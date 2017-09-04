Programmation musicale
Arabesques
du lundi au vendredi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Vendredi 29 septembre 2017
Leonard Bernstein : West Side Story a 60 ans (5/5)
La programmation musicale :
14:02
Leonard Bernstein
SomewhereThe SupremesALBUM : The Motown revue in ParisLABEL : TAMLA MOTOWNANNÉE : 1965
14:05
Leonard Bernstein
Somewhere (west side story)Woody Herman Et Son OrchestreALBUM : Cinema jazzLABEL : CBS
14:11
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Gee, officer Krupke !Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De LondresALBUM : Bernstein conducts BernsteinLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
14:15
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Gee, officer Krupke !André Previn & His PalsALBUM : My fair lady / West side storyLABEL : FANTASY
14:21
Leonard Bernstein
Sérénade : Phaedrus - Pausanias - pour violon cordes harpe et percussionsSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Itzhak PerlmanALBUM : The american albumLABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2015
14:29
Leonard Bernstein
Missa brevisStephen Layton, Chour Polyphony, David Allsopp, Christopher Lowrey, Robert MillettALBUM : Barber Bernstein Copland et Thompson : Oeuvres pour choeurLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2015
14:42
Leonard Bernstein
Candide : OuvertureSimon Rattle, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : The sound of Simon RattleLABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
14:48
Leonard Bernstein
Candide (extrait acte I)Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry Hadley, June AndersonALBUM : Candide (intégrale)LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
15:03
Leonard Bernstein
Candide (fin acte II)Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Jerry Hadley, June Anderson, Adolph Green, Christa Ludwig, Nicolai Gedda, Della Jones, Kurt OllmannALBUM : Candide (intégrale)LABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
15:12
Leonard Bernstein
West side story : Un hombre así (A boy like that) / I have a lovePatrick Vaccariello, Karen Olivo, Josefina ScaglioneALBUM : West side storyLABEL : MASTERWORKS BROADWAYANNÉE : 2009
15:19
Leonard Bernstein
West side story (fin)John Owen Edwards, National Symphony Orchestra, Brian Greene, Caroline O'connor, Tinuke Olafimihan, Paul ManuelALBUM : West side storyLABEL : JAY PRODUCTIONS
15:26
Leonard Bernstein
West side story medley (live)Sammy Davis Junior, Johnny MendozaALBUM : The Sammy Davis junior Story : Yes I can cd4LABEL : RHINO
L'équipe de l'émission :
- François-Xavier SzymczakProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 28 septembre 2017
émission suivantelundi 2 octobre 2017
Le jeune Benjamin Britten (1/5)
1h 58mn