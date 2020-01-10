Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Vendredi 10 janvier 2020
"Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, prince du piano" (4/4)
Ultime épisode de cette série Michelangeli avec une cinquième et dernière version du final de la Sonate opus 2 n°3 de Beethoven, en 1975 salle Pleyel, le Premier Concerto du même "Ludwig van" avec les Wiener Philharmoniker et Giulini, la fin du Carnaval de Schumann, un Scarbo de Ravel enflammé.
La rareté de ses apparitions, le nombre assez restreint des œuvres qu'il jouait en public et la pose aristocratique qu'il arborait en toutes circonstances ont façonné une image un peu figée, que nous dépasserons en écoutant certains de ses plus grands enregistrements.
Documentaire
- A voir sur icisur Arte.tv : Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, un pianiste d'exception Dans l’intimité de l’infatigable perfectionniste Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, virtuose du piano qui inspirait crainte et admiration dans le monde de la musique et qui aurait eu 100 ans début 2020.
Bibliographie
- A lire ici : La perfection devient musique - Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Par Pier Carlo Della Ferrera / textes de Marco Vitale (avec une interview de Isacco Rinaldi) et Lidia Kozubek
A voir et à réécouter
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : 3. PrestoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Intégrale des enregistrements Warner / CD 10 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/10) Année 2015
- 13h34Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°23 en La Maj K 488 : 2. AdagioFranco Caracciolo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Alessandro Scarlatti De La Rai De Naples, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano / Vol.3 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/3) Année 2015
- 13h42Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°3 en Ut Maj op 2 n°3 : 4. Allegro assaiArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Mozart et Beethoven Label Music & Arts (CD1147) Année 2004
- 13h49Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto n°1 pour piano en Ut Maj op 15 : 3. RondoCarlo Maria Giulini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano n°1 et 3 / CD 3 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4796280) Année 2016
- 14h00Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 13. Estrella - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h01Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 14. Reconnaissance - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h02Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 15. Pantalon et Colombine - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h03Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 16. Valse allemande - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h04Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : Intermezzo : Paganini - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h06Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 17. Aveu - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h07Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 18. Promenade - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h10Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 19. Pause - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h10Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : 20. Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h14Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Valse en Mi bémol Maj KK IVa n°14Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli interprète des oeuvres pour piano / Vol.5 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/5) Année 2015
- 14h18Johannes Brahmscompositeur
4 ballades pour piano op 10 : Ballade en si min op 10 n°3Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Brahms et Schubert Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 400 043-2) Année 1981
- 14h23Claude Debussycompositeur
Préludes livre II : 6. Général Lavine - ExcentricArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Debussy / Preludes livre II / Michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 427391-2) Année 1988
- 14h25Claude Debussycompositeur
Préludes livre II : 7. la terrasse des audiences du clair de luneArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Debussy / Preludes livre II / Michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 427391-2) Année 1988
- 14h31Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : 2. Le gibetArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Les enregistrements du Vatican Label Memoria Abm (999-001) Année 1995
- 14h37Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Beethoven Debussy et Ravel Label Bbc Worlwide Music (BBCL40642) Année 2002
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 9 janvier 2020
émission suivantelundi 13 janvier 2020
"Musica alla zingara" (1/5)
1h 28mn