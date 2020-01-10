Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Vendredi 10 janvier 2020
1h 28mn

"Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, prince du piano" (4/4)

Ultime épisode de cette série Michelangeli avec une cinquième et dernière version du final de la Sonate opus 2 n°3 de Beethoven, en 1975 salle Pleyel, le Premier Concerto du même "Ludwig van" avec les Wiener Philharmoniker et Giulini, la fin du Carnaval de Schumann, un Scarbo de Ravel enflammé.

"Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, prince du piano" (4/4)
Portrait du pianiste Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli à Londres, Royaume-Uni, en juin 1965 - en arrière-plan, le palais de Westminster, © Getty / Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho

La rareté de ses apparitions, le nombre assez restreint des œuvres qu'il jouait en public et la pose aristocratique qu'il arborait en toutes circonstances ont façonné une image un peu figée, que nous dépasserons en écoutant certains de ses plus grands enregistrements.

Documentaire

  • A voir sur icisur Arte.tv : Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, un pianiste d'exception Dans l’intimité de l’infatigable perfectionniste Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, virtuose du piano qui inspirait crainte et admiration dans le monde de la musique et qui aurait eu 100 ans début 2020.

Bibliographie 

*
*
  • A lire  ici  : La perfection devient musique - Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
    Par Pier Carlo Della Ferrera / textes de Marco Vitale (avec une interview de Isacco Rinaldi) et Lidia Kozubek

A voir et à réécouter

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : 3. Presto - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : 3. Presto

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Intégrale des enregistrements Warner / CD 10 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/10) Année 2015
  • 13h34
    Concerto n°23 en La Maj K 488 : Adagio - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°23 en La Maj K 488 : 2. Adagio

    Franco Caracciolo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Alessandro Scarlatti De La Rai De Naples, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano / Vol.3 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/3) Année 2015
  • 13h42
    Sonate pour piano n°3 en Ut Maj op 2 n°3 : 4. Allegro assai - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°3 en Ut Maj op 2 n°3 : 4. Allegro assai

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Mozart et Beethoven Label Music & Arts (CD1147) Année 2004
  • 13h49
    Concerto n°1 pour piano en Ut Maj op 15 : Rondo - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto n°1 pour piano en Ut Maj op 15 : 3. Rondo

    Carlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano n°1 et 3 / CD 3 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4796280) Année 2016
  • 14h00
    Carnaval op 9 : Estrella - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 13. Estrella - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h01
    Carnaval op 9 : Reconnaissance - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 14. Reconnaissance - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h02
    Carnaval op 9 : Pantalon et Colombine - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 15. Pantalon et Colombine - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h03
    Carnaval op 9 : Valse allemande - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 16. Valse allemande - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h04
    Carnaval op 9 : Intermezzo : Paganini - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : Intermezzo : Paganini - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h06
    Carnaval op 9 : Aveu - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 17. Aveu - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h07
    Carnaval op 9 : Promenade - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 18. Promenade - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h10
    Carnaval op 9 : Pause - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 19. Pause - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h10
    Carnaval op 9 : Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : 20. Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h14
    Valse en Mi bémol Maj KK IVa n°14 - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Valse en Mi bémol Maj KK IVa n°14

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli interprète des oeuvres pour piano / Vol.5 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/5) Année 2015
  • 14h18
    4 ballades pour piano op 10 : Ballade en si min op 10 n°3 - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    4 ballades pour piano op 10 : Ballade en si min op 10 n°3

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Brahms et Schubert Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 400 043-2) Année 1981
  • 14h23
    Preludes livre II : 06 general lavine eccentric - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Préludes livre II : 6. Général Lavine - Excentric

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Debussy / Preludes livre II / Michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 427391-2) Année 1988
  • 14h25
    Preludes livre II : 07 la terrasse des audiences du clair de lune - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Préludes livre II : 7. la terrasse des audiences du clair de lune

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Debussy / Preludes livre II / Michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 427391-2) Année 1988
  • 14h31
    Gaspard de la nuit : Le gibet - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Gaspard de la nuit : 2. Le gibet

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Les enregistrements du Vatican Label Memoria Abm (999-001) Année 1995
  • 14h37
    Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Beethoven Debussy et Ravel Label Bbc Worlwide Music (BBCL40642) Année 2002
