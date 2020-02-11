Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Mardi 11 février 2020
1h 28mn

Edward Elgar et le renouveau de la musique anglaise (4/5)

Après sa Deuxième Symphonie, Elgar traverse la Grande Guerre en invoquant « The Spirit of England », puis face au champ de ruines qu’est devenue l’Europe, il compose son poignant Concerto pour violoncelle

Edward Elgar et le renouveau de la musique anglaise (4/5)
Bureau d'Edward Elgar exposées au musée Elgar Birthplace Cottage, Worcester, © Getty / RDImages/Epics

Edward Elgar est né le 2 Juin 1857 dans le petit village de Broadheath près de Worcester en Angleterre, il est l’un des plus grands compositeurs anglais. 

En savoir plus 

Bibliographie 

*
*
  • Edward Elgar, Modernist – Auteur : J.P.E. Haper-Scott
    Editeur : Cambridge University Press

Vidéo 

  • Elgar : "The Snow" sous la direction de Mikko Franck 

Programmation musicale

*
*

Edward Elgar
Concerto pour violon en si min op 61 : 3. Cadence – Allegro - Molto
Yehudi Menuhin (violon)  
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Edward Elgar (direction)
LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS 0825646777051/1
2016  

*
*

Edward Elgar
O Hearken thou op 64 - pour chœur et orchestre
Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Chœur du Festival de Brighton
Barry Wordsworth (direction)
LABEL : SOMM RECORDINGS SOMMCD267
2018   

*
*

Edward Elgar
Coronation March op 65
Gabrieli Players
Paul Mac Creesh (direction)
LABEL : SIGNUM SIGCD569
2019   

*
*

Edward Elgar
The crown of India op 66 : Introduction - Allegro – Andante quasi recitativo / Sacred measure. Moderato / Dance of nautch girls
Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
Andrew Davis (direction)
LABEL : CHANDOS CHAN 10570
2009   

*
*

Edward Elgar
The music makers op 69 : They had no vision amazing – And therefore to-day is thrilling - But we, with our dreaming and Singing  - Ode pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano)
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Chœur Symphonique de la BBC
Andrew Davis (direction)
LABEL : CHANDOS CHSA5215
2018   

*
*

Edward Elgar
Falstaff op 68 : 5. Dream Interlude - 6. Falstaff's march - 7. The return through Gloucestershire – 8. Interlude : Gloucestershire – 9. The new King – 10. King Henry V's progress – 11. The repudiation of Falstaff and his dead -pour orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
Andrew Davis (direction)
LABEL : CHANDOS CHSA5188
2017   

*
*

Edward Elgar
Sospiri op 70
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Neville Marriner (direction)
LABEL : DECCA 452707-2
 

