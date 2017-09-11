Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Lundi 2 octobre 2017
Le jeune Benjamin Britten (1/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Benjamin Britten
Les illuminations op 18 : Fanfare - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordesCandida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:04
Benjamin Britten
Les illuminations op 18 : Villes - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordesCandida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:09
Benjamin Britten
5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°1 - pour pianoDejan LazicALBUM : Liaisons / Vol 3LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
14:10
Benjamin Britten
5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°2 - pour pianoDejan LazicALBUM : Liaisons / Vol 3LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
14:12
Benjamin Britten
5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°3 - pour pianoDejan LazicALBUM : Liaisons / Vol 3LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
14:15
Benjamin Britten
4 chansons françaises op posth : Chanson d'automneBenjamin Hulett, Alexander SoddyALBUM : DeparturesLABEL : SAPHRANEANNÉE : 2010
14:18
Benjamin Britten
Les illuminations op 18 : Phrase - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordesCandida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:19
Benjamin Britten
Les illuminations op 18 : Antique - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordesCandida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:23
Benjamin Britten
3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : JohnStephen HoughALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Oeuvres pour piano et 2 pianosLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:25
Benjamin Britten
3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : DaphneStephen HoughALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Oeuvres pour piano et 2 pianosLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:27
Benjamin Britten
3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : MichaelStephen HoughALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Oeuvres pour piano et 2 pianosLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
14:31
Benjamin Britten
A hymn to the Virgin - pour quatuor vocal a cappellaHarry Christophers, The Sixteen, Grace Davidson, Christopher Royall, Simon Berridge, Jonathan ArnoldALBUM : A mother's loveLABEL : UNIVERSAL CLASSICANNÉE : 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 29 septembre 2017
émission suivantemardi 3 octobre 2017
Le jeune Benjamin Britten (2/5)
1h 58mn