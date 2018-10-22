Arabesques
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 9 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Charles Munch (5/5)

Charles Munch (5/5)
Charles Munch en répétitions avec le Philharmonic Orchestra, © Erich Auerbach/Getty Images, © Getty

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

Ludwig van Beethoven
La consécration de la maison : ouverture en Ut Maj op 124
Orchestre National de L'ORTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE MUN 2061   

Francis Poulenc
Concerto FP 146 pour piano et orchestre : Rondeau à la française
Francis Poulenc : Piano
Orchestre RTF
Charles Munch
INA IMV078   

Maurice Ravel
Shéréhazade : Asie - pour soprano et orchestre
Suzanne Danco : Soprano
Orchestre National de la Radiodiffusion Française
Charles Munch
INA IMV059   

Robert Schumann
Concerto en la min op 54 : Allegro affuttuoso - pour piano et orchestre
Samson Francois : Piano
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
EMI 6461382   

Florent Schmitt
Symphonie nº2 : assez animé
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
EURO MUSES EURM 2009   

Claude Debussy
La mer L 109 :  
- De l'aube à midi sur la mer  
- Jeux de vagues  
- Dialogue du vent et de la mer
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE TCE 8730   

Henri Dutilleux
Symphonie n°2 : Allegro furoso calmato
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE TCE 8730   

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie fantastique, op.14 : II. un bal (valse. allegro non troppo)
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE MUN 2011   

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°2 : adagio non troppo
Orchestre National de la RTF
Charles Munch
DISQUES MONTAIGNE DISQUES MONTAIGNE 2021   

Georges Bizet
Symphonie n°1 en Ut Maj :
- Allegro vivace
- Finale
 Orchestre National de l'ORTF
Charles Munch
ADES 13224-2    

