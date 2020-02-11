Edward Elgar et le renouveau de la musique anglaise (4/5)

Après sa Deuxième Symphonie, Elgar traverse la Grande Guerre en invoquant « The Spirit of England », puis face au champ de ruines qu’est devenue l’Europe, il compose son poignant Concerto pour violoncelle

Edward Elgar est né le 2 Juin 1857 dans le petit village de Broadheath près de Worcester en Angleterre, il est l’un des plus grands compositeurs anglais.

En savoir plus

à lire aussi personnalité Edward Elgar

Bibliographie

Edward Elgar, Modernist – Auteur : J.P.E. Haper-Scott

Editeur : Cambridge University Press

Vidéo

Elgar : "The Snow" sous la direction de Mikko Franck

à lire aussi article Edward Elgar : A Land of Hope and Glory par Jean-Luc Etienne

Programmation musicale

Edward Elgar

Concerto pour violon en si min op 61 : 3. Cadence – Allegro - Molto

Yehudi Menuhin (violon)

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

Edward Elgar (direction)

LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS 0825646777051/1

2016

Edward Elgar

O Hearken thou op 64 - pour chœur et orchestre

Orchestre de Concert de la BBC, Chœur du Festival de Brighton

Barry Wordsworth (direction)

LABEL : SOMM RECORDINGS SOMMCD267

2018

Edward Elgar

Coronation March op 65

Gabrieli Players

Paul Mac Creesh (direction)

LABEL : SIGNUM SIGCD569

2019

Edward Elgar

The crown of India op 66 : Introduction - Allegro – Andante quasi recitativo / Sacred measure. Moderato / Dance of nautch girls

Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC

Andrew Davis (direction)

LABEL : CHANDOS CHAN 10570

2009

Edward Elgar

The music makers op 69 : They had no vision amazing – And therefore to-day is thrilling - But we, with our dreaming and Singing - Ode pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano)

Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Chœur Symphonique de la BBC

Andrew Davis (direction)

LABEL : CHANDOS CHSA5215

2018

Edward Elgar

Falstaff op 68 : 5. Dream Interlude - 6. Falstaff's march - 7. The return through Gloucestershire – 8. Interlude : Gloucestershire – 9. The new King – 10. King Henry V's progress – 11. The repudiation of Falstaff and his dead -pour orchestre

Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC

Andrew Davis (direction)

LABEL : CHANDOS CHSA5188

2017

Edward Elgar

Sospiri op 70

Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields

Neville Marriner (direction)

LABEL : DECCA 452707-2

