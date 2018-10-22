Arabesques
Mercredi 7 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Charles Munch (3/5)

Charles Munch (3/5)
Charles Munch en répétitions avec le Philharmonic Orchestra, © Erich Auerbach/Getty Images, © Getty

♫ ♪ PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE ♪♫

Samuel Barber
Adagio pour cordes op 11
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 74321987042   

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Eroica) : 4. Finale. Allegro molto; Poco andante : Presto
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 09026 61399 2   

Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto n°3 en ré min op 30 : Finale. Alla breve
Byron Janis : Piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
SONY LSC-2237   

Samuel Barber
Medea's meditation and dance of vengeance op 23a - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 74321987042   

Vincent D'Indy
Béatrice et Bénédict : Ouverture - pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA GD 86805   

Hector Berlioz
Harold en Italie op 16 : 2. Marche de pèlerins chantant la prière du soir - pour alto et orchestre
William Primrose : Alto
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 09026 62582 2   

Hector Berlioz
Requiem / Grande messe des morts op 5 : Rex tremendae
Chœur du Conservatoire de la Nouvelle-Angleterre
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA RD 86210   

Vincent D'Indy
 Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 : 3. Animé - pour piano et orchestre
Nicole Henriot-Schweitzer : Piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA GD 86805   

Maurice Ravel    Boléro
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA GD 86522   

Serge Prokofiev
Concerto n°2 en sol min op 63 : Andante assai
Jascha Heifetz : Violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
SONY CLASSICAL 88843095342-03   

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 / Andante con moto
Orchestre Symphonique de Boston
Charles Munch
RCA 630 525
 

