Edward Elgar et le renouveau de la musique anglaise (4/5)
Après sa Deuxième Symphonie, Elgar traverse la Grande Guerre en invoquant « The Spirit of England », puis face au champ de ruines qu’est devenue l’Europe, il compose son poignant Concerto pour violoncelle
Edward Elgar est né le 2 Juin 1857 dans le petit village de Broadheath près de Worcester en Angleterre, il est l’un des plus grands compositeurs anglais.
En savoir plus
Bibliographie
- Edward Elgar, Modernist – Auteur : J.P.E. Haper-Scott
Editeur : Cambridge University Press
Vidéo
- Elgar : "The Snow" sous la direction de Mikko Franck
Programmation musicale
Edward Elgar
Concerto pour violon en si min op 61 : 3. Cadence – Allegro - Molto
Yehudi Menuhin (violon)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
Edward Elgar (direction)
LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS 0825646777051/1
2016
Edward Elgar
O Hearken thou op 64 - pour chœur et orchestre
Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Chœur du Festival de Brighton
Barry Wordsworth (direction)
LABEL : SOMM RECORDINGS SOMMCD267
2018
Edward Elgar
Coronation March op 65
Gabrieli Players
Paul Mac Creesh (direction)
LABEL : SIGNUM SIGCD569
2019
Edward Elgar
The crown of India op 66 : Introduction - Allegro – Andante quasi recitativo / Sacred measure. Moderato / Dance of nautch girls
Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
Andrew Davis (direction)
LABEL : CHANDOS CHAN 10570
2009
Edward Elgar
The music makers op 69 : They had no vision amazing – And therefore to-day is thrilling - But we, with our dreaming and Singing - Ode pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre
Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano)
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Chœur Symphonique de la BBC
Andrew Davis (direction)
LABEL : CHANDOS CHSA5215
2018
Edward Elgar
Falstaff op 68 : 5. Dream Interlude - 6. Falstaff's march - 7. The return through Gloucestershire – 8. Interlude : Gloucestershire – 9. The new King – 10. King Henry V's progress – 11. The repudiation of Falstaff and his dead -pour orchestre
Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
Andrew Davis (direction)
LABEL : CHANDOS CHSA5188
2017
Edward Elgar
Sospiri op 70
Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
Neville Marriner (direction)
LABEL : DECCA 452707-2
