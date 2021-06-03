Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 3 juin 2021
1h 28mn

Edo de Waart, chef d'orchestre (2/3)

Edo de Waart vient de fêter ses quatre-vingts ans, il a vu le jour à Amsterdam le 1er juin 1941.

Edo de Waart, chef d'orchestre (2/3)
Edo de Waart

Nous célèbrerons l’ancien assistant de Leonard Bernstein en Europe, accompagnant le violoniste Arthur Grumiaux ou le pianiste Jorge Bolet, mais aussi aux Etats-Unis où il fut un pionnier de la musique minimaliste.

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Variations pour vents cordes et claviers
    Steve Reichcompositeur

    Variations pour vents cordes et claviers

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco
    Album Reich et Adams : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Philips (412214-2) Année 1984
  • 13h35
    Shéhérazade : La flûte enchantée - ELLY AMELING
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : La flûte enchantée

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Elly Ameling : Soprano, Tristan Klingsor : auteur
    Album Maurice Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips (410043-2)
  • 13h39
    Symphonie n°3 en ut min op 78 (avec orgue) : 1b. Poco adagio - JEAN GUILLOU
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en ut min op 78 (avec orgue) : 1b. Poco adagio

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Jean Guillou : Orgue
    Album Camille Saint-Saëns : Symphonie n°3 Label Philips (412619-2) Année 1985
  • 13h50
    Harmonielehre (part III)
    John Adamscompositeur

    Harmonielehre : 3. Meister Eckhardt and Quackie

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco
    Album BOF : I am love Label Nonesuch (524842-2) Année 2010
  • 14h02
    Nixon in China : Mr Premier distinguished guests (Acte I Sc 3) Air de Nixon et choeur - JAMES MADDALENA
    John Adamscompositeur

    Nixon in China : Mr Premier distinguished guests (Acte I Sc 3) Air de Nixon et choeur

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Choeur De Saint Luke De New York, James Maddalena : Baryton (voix), Nixon, Alice Goodman : auteur
    Album Nixon in China Label Nonesuch (979177-2/3) Année 1988
  • 14h05
    Nixon in China : Cheers (Acte I Sc 3) Choeur Nixon Chou Pat et Kissinger - JAMES MADDALENA
    John Adamscompositeur

    Nixon in China : Cheers (Acte I Sc 3) Choeur Nixon Chou Pat et Kissinger

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Choeur De Saint Luke De New York, James Maddalena : Baryton (voix), Nixon, Sanford Sylvan : Baryton (voix), Chou, Thomas Hammons : Baryton (voix), Kissinger, Carolann Page : Soprano, Pat, Alice Goodman : auteur
    Album Nixon in China Label Nonesuch (979177-2/3) Année 1988
  • 14h11
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en sol min op 26 : 3. Finale - Track 6
    Max Bruchcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en sol min op 26 : 3. Finale

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Minnesota, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg : Violon, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg : Violon
    Album Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg joue les concertos de Brahms et Bruch Label Emi (CDC 7 49429 2)
  • 14h19
    Sinfonia domestica op 53 : 2. Scherzo - Track 4
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Sinfonia domestica op 53 : 2. Scherzo

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Minnesota
    Label Virgin Classics (VC 7 91492-2)
  • 14h27
    Die Gezeichneten : Prélude (Acte 3) - Track 1
    Franz Schreckercompositeur

    Die Gezeichneten : Prélude (Acte 3)

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la Radio Néerlandaise
    Label Opera Rara (8.223328-330)
  • 14h32
    Der Ring : Das Rheingold - Die Walkure - Siegfried (extraits) - Track 4
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Der Ring : Das Rheingold - Die Walkure - Siegfried (extraits)

    Henk de Vlieger : Arrangeur : compositeur, Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la Radio Néerlandaise
    Label Rca (74321 447872)
  • 14h43
    Anthony and Cleopatra op 40 : La mort de Cleopâtre - Track 3
    Samuel Barbercompositeur

    Anthony and Cleopatra op 40 : La mort de Cleopâtre

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Néerlandais, Franco Zeffirelli : auteur
    Label Etcetera (KTC 1145)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 2 juin 2021
1h 28mn
Edo de Waart, chef d'orchestre (1/3)
émission suivante
vendredi 4 juin 2021
1h 28mn
Edo de Waart, chef d'orchestre (3/3)