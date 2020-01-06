Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 6 janvier 2020
1h 28mn

"Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, prince du piano" (1/5)

Né il y a un siècle, le 5 janvier 1920, Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli s'est imposé dès son vivant comme une légende du piano.

Portrait du pianiste Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, © Getty / Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho

La rareté de ses apparitions, le nombre assez restreint des œuvres qu'il jouait en public et la pose aristocratique qu'il arborait en toutes circonstances ont façonné une image un peu figée, que nous dépasserons en écoutant certains de ses plus grands enregistrements. 

Plusieurs fils rouges tisseront cette semaine de programmation : musique baroque, concerto de Mozart, finale de la sonate opus 2 n°3 de Beethoven dans plusieurs versions, Carnaval de Schumann en intégralité, mais aussi Chopin, Brahms, Ravel, et surtout Debussy, dont il fut l'un des interprètes les plus inspirés.

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h30
    Sonate en ré min K 9 L 413 (Pastorale) - version pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en ré min K 9 L 413 (Pastorale) - version pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli interprète des oeuvres pour piano / Vol.1 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/1) Année 2015
  • 13h35
    Concerto n°20 pour piano en ré min K 466 : Romance - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°20 pour piano en ré min K 466 : Romance

    Cord Garben : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°20 et 25 / CD 2 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796279) Année 2016
  • 13h46
    Sonate n°3 en Ut Maj op 2 n°3 : Allegro assai - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate n°3 en Ut Maj op 2 n°3 : Allegro assai

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli interprète des oeuvres pour piano / Vol.1 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/1) Année 2015
  • 13h52
    Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 : extrait du 1er mouvement (L'empereur) - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 : extrait du 1er mouvement (L'empereur)

    Ernest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Concours international d'exécution musicale de Genève 1989 et sélection des premiers prix de 1939 à 1959 Label Swiss Radio International (MH CD 73.2) Année 1990
  • 13h55
    Carnaval op 9 : Préambule - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : Préambule - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 13h58
    Carnaval op 9 : Pierrot - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : Pierrot - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h00
    Carnaval op 9 : Arlequin - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : Arlequin - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h01
    Carnaval op 9 : Valse noble - pour piano - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carnaval op 9 : Valse noble - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
  • 14h04
    Scherzo pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 31 - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Scherzo n°2 en si bémol min op 31 - pour piano

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Chopin Label Deutsche Grammophon (413 449-2) Année 1972
  • 14h17
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegretto vivace - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegretto vivace

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National De La Rai De Turin, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Liszt : Concertos pour piano / Vol.12 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/12) Année 2015
  • 14h19
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro animato - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro animato

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National De La Rai De Turin, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Liszt : Concertos pour piano / Vol.12 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/12) Année 2015
  • 14h21
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marziale - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marziale

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National De La Rai De Turin, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Schumann et Liszt : Concertos pour piano / Vol.12 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/12) Année 2015
  • 14h27
    4 ballades pour piano op 10 : Ballade en ré min op 10 n°1 - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    4 ballades pour piano op 10 : Ballade en ré min op 10 n°1

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Brahms et Schubert Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 400 043-2) Année 1981
  • 14h32
    Images livre I pour piano : 1. Reflets dans l'eau. Andantino molto - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Images livre I pour piano : 1. Reflets dans l'eau

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Debussy: Images 1&2 - children's corner / Benedetti michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 415372-2) Année 1971
  • 14h37
    Images livre I pour piano : 2. Hommage à Rameau - ARTURO BENEDETTI-MICHELANGELI
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Images livre I pour piano : 2. Hommage à Rameau

    Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : Piano
    Album Debussy: Images 1&2 - children's corner / Benedetti michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 415372-2) Année 1971
