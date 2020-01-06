Programmation musicale
Lundi 6 janvier 2020
"Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, prince du piano" (1/5)
Né il y a un siècle, le 5 janvier 1920, Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli s'est imposé dès son vivant comme une légende du piano.
La rareté de ses apparitions, le nombre assez restreint des œuvres qu'il jouait en public et la pose aristocratique qu'il arborait en toutes circonstances ont façonné une image un peu figée, que nous dépasserons en écoutant certains de ses plus grands enregistrements.
Plusieurs fils rouges tisseront cette semaine de programmation : musique baroque, concerto de Mozart, finale de la sonate opus 2 n°3 de Beethoven dans plusieurs versions, Carnaval de Schumann en intégralité, mais aussi Chopin, Brahms, Ravel, et surtout Debussy, dont il fut l'un des interprètes les plus inspirés.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h30Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en ré min K 9 L 413 (Pastorale) - version pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli interprète des oeuvres pour piano / Vol.1 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/1) Année 2015
- 13h35Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°20 pour piano en ré min K 466 : RomanceCord Garben : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°20 et 25 / CD 2 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796279) Année 2016
- 13h46Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate n°3 en Ut Maj op 2 n°3 : Allegro assaiArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli interprète des oeuvres pour piano / Vol.1 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/1) Année 2015
- 13h52Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 : extrait du 1er mouvement (L'empereur)Ernest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Concours international d'exécution musicale de Genève 1989 et sélection des premiers prix de 1939 à 1959 Label Swiss Radio International (MH CD 73.2) Année 1990
- 13h55Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : Préambule - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 13h58Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : Pierrot - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h00Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : Arlequin - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h01Robert Schumanncompositeur
Carnaval op 9 : Valse noble - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano / CD 6 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796283) Année 2016
- 14h04Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Scherzo n°2 en si bémol min op 31 - pour pianoArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Chopin Label Deutsche Grammophon (413 449-2) Année 1972
- 14h17Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegretto vivaceRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National De La Rai De Turin, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Liszt : Concertos pour piano / Vol.12 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/12) Année 2015
- 14h19Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro animatoRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National De La Rai De Turin, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Liszt : Concertos pour piano / Vol.12 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/12) Année 2015
- 14h21Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marzialeRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National De La Rai De Turin, Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Schumann et Liszt : Concertos pour piano / Vol.12 Label Warner Classics (0825646154883/12) Année 2015
- 14h27Johannes Brahmscompositeur
4 ballades pour piano op 10 : Ballade en ré min op 10 n°1Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli interprète Brahms et Schubert Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 400 043-2) Année 1981
- 14h32Claude Debussycompositeur
Images livre I pour piano : 1. Reflets dans l'eauArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Debussy: Images 1&2 - children's corner / Benedetti michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 415372-2) Année 1971
- 14h37Claude Debussycompositeur
Images livre I pour piano : 2. Hommage à RameauArturo Benedetti-Michelangeli : PianoAlbum Debussy: Images 1&2 - children's corner / Benedetti michelangeli Label Deutsche Grammophon (DGG 415372-2) Année 1971
