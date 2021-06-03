Programmation musicale
Jeudi 3 juin 2021
Edo de Waart, chef d'orchestre (2/3)
Edo de Waart vient de fêter ses quatre-vingts ans, il a vu le jour à Amsterdam le 1er juin 1941.
Nous célèbrerons l’ancien assistant de Leonard Bernstein en Europe, accompagnant le violoniste Arthur Grumiaux ou le pianiste Jorge Bolet, mais aussi aux Etats-Unis où il fut un pionnier de la musique minimaliste.
- Harmonielehre de Johns Adams dirigé par Edo de Waart
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Steve Reichcompositeur
Variations pour vents cordes et claviersEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San FranciscoAlbum Reich et Adams : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Philips (412214-2) Année 1984
- 13h35Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Shéhérazade : La flûte enchantéeEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Elly Ameling : Soprano, Tristan Klingsor : auteurAlbum Maurice Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips (410043-2)
- 13h39Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en ut min op 78 (avec orgue) : 1b. Poco adagioEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Jean Guillou : OrgueAlbum Camille Saint-Saëns : Symphonie n°3 Label Philips (412619-2) Année 1985
- 13h50John Adamscompositeur
Harmonielehre : 3. Meister Eckhardt and QuackieEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San FranciscoAlbum BOF : I am love Label Nonesuch (524842-2) Année 2010
- 14h02John Adamscompositeur
Nixon in China : Mr Premier distinguished guests (Acte I Sc 3) Air de Nixon et choeurEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Choeur De Saint Luke De New York, James Maddalena : Baryton (voix), Nixon, Alice Goodman : auteurAlbum Nixon in China Label Nonesuch (979177-2/3) Année 1988
- 14h05John Adamscompositeur
Nixon in China : Cheers (Acte I Sc 3) Choeur Nixon Chou Pat et KissingerEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Choeur De Saint Luke De New York, James Maddalena : Baryton (voix), Nixon, Sanford Sylvan : Baryton (voix), Chou, Thomas Hammons : Baryton (voix), Kissinger, Carolann Page : Soprano, Pat, Alice Goodman : auteurAlbum Nixon in China Label Nonesuch (979177-2/3) Année 1988
- 14h11Max Bruchcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en sol min op 26 : 3. FinaleEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Minnesota, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg : Violon, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg : ViolonAlbum Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg joue les concertos de Brahms et Bruch Label Emi (CDC 7 49429 2)
- 14h19Richard Strausscompositeur
Sinfonia domestica op 53 : 2. ScherzoEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du MinnesotaLabel Virgin Classics (VC 7 91492-2)
- 14h27Franz Schreckercompositeur
Die Gezeichneten : Prélude (Acte 3)Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la Radio NéerlandaiseLabel Opera Rara (8.223328-330)
- 14h32Richard Wagnercompositeur
Der Ring : Das Rheingold - Die Walkure - Siegfried (extraits)Henk de Vlieger : Arrangeur : compositeur, Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la Radio NéerlandaiseLabel Rca (74321 447872)
- 14h43Samuel Barbercompositeur
Anthony and Cleopatra op 40 : La mort de CleopâtreEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Néerlandais, Franco Zeffirelli : auteurLabel Etcetera (KTC 1145)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
