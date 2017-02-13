Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16h
Jeudi 9 mars 2017
1h 58mn

Dans le salon des Mendelssohn (3/4)

Dans le salon des Mendelssohn (3/4)
Fanny et Felix Mendelssohn, © Corbis / Bettmann

♫ Programmation musicale ♫

Felix Mendelssohn
Auf Flügeln des Gesanges opus 34 n°2 - pour ténor et piano
Peter Schreier, ténor
Walter Olbertz, piano
Berlin Classics 0300659BC/5

Felix Mendelssohn
Quatuor à cordes n°5 en mi bémol majeur opus 44 n°3
Quatuor Cherubini :
Christoph Poppen, Haralf Schoneweg, violons
Harald Schlichtig, alto
Manuel Fischer-Dieskau, violoncelle
EMI 7545172

Felix Mendelssohn
Hirtenlied opus 57 n°2
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton
Wolfgang Sawallisch, piano
EMI Classics 7648282

Felix Mendelssohn
Lieder op 88 : Hirtenlied
Chœur de Chambre du Rias de Berlin
Hans-Christoph Rademann, direction
Harmonia Mundi HMC 901992

Felix Mendelssohn
Trio n°1 en ré mineur opus 49
Trio Wanderer :
Vincent Coq, piano
Guillaume Sutre, violon
Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle
Sony SK 66351

Felix Mendelssohn
6 Lieder opus 57 n°6 : Wanderlied
Wolfgang Holzmair, baryton
Imogen Cooper, piano
Philips 464991-2

Felix Mendelssohn
Variations sérieuses en ré mineur opus 54
Murray Perahia, piano
CBS MK 37838

Felix Mendelssohn
Lieder opus 57 - pour soprano et piano :
- Altdeutsches lied opus 57 n°1
- Suleika opus 57 n°3
Sophie Daneman, soprano
Eugene Asti, piano
Hyperion CDA67388

Felix Mendelssohn
Romances sans paroles opus 62 :
- n°1 Brise de mai (sol majeur)
- n°2 en si bémol majeur
- n°3 Marche funèbre (mi mineur)
- n°4 en sol majeur
- n°5 Chant du gondolier (la mineur)
- n°6 Chanson de printemps (la majeur)
Howard Shelley, piano
Hyperion CDA68125

