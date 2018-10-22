Charles Munch (3/5)
♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫
Samuel Barber
Adagio pour cordes op 11
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 74321987042
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Eroica) : 4. Finale. Allegro molto; Poco andante : Presto
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 09026 61399 2
Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto n°3 en ré min op 30 : Finale. Alla breve
Byron Janis : Piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
SONY LSC-2237
Samuel Barber
Medea's meditation and dance of vengeance op 23a - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 74321987042
Vincent D'Indy
Béatrice et Bénédict : Ouverture - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA GD 86805
Hector Berlioz
Harold en Italie op 16 : 2. Marche de pèlerins chantant la prière du soir - pour alto et orchestre
William Primrose : Alto
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 09026 62582 2
Hector Berlioz
Requiem / Grande messe des morts op 5 : Rex tremendae
Chœur du Conservatoire de la Nouvelle-Angleterre
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA RD 86210
Vincent D'Indy
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestre
Nicole Henriot-Schweitzer : Piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA GD 86805
Maurice Ravel Boléro
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA GD 86522
Serge Prokofiev
Concerto n°2 en sol min op 63 : Andante assai
Jascha Heifetz : Violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
SONY CLASSICAL 88843095342-03
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 / Andante con moto
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 630 525
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration