Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 18 octobre 2021
1h 28mn

Evgeni Kissin, pianiste (3/5)

Jadis enfant prodige, qui avait ébloui le monde entier en jouant divinement les deux concertos de Chopin à treize ans au Conservatoire de Moscou, le pianiste Evgeny Kissin est devenu un artiste hors-norme, dont nous allons explorer la discographie.

Evgeny Kissin - Carnegie Hall 2009, © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito/

En savoir plus sur Evgeni Kissin :https://www.kissin.org/

Actualité d’Evgeni Kissin

  • Mardi18 janvier 2022 - Toulouse
  • Samedi 22 janvier 2022 Théâtre des Champs Elysées – Paris 
  • Programme : Bach-Tausig. Toccata and Fugue in D-minor. Mozart. Adagio in B-minor. Beethoven. Sonata # 31. — Chopin. 7 Mazurkas. Andante Spianato & the Grande Polonaise Brilliante.

Evgeni Kissin - Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France   Myung-Whun Chung Salle Pleyel, Paris, 19 September, 2014

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Sonate n°3 en si min op 58 : Finale : Presto non tanto - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate n°3 en si min op 58 : Finale : Presto non tanto

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Récital Evgueni Kissin à Carnegie Hall en 1993 vol 2 Label Rca (09026 62542 2) Année 1994
  • 13h37
    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro brioso - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro brioso

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Concertos pour piano n°1 et 3 Label Deutsche Grammophon (439898-2) Année 1994
  • 13h44
    Sonate n°14 en la min op 143 D 784 : Andante - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate n°14 en la min op 143 D 784 : Andante

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Haydn et Schubert Label Sony (SK 64538) Année 1995
  • 13h49
    Etude d'exécution transcendante en ut min S 139 n°8 Wilde jagd - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Etude d'exécution transcendante en ut min S 139 n°8 Wilde jagd

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Schumann et Liszt Label Rca (09026 68262 2) Année 1996
  • 13h56
    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 l'Empereur : Rondo : Allegro - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 l'Empereur : Rondo : Allegro

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue les concertos n°2 et 5 de Beethoven Label Sony (SK 62926) Année 1997
  • 14h07
    Kreisleriana op 16 : Sehr innig und nicht zu rasch - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Kreisleriana op 16 : Sehr innig und nicht zu rasch

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Bach Beethoven et Schumann Label Rca (09026 68911 2) Année 1998
  • 14h09
    Kreisleriana op 16 : Intermezzo I - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Kreisleriana op 16 : Intermezzo I

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Bach Beethoven et Schumann Label Rca (09026 68911 2) Année 1998
  • 14h12
    Kreisleriana op 16 : Intermezzo II - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Kreisleriana op 16 : Intermezzo II

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Bach Beethoven et Schumann Label Rca (09026 68911 2) Année 1998
  • 14h18
    Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : Prélude - EVGUENI KISSIN
    César Franckcompositeur

    Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : Prélude

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Beethoven Franck et Brahms Label Rca (09026 68910 2) Année 1997
  • 14h23
    Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : Choral - EVGUENI KISSIN
    César Franckcompositeur

    Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : Choral

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Beethoven Franck et Brahms Label Rca (09026 68910 2) Année 1997
  • 14h30
    Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : Fugue - EVGUENI KISSIN
    César Franckcompositeur

    Prélude choral et fugue en si min M 21 : Fugue

    Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Evgueni Kissin joue Beethoven Franck et Brahms Label Rca (09026 68910 2) Année 1997
émission précédente
vendredi 15 octobre 2021
1h 28mn
Evgeni Kissin, pianiste (2/5)
émission suivante
mardi 19 octobre 2021
1h 28mn
Evgeni Kissin, pianiste (4/5)