mn