Bon anniversaire au chef d'orchestre Ádám Fischer ! (1/2)
Dans la famille Fischer, je demande... Ádám ! Fils de Sándor, frère d'Ivan, cousin de György, Ádám Fischer fait partie d'une grande dynastie de chefs d'orchestre hongrois.
Ádám Fischer est né à Budapest le 9 septembre 1949, il étudie au conservatoire Béla Bartók avant d'apprendre les rudiments de son métier auprès de Hans Swarowski et de Franco Ferrara. Faisant ses débuts à l'Opéra d'état de Vienne en 1973, il en est membre honoraire depuis deux ans. Attaché à l'héritage des Habsbourg, il crée un festival Haydn au château des Esterhazy d'Eisenstadt, et enregistre avec l'Orchestre Haydn austro-hongrois l'intégralité des symphonies du maître. Grand spécialiste de la musique de Bartók, il dénonce dès 2011 la politique du gouvernement de son pays. Nous l'entendrons aux côtés d'artistes comme Cecilia Bartoli, Placido Domingo, Giuseppe Taddei, Nelson Freire ou Stuart Skelton, pour lui souhaiter un joyeux anniversaire ou, en hongrois : "Boldog születésnapot !"
A voir
- A l’occasion du 200e anniversaire de la mort de Joseph Haydn - Haydn - The Creation / Die Schöpfung
Ádám Fischer dirige Annette Dasch (soprano), Thomas Quasthoff (baryton-basse), Christoph Strehl (ténor)
- 13h30Giovanni Paisiellocompositeur
Il barbiere de Seviglia : SinfoniaAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Philharmonique de Hongrie, Denes Gulyas, Krisztina Laki, Istvan Gati, Sandor Solyom-Nagy, Jozsef Gregor, Csaba Reti, Miklos Mersei, Gabor Vaghelyi, Attila FulopAlbum Il Barbiere De Seviglia (Intégrale) Label Hungaroton (HCD 12525/26-2) Année 1985
- 13h36Karl Goldmarkcompositeur
Die Königin von Saba : Magische Töne berauschender Duft (Acte II Sc 3) Air d'AssadAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera D'Etat Hongrois, Siegfried Jerusalem : Ténor, Assad, Salomon Mosenthal : auteurAlbum Die Königin Von Saba (La Reine De Saba) Intégrale Label Hungaroton (SLPX 12 179/82) Année 1980
- 13h45Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Otello : Si pel ciel marmoreo giuro (Acte II) Duo Otello IagoAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Giuseppe Taddei : Baryton, Iago, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Otello, Arrigo Boito : auteurAlbum Giuseppe Taddei / Récital Label Acanta (49402) Année 1996
- 13h49Ruggero Leoncavallocompositeur
Pagliacci : Recitar mentre preso dal delirio vesti la giubba (Acte I) CanioAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Canio, Ileana Cotrubas, Matteo Manuguerra, Heinz ZednikAlbum Ruggero Leoncavallo : Paillasse (Intégrale) Label Orfeo (C 756 081 B) Année 2008
- 13h54Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 1. Andante sostenutoAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Interprète Saint-Saëns Grieg Et Liszt Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE95742)
- 14h07Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 1. Adagio-vivaceAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-HongroisAlbum Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
- 14h15Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 2. Romance, allegrettoAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-HongroisAlbum Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
- 14h22Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 3. Menuetto & trio, allegrettoAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-HongroisAlbum Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
- 14h27Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 4. Finale, prestoAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-HongroisAlbum Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
- 14h32Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
Norma : Casta diva (acte I) air de NormaAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La Scintilla, International Chamber Soloists, Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano, Maria Goldschmidt : Flûte traversière, Felice Romani : auteurAlbum Maria Label Decca (4759077) Année 2007
- 14h40Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Sol Maj : 4. Sehr behaglichAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Dusseldorf, Hanna Elisabeth MullerAlbum Gustav Mahler : Symphonie N°4 Label Cavi Music (8553642D) Année 2017
- 14h50Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos suite op 35a : 5. Intermezzo - pour orchestreAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio HongroiseAlbum Tune In/the Music Of Europe : Musique Classique Vol. 1 Label European Broadcasting Union (PRCD-EBU1840-41) Année 2014
- 14h55Maria Malibrancompositeur
RataplanAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La ScintillaAlbum Maria Label Decca (4759077) Année 2007
