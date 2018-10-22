Charles Munch (5/5)
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
Ludwig van Beethoven
La consécration de la maison : ouverture en Ut Maj op 124
Orchestre National de L'ORTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE MUN 2061
Francis Poulenc
Concerto FP 146 pour piano et orchestre : Rondeau à la française
Francis Poulenc : Piano
Orchestre RTF
Charles Munch
INA IMV078
Maurice Ravel
Shéréhazade : Asie - pour soprano et orchestre
Suzanne Danco : Soprano
Orchestre National de la Radiodiffusion Française
Charles Munch
INA IMV059
Robert Schumann
Concerto en la min op 54 : Allegro affuttuoso - pour piano et orchestre
Samson Francois : Piano
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
EMI 6461382
Florent Schmitt
Symphonie nº2 : assez animé
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
EURO MUSES EURM 2009
Claude Debussy
La mer L 109 :
- De l'aube à midi sur la mer
- Jeux de vagues
- Dialogue du vent et de la mer
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE TCE 8730
Henri Dutilleux
Symphonie n°2 : Allegro furoso calmato
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE TCE 8730
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique, op.14 : II. un bal (valse. allegro non troppo)
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE MUN 2011
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°2 : adagio non troppo
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE DISQUES MONTAIGNE 2021
Georges Bizet
Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj :
- Allegro vivace
- Finale
Orchestre National de l'ORTF
Charles Munch
ADES 13224-2
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration