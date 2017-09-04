Arabesques
Programmation musicale
Arabesques
Par François-Xavier Szymczak
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 29 septembre 2017
1h 58mn

Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (5/5)

Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (5/5)
Sammy Davis Jr. et Johnny Mendoza ( Medley de "West Side Story" - Chant / Bongo) , © Capture vidéo
La programmation musicale :
    14:02
    Leonard Bernstein

    Somewhere

    The SupremesALBUM : The Motown revue in ParisLABEL : TAMLA MOTOWNANNÉE : 1965
    Somewhere
    14:05
    Leonard Bernstein

    Somewhere (west side story)

    Woody Herman Et Son OrchestreALBUM : Cinema jazzLABEL : CBS
    Somewhere (west side story)
    14:11
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : Gee, officer Krupke !

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Bernstein conducts BernsteinLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    West side story : Gee, officer Krupke !
    14:15
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : Gee, officer Krupke !

    André Previn & His PalsALBUM : My fair lady / West side storyLABEL : FANTASY
    West side story : Gee, officer Krupke !
    14:21
    Leonard Bernstein

    Sérénade : Phaedrus - Pausanias - pour violon cordes harpe et percussions

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : The american albumLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2015
    Sérénade : Phaedrus - Pausanias - pour violon cordes harpe et percussions
    14:29
    Leonard Bernstein

    Missa brevis

    Stephen Layton, Chour Polyphony, David Allsopp, Christopher Lowrey, Robert MillettALBUM : Barber Bernstein Copland et Thompson : Oeuvres pour choeurLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2015
    Missa brevis
    14:42
    Leonard Bernstein

    Candide : Ouverture

    Simon Rattle, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : The sound of Simon RattleLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Candide : Ouverture
    14:48
    Leonard Bernstein

    Candide (extrait acte I)

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry Hadley, June AndersonALBUM : Candide (intégrale)LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Candide (extrait acte I)
    15:03
    Leonard Bernstein

    Candide (fin acte II)

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Jerry Hadley, June Anderson, Adolph Green, Christa Ludwig, Nicolai Gedda, Della Jones, Kurt OllmannALBUM : Candide (intégrale)LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Candide (fin acte II)
    15:12
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story : Un hombre así (A boy like that) / I have a love

    Patrick Vaccariello, Karen Olivo, Josefina ScaglioneALBUM : West side storyLABEL : MASTERWORKS BROADWAYANNÉE : 2009
    West side story : Un hombre así (A boy like that) / I have a love
    15:19
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story (fin)

    John Owen Edwards, National Symphony Orchestra, Brian Greene, Caroline O'connor, Tinuke Olafimihan, Paul ManuelALBUM : West side storyLABEL : JAY PRODUCTIONS
    West side story (fin)
    15:26
    Leonard Bernstein

    West side story medley (live)

    Sammy Davis Junior, Johnny MendozaALBUM : The Sammy Davis junior Story : Yes I can cd4LABEL : RHINO
    West side story medley (live)
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
jeudi 28 septembre 2017
1h 58mn
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (4/5)
émission suivante
lundi 2 octobre 2017
1h 58mn
Le jeune Benjamin Britten (1/5)