Lundi 2 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Le jeune Benjamin Britten (1/5)

Le jeune Benjamin Britten (1/5)
Coucou la voilà ! Barbara Hannigan est Ophelia dans "Hamlet" (Direction : Vladimir Jurowski - Glyndebourne Opera House - 11 Juin 2017).... Mais elle chante aussi BRITTEN ! , © Getty / Robbie Jack/Corbis
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Benjamin Britten

    Les illuminations op 18 : Fanfare - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes

    Candida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    Les illuminations op 18 : Fanfare - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes
    14:04
    Benjamin Britten

    Les illuminations op 18 : Villes - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes

    Candida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    Les illuminations op 18 : Villes - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes
    14:09
    Benjamin Britten

    5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°1 - pour piano

    Dejan LazicALBUM : Liaisons / Vol 3LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
    5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°1 - pour piano
    14:10
    Benjamin Britten

    5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°2 - pour piano

    Dejan LazicALBUM : Liaisons / Vol 3LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
    5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°2 - pour piano
    14:12
    Benjamin Britten

    5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°3 - pour piano

    Dejan LazicALBUM : Liaisons / Vol 3LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
    5 valses op 3 : Valse op 3 n°3 - pour piano
    14:15
    Benjamin Britten

    4 chansons françaises op posth : Chanson d'automne

    Benjamin Hulett, Alexander SoddyALBUM : DeparturesLABEL : SAPHRANEANNÉE : 2010
    4 chansons françaises op posth : Chanson d'automne
    14:18
    Benjamin Britten

    Les illuminations op 18 : Phrase - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes

    Candida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    Les illuminations op 18 : Phrase - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes
    14:19
    Benjamin Britten

    Les illuminations op 18 : Antique - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes

    Candida Thompson, Sinfonietta D'amsterdam, Barbara HanniganALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Mélodies et variations op 10LABEL : CHANNEL CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    Les illuminations op 18 : Antique - mélodies pour soprano et orchestre à cordes
    14:23
    Benjamin Britten

    3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : John

    Stephen HoughALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Oeuvres pour piano et 2 pianosLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : John
    14:25
    Benjamin Britten

    3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : Daphne

    Stephen HoughALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Oeuvres pour piano et 2 pianosLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : Daphne
    14:27
    Benjamin Britten

    3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : Michael

    Stephen HoughALBUM : Benjamin Britten : Oeuvres pour piano et 2 pianosLABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    3 pièces de caractère (3 character pieces) : Michael
    14:31
    Benjamin Britten

    A hymn to the Virgin - pour quatuor vocal a cappella

    Harry Christophers, The Sixteen, Grace Davidson, Christopher Royall, Simon Berridge, Jonathan ArnoldALBUM : A mother's loveLABEL : UNIVERSAL CLASSICANNÉE : 2007
    A hymn to the Virgin - pour quatuor vocal a cappella
