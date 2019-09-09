Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30
Lundi 9 septembre 2019
1h 28mn

Bon anniversaire au chef d'orchestre Ádám Fischer ! (1/2)

Dans la famille Fischer, je demande... Ádám ! Fils de Sándor, frère d'Ivan, cousin de György, Ádám Fischer fait partie d'une grande dynastie de chefs d'orchestre hongrois.

Bon anniversaire au chef d'orchestre Ádám Fischer ! (1/2)
Ádám Fischer, © Agnete Schlichtkrull

Ádám Fischer est né à Budapest le 9 septembre 1949, il étudie au conservatoire Béla Bartók avant d'apprendre les rudiments de son métier auprès de Hans Swarowski et de Franco Ferrara. Faisant ses débuts à l'Opéra d'état de Vienne en 1973, il en est membre honoraire depuis deux ans. Attaché à l'héritage des Habsbourg, il crée un festival Haydn au château des Esterhazy d'Eisenstadt, et enregistre avec l'Orchestre Haydn austro-hongrois l'intégralité des symphonies du maître. Grand spécialiste de la musique de Bartók, il dénonce dès 2011 la politique du gouvernement de son pays. Nous l'entendrons aux côtés d'artistes comme Cecilia Bartoli, Placido Domingo, Giuseppe Taddei, Nelson Freire ou Stuart Skelton, pour lui souhaiter un joyeux anniversaire ou, en hongrois : "Boldog születésnapot !"

A voir

  • A l’occasion du 200e anniversaire de la mort de Joseph Haydn - Haydn - The Creation / Die Schöpfung
    Ádám Fischer dirige Annette Dasch (soprano), Thomas Quasthoff (baryton-basse), Christoph Strehl (ténor)
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Sinfonia - DENES GULYAS
    Giovanni Paisiellocompositeur

    Il barbiere de Seviglia : Sinfonia

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Philharmonique de Hongrie, Denes Gulyas, Krisztina Laki, Istvan Gati, Sandor Solyom-Nagy, Jozsef Gregor, Csaba Reti, Miklos Mersei, Gabor Vaghelyi, Attila Fulop
    Album Il Barbiere De Seviglia (Intégrale) Label Hungaroton (HCD 12525/26-2) Année 1985
  • 13h36
    Die Königin von Saba : Magische Töne berauschender Duft (Acte II Sc 3) Air d'Assad - SIEGFRIED JERUSALEM
    Karl Goldmarkcompositeur

    Die Königin von Saba : Magische Töne berauschender Duft (Acte II Sc 3) Air d'Assad

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera D'Etat Hongrois, Siegfried Jerusalem : Ténor, Assad, Salomon Mosenthal : auteur
    Album Die Königin Von Saba (La Reine De Saba) Intégrale Label Hungaroton (SLPX 12 179/82) Année 1980
  • 13h45
    Otello : Si pel ciel marmoreo giuro (Acte II) Duo Otello Iago - GIUSEPPE TADDEI
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Otello : Si pel ciel marmoreo giuro (Acte II) Duo Otello Iago

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Giuseppe Taddei : Baryton, Iago, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Otello, Arrigo Boito : auteur
    Album Giuseppe Taddei / Récital Label Acanta (49402) Année 1996
  • 13h49
    Pagliacci : Recitar mentre preso dal delirio vesti la giubba (Acte I) Canio - PLACIDO DOMINGO
    Ruggero Leoncavallocompositeur

    Pagliacci : Recitar mentre preso dal delirio vesti la giubba (Acte I) Canio

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Canio, Ileana Cotrubas, Matteo Manuguerra, Heinz Zednik
    Album Ruggero Leoncavallo : Paillasse (Intégrale) Label Orfeo (C 756 081 B) Année 2008
  • 13h54
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 1. Andante sostenuto - NELSON FREIRE
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 1. Andante sostenuto

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Interprète Saint-Saëns Grieg Et Liszt Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE95742)
  • 14h07
    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : Adagio-vivace
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 1. Adagio-vivace

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-Hongrois
    Album Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
  • 14h15
    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : Romance, allegretto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 2. Romance, allegretto

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-Hongrois
    Album Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
  • 14h22
    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : Menuetto & trio, allegretto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 3. Menuetto & trio, allegretto

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-Hongrois
    Album Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
  • 14h27
    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : Finale, presto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie n°85 en Si bémol Maj HOB I : 85 - la reine : 4. Finale, presto

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Haydn Austro-Hongrois
    Album Symphonies 85 - 87 Label Brilliant Classics (99925/26) Année 1992
  • 14h32
    Norma : Casta diva (acte I) air de Norma - CECILIA BARTOLI
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    Norma : Casta diva (acte I) air de Norma

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La Scintilla, International Chamber Soloists, Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano, Maria Goldschmidt : Flûte traversière, Felice Romani : auteur
    Album Maria Label Decca (4759077) Année 2007
  • 14h40
    Symphonie n°4 en Sol Maj : 4. Sehr behaglich - HANNA ELISABETH MULLER
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Sol Maj : 4. Sehr behaglich

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Dusseldorf, Hanna Elisabeth Muller
    Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie N°4 Label Cavi Music (8553642D) Année 2017
  • 14h50
    Hary Janos suite op 35a : Intermezzo - pour orchestre
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos suite op 35a : 5. Intermezzo - pour orchestre

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Hongroise
    Album Tune In/the Music Of Europe : Musique Classique Vol. 1 Label European Broadcasting Union (PRCD-EBU1840-41) Année 2014
  • 14h55
    Rataplan - CECILIA BARTOLI
    Maria Malibrancompositeur

    Rataplan

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre La Scintilla
    Album Maria Label Decca (4759077) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
